National Signing Day 2017: Predictions for the Top 10 Uncommitted Recruits

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
National Signing Day 2017: Predictions for the Top 10 Uncommitted Recruits
Credit: Scout.com
Texas DT Marvin Wilson continues to survey options two weeks before national signing day.
15.6K
Reads
21
Comments

National signing day is now just two weeks away, presenting a pivotal final stretch for prospects who remain uncommitted. Months and, in many cases, years of campus visits and consistent communication with collegiate coaching staffs have helped plenty of these players narrow down contenders.

High school seniors have opportunities to utilize official visits through the final weekend of January, allowing undecided recruits to gain more intimate impressions of programs alongside family prior to the Feb. 1 festivities. These late trips play integral roles for those still sorting through options, while staff dynamics, depth charts and academic opportunities also carry clout throughout the process.

Key commitments still loom as this 2017 cycle nears its conclusion, and 10 of the top 50 prospects in Scout.com's rankings are still searching for ideal fits. Here's a rundown of those prized playmakers and forecasts for where we envision each will land next season.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College FB Newsletter

College Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.