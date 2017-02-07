CFB Future 100: Top 20 Wide Receivers in Class of 2017

1 of 21

Donovan Peoples-Jones / Credit: Scout

As spread offenses continue to take over college football, recruiting wide receivers has never been more important.

The 2017 cycle brought a deep class at the position, and 15 different schools signed one of Bleacher Report's top 20 wideouts. Alabama, Clemson and Michigan managed to nab multiple elite prospects.

But with national signing day now in the books, the recruitment of these receivers is in the past. What's next?

Although not every player is destined to become a star, they will all arrive on campus with high expectations. We're answering how they fit on their respective rosters and if they have a path to immediate playing time.