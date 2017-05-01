2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early Predictions

0 of 32

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Let's have some fun.

The 2017 draft is just in the rearview mirror, but already fans and analysts are looking ahead to next year. As Bill Belichick would say, "We're on to 2018."

The early look at next year's class shows a group at quarterback with the potential to go early in the draft. Wyoming's Josh Allen is a bigger Patrick Mahomes, UCLA's Josh Rosen has been considered a top-five player from the minute he signed out of high school and USC's Sam Darnold emerged last year by putting the Trojans on his back and immediately improving the team.

That's great news for NFL teams after a quarterback class many didn't consider great just saw three players drafted in the top 12 picks. Of course, this is an early look and takes into account perceived team needs before free agency and before players develop or regress. As for the college talent listed here, the top juniors and seniors in the nation are included in the mock draft.

A lot will change in the next year as these players put more film out, further develop their bodies and as we dig into who they are and how they play. This is a first-look mock draft with none of the players having been fully scouted.

Draft order courtesy of OddSharks Super Bowl odds and adjusted for playoff seeding.