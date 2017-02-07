CFB Future 100: Top 20 Wide Receivers in Class of 2017
As spread offenses continue to take over college football, recruiting wide receivers has never been more important.
The 2017 cycle brought a deep class at the position, and 15 different schools signed one of Bleacher Report's top 20 wideouts. Alabama, Clemson and Michigan managed to nab multiple elite prospects.
But with national signing day now in the books, the recruitment of these receivers is in the past. What's next?
Although not every player is destined to become a star, they will all arrive on campus with high expectations. We're answering how they fit on their respective rosters and if they have a path to immediate playing time.
20. CeeDee Lamb
Height/Weight: 6'2", 172 lbs
College: Oklahoma
2017 Outlook
The Sooners return a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Baker Mayfield, so they'll be whipping the ball all over the field in 2017. Without Dede Westbrook, there's a sizable void on the outside.
CeeDee Lamb has a similar build and skill set, as evidenced by his quickness and ability to shake the first defender. His elusiveness should benefit Oklahoma's efficient offense.
Which position the Sooners envision Lamb playing will affect his potential for immediate snaps. Because of his relatively refined route running and quick feet, though, a redshirt would be a surprise.
What They're Saying
"CeeDee Lamb was the Player of the Year in the entire Houston area," head coach Bob Stoops said, according to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. "That says a lot."
19. OrTre Smith
Height/Weight: 6'4", 215 lbs
College: South Carolina
2017 Outlook
OrTre Smith is currently recovering from ankle surgery, but according to Mike Wilson of SEC Country, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp expects the freshman to be cleared for spring football.
So long as that happens, there's little reason Smith shouldn't contribute in 2017. While part of that depends on quarterback play, Jake Bentley offered real hope down the stretch last season. He'll need more targets than Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards in 2017.
Smith must improve his route running to contribute at a high level, but he could be a decent situational piece right away.
What They're Saying
"His greatest asset is his physicality," said Jimmy Noonan, Smith's coach at Wando High School, according to Josh Kendall of The State. "He's a very rangy kid, has great body control, great hands. He uses his body well. The biggest thing is his catch radius. He's very forgiving to any young quarterback out there."
18. James Robinson
Height/Weight: 6'3", 190 lbs
College: Florida
2017 Outlook
Florida head coach Jim McElwain is considered an offensive mind, but the Gators have ridden their defense to consecutive SEC East titles. With a third recruiting class under McElwain's belt, it's time for the offense to start producing.
The Gators have stocked up on receivers in the last two cycles, so James Robinson isn't entering a position of need. That bodes well for the 4-star talent, who is physically ready for the college game yet is unrefined.
Robinson's status heading into signing day was a question mark because of a marijuana citation, but his on-field potential is high. Just don't expect to see him on the field often in 2017 as he acclimates to the college game.
What They're Saying
"Here is the good thing: We get an opportunity to be involved in his life," McElwain said, per Zach Abolverdi of SEC Country. "We get an opportunity to help him move forward, as we do all the players on this team. I'm excited about him being a Gator."
17. Tylan Wallace
Height/Weight: 5'11 ½", 179 lbs
College: Oklahoma State
2017 Outlook
In the Big 12, teams can always find a spot for playmakers.
Tylan Wallace isn't physically impressive or a legitimate burner, but he's not undersized or slow by any means. What stand out most are his vision and balance after the catch.
That skill set suits Oklahoma State's offense, which is built on high-percentage throws. Wallace won't be a star on day one, but he might rip off a couple of big receptions in 2017.
What They're Saying
"I think that Tylan has the same quick twitch as [former receiver Josh Stewart], but he's going to run under 4.5," head coach Mike Gundy said, according to Cameron Jourdan of The O'Colly. "That's what you get with him."
16. Amari Rodgers
Height/Weight: 5'10", 185 lbs
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
Deon Cain, Ray-Ray McCloud and Hunter Renfrow highlight a well-rounded group of returning receivers for Clemson. As a result, the national champions won't need Amari Rodgers to occupy a significant role.
Since the Tigers lost Artavis Scott, though, Rodgers is arriving at the perfect time. He's a quick-strike type of player who can be utilized on screens, short passes and jet or fly sweeps.
Rodgers will likely start making a larger impact in 2018 and beyond, but he should avoid a redshirt.
What They're Saying
"Amari is a strong, tough, physical young guy," head coach Dabo Swinney said, per Dan Hope of the Independent Mail.
15. Tarik Black
Height/Weight: 6'3 ½", 206 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Tarik Black is a big-bodied target who could become a dominant outside receiver in college. Considering Michigan's depth issue at the position, Black's breakout may not take long.
Fellow 4-star signee Nico Collins told Drew Champlin of AL.com that head coach Jim Harbaugh said the Wolverines plan to run more spread concepts in 2017. Another position for slot receivers on the depth chart means less competition on the boundary.
If Black is comparable to Drake Harris and Mo Ways, Michigan won't be afraid to play him right away.
What They're Saying
"Tarik runs really good routes, has really good hands and plucks the ball out of the air well, so he has great ball skills, too," offensive coordinator Tim Drevno said, per Michigan's website. "He really fights to grab the ball out of the air, and we just love his competitiveness."
14. Jeremiah Holloman
Height/Weight: 6'2", 195 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason showed off his elite talent as a freshman. The next step in the Bulldogs' championship pursuit is giving him receivers.
Although Terry Godwin is settled into a starting role, no returning wideout collected more than 400 yards last year. Behind Riley Ridley, it's a wide-open race for snaps—and it should include 4-star prospect Jeremiah Holloman.
The in-state product enrolled early and is physically prepared for the college level. If Holloman can prove he's more than a dynamic receiver with better blocking, he should play early.
What They're Saying
"For the most part we got big wide receivers," head coach Kirby Smart about his signing class, according to the school's official athletics site. "That's what we want. We want physical guys."
13. Tyrell Shavers
Height/Weight: 6'6", 202 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Tyrell Shavers has tantalizing upside because of his special blend of size, speed and body control.
Part of his development process will include learning he cannot rely on just two of those three assets. In high school, Shavers could outjump shorter defensive backs.
However, as the competition level increases dramatically in the SEC, Shavers will encounter a learning curve. His early enrollment will help, but the toolsy receiver doesn't profile as an impact player right away.
What They're Saying
"I didn't come here because they have the No. 1 class every year," Shavers said, according to Terrin Waack of the Tuscaloosa News. "I came here because I loved the place."
12. Jalen Reagor
Height/Weight: 6'0", 182 lbs
College: TCU
2017 Outlook
After TCU endured a down year in 2016, Jalen Reagor could help facilitate the team's much-needed offensive turnaround. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during his final two years in high school.
However, Reagor shouldn't be penciled into the rotation just yet, as the Horned Frogs return more than a handful of rising seniors. Experience often wins out over freshmen.
But if TCU's receivers cannot shake their drop problems and generally mediocre performance, Reagor is the next man up.
What They're Saying
"Reagor is smooth in everything he does," an anonymous Big 12 recruiter told ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. "Gets off the line, breaks on the route and can take off after the catch."
11. Trevon Grimes
Height/Weight: 6'4", 202 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
There's no shortage of potential on the Ohio State roster, and Trevon Grimes is among the Buckeyes' top prospects in that regard. But between offensive issues and an injury, 2017 is a question mark for him.
Kevin Wilson's arrival as offensive coordinator should start to fix the Buckeyes' aerial problems, but expecting Grimes to be an immediate part of that isn't fair. The talented prospect tore his left ACL in late September, and recovery usually takes a full year.
Grimes could be a redshirt candidate as he continues to rehab from his knee injury.
What They're Saying
"I feel like once I do get to Ohio State and get acclimated with the program, I think me being able to stretch the field and go deep could really help the passing game," Grimes told Ari Wasserman of Cleveland.com.
10. Joseph Lewis
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Established depth is not a strength at USC. Behind Rose Bowl hero Deontay Burnett, the Trojans have a banged-up Steven Mitchell Jr. and a rising sophomore in Michael Pittman Jr., but that's about it.
The Trojans may be looking for an early impact from Joseph Lewis, a 5-star who committed on signing day.
Lewis is most dangerous after the catch, so USC shouldn't have a problem scheming touches for the freshman. But he needs to display a route tree that includes more than screens, slants and vertical routes in order to earn consistent snaps.
What They're Saying
"Crisp route-running and sure hands are the calling cards of Lewis," Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue said. "Lewis is physical when challenged at the line, and this trait again shines when it's time to compete for passes in traffic."
9. Jeff Thomas
Height/Weight: 5'10", 167 lbs
College: Miami
2017 Outlook
Miami head coach Mark Richt was in desperate need of playmakers to complement Ahmmon Richards in 2016. Jeff Thomas fits that billing.
An explosive and shifty option, Thomas showed off his elusiveness with two sensational touchdowns in the Under Armour All-America Game. Miami has lacked a dynamic catch-and-run option in recent seasons, but Thomas and Mike Harley can help change that.
Thomas should at least get a chance to return kicks in 2017, but he's almost certain to receive snaps on offense, too.
What They're Saying
"He can run. He's electrifying," wide receivers coach Ron Dugans said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He's really good with the ball in his hands. Makes a lot of plays."
8. Tyjon Lindsey
Height/Weight: 5'9", 160 lbs
College: Nebraska
2017 Outlook
The good news: Nebraska needs receivers, as three of its top five pass-catchers from 2016 were seniors.
The bad news: Tyjon Lindsey is working his way back from a meniscus injury that limited him as a senior in high school.
Lindsey can be a cornerstone of Miami's receiving corps in the future, but his rehab makes him a question mark in 2017. If healthy, the speedster could be a slot receiver and returner this coming season.
What They're Saying
"He's a major, major catch for Nebraska," CBS Sports Network analyst Tom Lemming told Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. "He's one of the more explosive players in the country."
7. Devonta Smith
Height/Weight: 6'1", 167 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Co. reeled in a ridiculous amount of talent at wide receiver. Starting with Devonta Smith, three of B/R's top seven prospects at the position are headed to Tuscaloosa.
Most importantly for Smith, Calvin Ridley is the only established player standing in his way of immediate playing time. But with outstanding speed, Smith can contribute on special teams as well.
While expectations should be tempered for Smith heading into 2017, it would be a surprise if he doesn't make semi-regular appearances this year.
What They're Saying
"I think that whether they're punt returners, kickoff returners, wide receivers, running the ball some kind of way, these explosive type players are guys that we felt like we needed to add in this class," Saban said of Smith and Henry Ruggs III, per Marq Bennett of SEC Country.
6. Henry Ruggs III
Height/Weight: 6'0", 173 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Henry Ruggs III did a little bit of everything in high school. That versatility creates several avenues to playing time at Alabama.
Plus, since Saban included Ruggs as one of those aforementioned "explosive playmakers," the Alabama coaching staff clearly holds him in high regard.
Ruggs has starting potential down the road, but the fastest way to the field is where he can use his speed: special teams. Otherwise, Ruggs should dedicate his freshman campaign to perfecting his routes.
What They're Saying
"Because of my frame, I move inside and out," Ruggs said, according to Duane Rankin of the Montgomery Advertiser. "But they see me primarily in the slot."
5. Jhamon Ausbon
Height/Weight: 6'3", 217 lbs
College: Texas A&M
2017 Outlook
It appeared as though Jhamon Ausbon would have a tough time cracking the rotation in 2017, but Texas A&M ended up losing both Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil to the NFL draft.
Suddenly, the Aggies have vacancies outside of Christian Kirk at receiver. Ausbon is the highest-rated player of the incoming group, which also includes 4-stars Hezekiah Jones and Camron Buckley.
Given the Aggies' lack of receiving depth, Ausbon will have every opportunity to be a first-year starter.
What They're Saying
"I want to leave a legacy at A&M. I want to leave a legacy for other kids and make an impact on the program," Ausbon said, per Taylor Hamm of 247Sports.
4. D.J. Matthews
Height/Weight: 5'11", 160 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
Longtime commitments don't get much longer than D.J. Matthews, who pledged to Florida State in July 2014. He'll be aiming for a shorter gap between arriving on campus and playing time.
Thanks to Kermit Whitfield's departure, the slot receiver spot is open. Matthews' route-running and shiftiness should help him carve out an early role, and his small stature will keep him inside.
Expect to see Matthews on the field in 2017.
What They're Saying
"He's a difference-maker, and that's what we like," wide receivers coach Lawrence Dawsey said, per the Orlando Sentinel. "He's a big-time player."
3. Jerry Jeudy
Height/Weight: 6'1", 177 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Alabama has opportunity at wide receiver but only limited roles for incoming prospects. Jerry Jeudy's path to significant production is difficult, but it's easy to be excited about his potential.
While Jeudy does everything well, he's a standout route-runner. In what is typically a precision-based passing attack, that bodes well for the South Florida product as a freshman.
Still, unless the Crimson Tide alter their offensive style—after watching Bo Scarbrough start to display a devastating style, that seems unlikely—Jeudy will be limited to scattered snaps and targets. In the future, though, he could be a star.
What They're Saying
"Jerry Jeudy is a lot like Calvin Ridley in the way he plays," ESPN recruiting analyst Derek Tyson told David Paschall of the Times Free Press.
2. Donovan Peoples-Jones
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 190 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Donovan Peoples-Jones could hardly ask for a better initial outlook.
Michigan lost Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson to graduation, and last season's No. 3 wideout, Grant Perry, is suspended indefinitely. Everyone else on the roster is unproven.
Peoples-Jones would benefit from a low-pressure year to refine his route running, but the offense's needs will likely supersede that. He could surge into a starting position because of his top-notch ball skills, and a rotational spot is almost guaranteed.
What They're Saying
"Donovan is a special, special guy," offensive coordinator Tim Drevno said, according to the school. "I have gotten to see him play for the last couple of years, and he is a very explosive player. He really makes plays when there are no plays to be made purely because of his athleticism and competitiveness."
1. Tee Higgins
Height/Weight: 6'4", 188 lbs
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
Despite his slender frame, Tee Higgins has elite tools reminiscent of former Clemson star wideout Mike Williams, who should be an early pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Clemson is willing to utilize a deep rotation, so Higgins doesn't necessarily need to earn a starting spot. That's the obvious goal for prospects, but falling short of a No. 1 spot doesn't mean Higgins will be stuck on the bench.
Higgins shouldn't be expected to put up big numbers, but it would be a slight disappointment if he didn't secure rotational snaps in 2017.
What They're Saying
"Mike Williams just walked out the door, here's a 6'5" guy that we've had in camp, we've got a good working knowledge of as far as his skill set," head coach Dabo Swinney said, according to Dan Hope of the Independent Mail.
All recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.
