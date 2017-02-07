CFB Future 100: Top 15 Running Backs in Class of 2017

1 of 16

Alabama signee Najee Harris Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The commitments have been made, the letters have been signed, and in many cases, the classes have already begun. Yesterday's blue-chip recruits are now today's next crop of talented college football newcomers. Now it's time to focus on what's ahead for the best young players in the game.

Following Wednesday's national signing day, we now know where all the big-name prospects are headed for school. Now it's time to turn our attention to how they'll fit with their programs and what shot they have of playing right away.

The CFB Future 100 is breaking down the best incoming players of the class of 2017 by position, with today's list focused on running back. The FBS ranks lost a ton of talent at this position following last season, with the 10 most prolific rushers all either graduating or turning pro. In many cases, that leaves an immediate opening for meaningful carries for some of the names on our list.

These players were ranked based on a combination of their resumes and recruiting rankings heading into college. Their shot at playing time as true freshmen was also considered.