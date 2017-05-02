B/R College Football's 2017 All-Spring Practice Team

0 of 22

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Spring practice always brings breakout performers, and the 2017 offseason has featured dozens of them, both familiar and new. Our challenge was finding the best of the bunch.

Five members of Bleacher Report's college football staff—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Brad Shepard and Greg Wallace—nominated players for the all-spring team.

At each position, first-place votes received the most points. Total points varied because the system included on two quarterbacks, three linebackers, five offensive lineman, etc.

Being featured on the all-spring team is not indicative of future success, but it's a reward for a quality start to the offseason.