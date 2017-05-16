Storied College Football Programs That Will Struggle in 2017

0 of 7

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

College football teams strive to build a national brand, but sustained success results in high annual expectations. And it's not easy to match that potential every season.

Looking ahead to the 2017 campaign, seven well-known programs appear likely to endure a disappointing season relative to their goals.

What exactly is a storied program? There's no absolute definition, but a good starting point is a school that's expected to compete for conference championships on a yearly basis. We also focused on programs listed in the top 30 of all-time victories.

Additionally, a struggle is classified as finishing the regular season in a lower-tier bowl game and/or unranked.