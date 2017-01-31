Ultimate Guide to 2017 National Signing Day

4 of 15

Michael Chang/Getty Images

A handful of powerhouses plan to give the Crimson Tide a run for the top overall spot.

Let's break down a few of them here.

Florida State

Last year, ACC power Florida State was one of the winners on signing day.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff sit on the No. 8 class currently. With 20 commitments, there is room for the Seminoles to move up if they hit on a few of their top remaining targets.

The elite targets who are considering the 'Noles down the stretch include 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, 4-star linebacker Levi Jones, 4-star defensive end Jarez Parks and 4-star receiver Henry Ruggs III.

How many of those targets elect to head to Tallahassee will determine how many spots the 'Noles can leap up on signing day.

Georgia

Fellow SEC power Georgia is running neck and neck with Alabama for the nation's top class.

With Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart in the midst of his first full recruiting cycle since taking over in Athens, the program is enjoying a ton of recruiting momentum—especially with the top talent in its backyard.

Georgia is still involved in key down-to-the-wire battles for prospects such as 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, 4-star receiver Nico Collins, 4-star linebacker Leonard Warner and 4-star defensive end Markaviest Bryant.

Additionally, the Bulldogs are in the mix to potentially pull off a late flip for 4-star athlete Jamyest Williams.

With what is left on Georgia's board and where the program sits in the rankings, it's not out of the question for Smart to get the better of his old boss when signing day rolls around.

LSU

The Ed Orgeron era in Baton Rouge is off to a strong start on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers' new head coach and ace recruiter has LSU sitting inside the Top 10 of the Scout.com team rankings at No. 6 after flipping 4-star linebacker Jacob Phillips from Oklahoma last week.

LSU is involved with premier talents such as Marvin Wilson, Devonta Smith, 5-star defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, 4-star safety Todd Harris and 4-star linebacker Willie Gay, among others.

Similar to FSU, LSU is a school outside the Top Five of the rankings capable of landing enough big fish to make a run at the top overall class.

Michigan

Michigan holds the top-rated class outside of the SEC, as the Wolverines have landed 26 commitments heading into the stretch run before signing day.

That means the bulk of the work is done for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff. It also means spots are limited for them to add more talent.

Still, Michigan is actively recruiting standouts such as Solomon, Collins, Gay and 5-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

However, unless they get a clean sweep of their top targets, it's hard to envision the Wolverines will make up enough ground on Alabama and Georgia while holding off other hard-charging programs below them in the rankings.

Ohio State

Right behind Michigan in the rankings is hated rival Ohio State.

Even though Ohio State's class ranks No. 4 nationally, Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and his staff have put together an impressive group with an average star rating of 4.26, the best of any class in the nation.

Similar to Michigan, the Buckeyes have limited spots remaining in their class, which hinders their opportunity to move up in the rankings.

The Buckeyes are still recruiting Wilson, Tufele, 4-star receiver James Robinson and 4-star offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

Unless Meyer and his staff pull off a few upsets, they are likely to finish somewhere in the Top Five on signing day.