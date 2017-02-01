National Signing Day 2017: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes
After thorough study, evaluation of their top 50 overall recruits and internal discussion, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue ranked the top 25 recruiting classes in the 2017 cycle.
National signing day marked the first day of the cyclical process resulting in the growth of college football programs. On Wednesday, members of the 2017 recruiting classes officially signed their national letters of intent and, legally, became college football student-athletes.
Wednesday provided the storylines of a typical national signing day; while some athletes ended their recruiting processes with last-minute decisions, others closed their respective chapters after being committed for weeks, even months. The end results were the same for college coaches nationwide: There was joy and celebration in some offices, disappointment in other offices.
With 2017's recruiting cycle wrapping up, it's time to evaluate the nation's top classes. Here are the nation's top 25 classes, according to Bleacher Report. The class rankings are based on the player ratings stemming from Scout.com's ratings.
25. Texas
Total Signees: 18
5-Star Players: 0
Tom Herman's first recruiting cycle with the Longhorns wasn't what some wanted, but it was still good enough to land quality players. QB Sam Ehlinger leads the offense, and WR Damion Miller can be a big-play threat. The defense got a big boost with top-ranked junior college LB Gary Johnson, as well as 4-star DE Taquon Graham.
Top Dog
4-star RB Toneil Carter
A former Georgia commit, Carter is expected to make an impact early, particularly with D'Onta Foreman declaring for the NFL draft, per Sports Illustrated. Carter has great top-end speed and is shifty with the ball in hand. He also is strong enough to run through the tackles.
24. Virginia Tech
Total Signees: 26
5-Star Players: 1
The Hokies' completed their first full recruiting cycle under head coach Justin Fuente and scored big on the defensive side of the ball. Among the names to watch are LBs Nathan Proctor and Dylan Rivers and DE Tyjuan Garbutt, three 4-star guys who will challenge for starter's minutes early in their careers.
Top Dog
5-star S Devon Hunter
Hunter was an in-state commit the Hokies did everything they could to score his commitment. Now that they have his national letter of intent, the Hokies are excited about the future of their secondary. Hunter can be an immediate playmaker at safety.
23. South Carolina
Total Signees: 25
5-Star Players: 0
Will Muschamp and his coaching staff filled some holes with the 2017 class. QB Jake Bentley and WR OrTre Smith are two athletes to keep an eye on for Muschamp's offensive scheme. LBs Brad Johnson and Sherrod Greene will be key in building the Gamecocks' defense.
Top Dog
4-star ATH Jamyest Williams
Although he isn't the biggest athlete, Williams makes it a priority to enter every down as the most competitive. He frustrates wide receivers with stingy, one-on-one defense, and he could be one of the top defenders in the SEC a lot sooner than expected.
22. Oregon
Total Signees: 24
5-Star Players: 0
Willie Taggart's first class with Oregon has its share of offensive and defensive contributors. The secondary is solid with 4-star CBs Thomas Graham and 4-star Jaylon Redd. Offensively, QB Braxton Burmeister and RBs C.J. Verdell and Cyrus Habibi-Likio are potential difference-makers in the Pac-12.
Top Dog
4-star CB Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir was once an Oregon decommit, but he rejoined the class on national signing day—a huge victory for Taggart and his coaching staff. He is a disruptive defensive back who who possesses great feet and hips and also uses his hands well against wide receivers.
21. Nebraska
Total Signees: 20
5-Star Players: 0
Nebraska's class is intriguing, as it looks, on paper, to be one that could operate in a pass-happy spread attack. QB Tristan Gebbia leads the offense, and he'll have high school teammate WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. to throw to, along with WR Jaevon McQuitty. LB Avery Roberts cold be a defensive catalyst.
Top Dog
5-star WR Tyjon Lindsey
Nebraska fans will be introduced to a player in Lindsey who is lightning quick and a problem for defenders because of his ability to stop on a dime when running routes. He isn't the biggest receiver, but has a knack for making game-changing plays on the field.
20. Washington
Total Signees: 18
5-Star Players: 0
Washington's class features a few names who could be major Pac-12 contributors soon. Head coach Chris Petersen will have 4-star studs like CB Elijah Molden, ATH Salvon Ahmed and S Brandon Mckinney to bulk up the secondary. The WR trio of 4-stars Ty Jones, Alex Cook and Terrell Bynum can give the offense an added boost.
Top Dog
4-star TE Hunter Bryant
Washington will get a good-looking, in-state product in Bryant, an athlete who is equally good as a blocking tight end as he is a pass-catching option. He uses his strength and body control to move the chains on passing downs and also in red-zone packages.
19. Notre Dame
Total Signees: 21
5-Star Players: 0
If you value offensive linemen play, you've got to like what Notre Dame did with the 2017 class. OT Josh Lugg is a reliable bookend, and versatile OL Robert Hainsey can play guard or tackle. The Irish also have interior linemen Darnell Ewell, Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons in the class.
Top Dog
4-star TE Brock Wright
At 6'5" and 240 pounds, Wright has excellent size as a blocking tight end. As good as he is blocking, Wright's also a reliable pass-catching option. His play should be able to help Notre Dame open its offense.
18. Florida
Total Signees: 24
5-Star Players: 1
Florida managed to close the final week of recruiting with a couple of solid names, including 4-star DT Elijah Conliffe and 4-star CB Brad Stewart. The Gators also flipped a player in 4-star ATH C.J. Henderson, a one-time Miami pledge. Additionally, Florida welcomed 4-star WR James Robinson to the class, despite recently being cited for marijuana possession, per The Plain Dealer.
Top Dog
5-star OG Tedarrell Slaton
The Gators on national signing day scored a massive offensive lineman—nearly 6'5" and 341 pounds—who can play tackle but will be most suited as an interior lineman. The Gators will get someone who could play defensive, if necessary, but his worth most likely will be as a guard.
17. Maryland
Total Signees: 29
5-Star Players: 0
Maryland coach D.J. Durkin has high expectations for a class that has its share of potetial big-name players. RB Cordarrian Richardson was a huge scoop for the Terrapins on national signing day. CB Deon Jones and S Markquese Bell can be leaders for an improving secondary.
Top Dog
4-star RB Anthony McFarland
The combination of Richardson and McFarland can be a wonderful story for Maryland—and a major problem for Big Ten opponents. McFarland has the ability to hit a second gear in the open field, and he runs with solid vision and change of direction.
16. Miami
Total Signees: 21
5-Star Players: 0
Miami head coach Mark Richt's first full recruiting cycle includes a group loaded with talent. DE D.J. Johnson is a big-play athlete on the defensive line, and S Trajan Bandy can be a stud in the secondary. Look for N'Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon to battle for playing time at QB, while OT Navaughn Donaldson will be called upon to be a brick wall.
Top Dog
WR Jeff Thomas
A player who is more about action than words, Thomas is a speedy, slippery wide receiver who can be one of the best slot receivers in the country. Thomas, in open space in a one-on-one situation, arguably is as dangerous as any current college football athlete.
15. UCLA
Total Signees: 17
5-Star Players: 2
UCLA's defensive class is one to watch, as several athletes have the ability to compete for starting spots as freshman. One player to keep an eye on is CB Darnay Holmes, an outstanding defender and competitor. Greg Rogers and Martin Andrus can make up a dynamic DT duo because of their tenacity and noses for the football.
Top Dog
5-star DE Jaelan Phillips
Phillips has the size, speed and hunger to become the next great defender in the Pac-12. A beast at the defensive end spot, Phillips spent his senior season battling some of the nation's best tackles in elite camps and All-American games—and he won a lion's share of the reps.
14. Tennessee
Total Signees: 27
5-Star Players: 1
Tennessee's defensive class is promising, as 4-star athletes like DT Eric Crosby, S Maleik Gray and CB Cheyenne Labruzza are joining Butch Jones' roster. Offensively, RB Ty Chandler, another 4-star prospect, can make magic happen with the ball in his hands.
Top Dog
5-star OT Trey Smith
Arguably one of the most consistent players among a talented offensive line class, Smith is someone who can see the field either at tackle or guard. Smith's athleticism works well with a competitive nature, and the Volunteers will look to turn him into an all-SEC player.
13. Penn State
Total Signees: 21
5-Star Players: 1
Penn State coach James Franklin will have several impressive athletes to work with next season. WR K.J. Hamler is tough to defend one on one, but he and CBs Tariq Castro-Fields and Donovan Johnson in practice will be their version of iron sharpening iron. OG C.J. Thorpe will be called upon to protect QB Sean Clifford in the pocket.
Top Dog
5-star CB Lamont Wade
As good as Wade is, before anything else, he is a competitor. It's that competitive edge that's going to allow him to challenge for starter's minutes very early in his college career. Penn State signed a ball hawk, someone who is ready to make a play every down.
12. Clemson
Total Signees: 14
5-Star Players: 0
Fresh off winning a national championship, Clemson will look to replace QB Deshaun Watson. Hunter Johnson is a 4-star talent who could be the next great signal-caller for Dabo Swinney. Defensively, 4-star S A.J. Terrell is a playmaker, and 4-star ATH Logan Rudolph could see time either at DE or OLB.
Top Dog
4-star WR Tee Higgins
Athletically speaking, there is little to despise about Higgins. He may remind Clemson fans of Mike Williams because of his size, speed and athleticism. He is an excellent go-route receiver and someone who can be called upon to win jump-ball situations in the red zone.
11. Stanford
Total Signees: 14
5-Star Players: 3
Stanford's class may not be large, but it's definitely loaded. Along with landing two 5-star offensive tackles, the Cardinal also got three dangerous offensive options in QB Davis Mills, 5-star TE Colby Parkinson and 4-star ATH Connor Wedington. Paulson Adebo is a 4-star talent who can play anywhere in the secondary or wide receiver.
Top Dog
5-star OT Foster Sarell
Imagine the possibilities for Stanford with Sarell at one tackle spot and fellow 5-star Walker Little at the other tackle spot. A true technician, Sarell has the football savvy and physical attributes to be the leader of a line that arguably could be the best in college football in a couple of years.
10. Texas A&M
Total Signees: 27
5-Star Players: 1
The future looks bright for Texas A&M, as head coach Kevin Sumlin signed a talented group of players on both sides of the ball. Offensively, QB Kellen Mond and WR Jhamon Ausbon are two IMG Academy teammates from the state of Texas ready to shine. Another IMG product, 4-star LB Santino Marchiol is ready to compete for the defense.
Top Dog
5-star LB Anthony Hines III
How do you answer defensive questions at the linebacker spot? You sign a guy with 640 tackles for his high school career, including 245 as a senior, per MaxPreps. Hines can be an immediate contributor, as he has the size, power and speed to play inside or outside linebacker.
9. Auburn
Total Signees: 22
5-Star Players: 2
With everything going on at Alabama, Auburn went through national signing day somewhat quietly. The Tigers signed signed 5-star QB and former stud Jarrett Stidham, and he is expected to immediately boost the offense. He'll have a chance to hone his skills against defenders like 4-star LB Tadarian Moultry and DE Markaviest Bryant.
Top Dog
5-star OT Calvin Ashley
At 6'6" and 310 pounds, Ashley has prototypical size for an offensive tackle. His length will be an asset, primarily in passing situations, and he plays with good pad level. Ashley's game will only improve competing against some of the SEC's best defenders.
8. Oklahoma
Total Signees: 27
5-Star Players: 0
Oklahoma has a well-balanced 2017 class that Bob Stoops will get the most out of. The offense is balanced with QB Chris Robison, RB Kennedy Brooks and WRs CeeDee Lamb signed. OL Tyrese Robinson can play either guard or tackle on the line. Defensively, LB Levi Draper and CBs Tre Brown and Justin Broiles are in-state products ready for the college challenges.
Top Dog
4-star S Robert Barnes
Barnes can be a major contributor for that Oklahoma defense because of his nose for the football. He always puts himself in a position to make a play; credit that to his high football IQ. Barnes can make the big hit, or he can show his finesse and make a dazzling interception.
7. LSU
Total Signees: 23
5-Star Players: 2
LSU missed on landing DT Marvin Wilson, but it still had a solid 2017 class full of elite athletes. The defensive side is loaded, featuring 5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson, 4-star LB Jacob Phillips, CB Kary Vincent Jr., S Todd Harris and several others.
Top Dog
5-star S JaCoby Stevens
As someone with good ball skills and a knack for making plays, Stevens should be a catalyst for LSU's secondary. He's a natural athlete with excellent size for a safety, and he can be very disruptive in both running and passing situations.
6. Michigan
Total Signees: 29
5-Star Players: 2
The Michigan Wolverines wanted to recruit the state well. Mission accomplished. The Wolverines landed several players from the state, including Detroit CB Ambry Thomas, Detroit safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Flint DE Deron Irving-Bey and Orchard Lake LB Josh Ross. Offensively, QB Dylan McCaffrey, from Colorado, and WR Tarik Black, from Connecticut, are expected to provide fireworks.
Top Dog
5-star WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Peoples-Jones has all of the tools and intangibles to be one of the best receivers not only in the Big Ten but also the entire country. He's someone who meshes size, athleticism and an ability to up his play in big-game situations. Peoples-Jones knows his expectations, and he's ready to fulfill them.
5. Florida State
Total Signees: 22
5-Star Players: 4
One look at Florida State's class, and it's clear that it is loaded with quality players. RBs Khalan Laborn and Zaquandre White and WR D.J. Matthews should have good battles in practice with DBs Stanford Samuels III, Cyrus Fagan and Hamsah Nasirildeen. Defensive line play should be steller with with DE Joshua Kaindoh and DTs Marvin Wilson, Ja'len Parks and Cory Durden leading the charge.
Top Dog
5-star RB Cam Akers
So much hype is around Najee Harris, but Akers could be the freshman running back we're all talking about next season. With the departure of Dalvin Cook, Akers will have every opportunity to show himself worthy as a starter—and become a household name in college football.
4. USC
Total Signees: 24
5-Star Players: 4
Of all the schools nationally, USC may have had the biggest national signing day. the Trojans closed strong with Wednesday commitments from 5-star WR Joseph Lewis, 5-star OT Austin Jackson and 5-star DT Jay Tufele. Add in 4-star pledges from LB Levi Jones, TE Josh Falo and ATH Greg Johnson, and it was a slam-dunk day for the Trojans.
Top Dog
5-star RB Stephen Carr
USC's impressive signing-day showing will put a smile on the faces of all rooting for the Trojans. Carr is one of several studs to sign, and he could be a guy that adds a new dimension to an already-talented running back arsenal.
3. Georgia
Total Signees: 26
5-Star Players: 2
Georgia did a solid job of signing a balanced class that included studs on both sides of the ball. On offense, 5-star QB Jake Fromm and 4-star RB D'Andre Swift will lead the offense, while 4-star OT Isaiah Wilson headlines a very talented offensive line group. On defense, expectations are very high for 4-star safety Richard LeCounte III.
Top Dog
5-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Whether he lines up as a receiver or in the secondary, Gibbs is expected to deliver early and often. He's a big, strong athlete who can cause frustration to defensive backs as a receiver or wreak havoc as a safety with his coverage on wide receivers.
2. Ohio State
Total Signees: 21
5-Star Players: 6
The Buckeyes had several 2017 athletes enroll early, including the 5-star trio of cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, linebacker Baron Browning and quarterback Tate Martell. Wednesday marked the official uniting of another stellar class, which also includes 5-star lineman Wyatt Davis, 4-star defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and 4-star wide receiver Trevon Grimes.
Top Dog
5-star DE Chase Young
The first thing mentioned about Young is his ceiling. It's scary to think a 5-star athlete can get that much better, but Young can reach levels that make him one of the most intimidating defenders in all of college football. He'll be a special project for the Ohio State coaching staff.
1. Alabama
Total Signees: 26
5-Star Players: 6
You can name seven or eight players, and it won't be enough to gauge how good Alabama's class is. From OT Alex Leatherwood, WR Jerry Jeudy and QB Tua Tagovailoa on offense to LBs Dylan Moses and VanDarius Cowan on defense, the Crimson Tide once again loaded up with a class of elite-level talent.
Top Dog
5-star RB Najee Harris
After overcoming non-football-related obstacles, Harris emerged into the nation's top-ranked overall prospect, according to Scout.com. Big, powerful, fast and elusive, Harris is expected to be the next great running back coached at Alabama by Nick Saban.
All player ratings and total signees lists are courtesy of Scout.com.
