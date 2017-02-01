National Signing Day 2017: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting Class

1 of 26

Clemson is among the programs that have had a strong recruiting class in the 2017 cycle. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With the 2016 season officially in the rearview mirror, the next big event for programs around the nation is National Signing Day.

Clemson finished atop the final AP poll, and the Tigers will look to capitalize on their second national title in school history.

However, a majority of the schools in the Top 25 have ample momentum surging toward national signing day.

How is each Top 25 team faring and what is the outlook on their recruiting classes?

We have graded each team's class based on a few critical factors such as recruiting tradition, momentum from the regular season, conference and the success of the class versus the program's normal expectations on signing day.

Let’s take a look and grade each Top 25 program’s 2017 recruiting class.