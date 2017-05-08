College Football Realignment Moves That Need to Happen

1 of 6

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Why Change Is Needed: Over the past 20 years, Boise State has been one of the best mid-major programs in college football. With multiple Fiesta Bowl wins over Oklahoma and TCU and a pair of perfect seasons, the Broncos have proved they belong in the game's upper echelon.

It's time for them to get a new challenge—in the Pac-12. Bryan Harsin's team went 2-0 against the league last year en route to another 10-win season, defeating Oregon State and Washington State. Boise is 12-3 against current Pac-12 teams since 2006.

It'd be fun to see the likes of Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon on the Broncos' blue turf on a regular basis. If Chris Petersen is good enough to lead Washington to the College Football Playoff, isn't his old team good enough to join the Pac-12?

Winners: Boise State finally gets a chance to prove itself on a regular basis against some of the best competition and receives a clear path to the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 adds the Idaho market and an underrated, beautiful city in Boise, Idaho. The league can pair the Broncos with another addition to get to 14 teams and stabilize itself among Power Five leagues.

Losers: The Mountain West loses its biggest marquee program, which hurts the league in a big way. The MWC could easily add Idaho, which is expected to drop to the FCS after losing its conference home in the Sun Belt, but that would hardly be an equal one-for-one trade.