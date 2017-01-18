National Signing Day 2017: Predictions for the Top 10 Uncommitted Recruits

High School: Indian River (Chesapeake, Virginia)

Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 safety; No. 5 overall

Schools to Watch: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech

Prospect Analysis

Versatility is probably the most alluring element of what Devon Hunter brings to a roster. The 6'1", 205-pound prospect attacks offenses with the authority of a linebacker while surveying the field with a defensive back's athleticism, and he's a dangerous weapon on offense.

Erik Richards, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl national recruiting director, compared him to a former Florida State star who contributed in multiple roles during an All-American college career. He feels the winner of this recruitment may land a plug-and-play talent.

"They're getting a Jalen Ramsey," Richards told B/R. "That's the best comparison of who I've scouted. We all see where Ramsey got drafted (fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars) and what he did in the league this year."

Prediction: Virginia Tech Hokies

This would be an immense recruiting win for Hokies head coach Justin Fuente, who is competing against a group of finalists that also features Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and Ole Miss. Hunter plans to announce his decision on Friday and remains undecided about taking any more official visits.

He traveled to Gainesville last weekend, spending time with the Gators days before his declaration. However, Hunter understands the potential gravity of his pledge to Virginia Tech, where he cited multiple personal ties and an opportunity to earn reps on offense as motivating factors.

"I know I'm probably one of the most important recruits in the history of Virginia Tech, so if I were to commit there, it would be big," he told B/R. "That's one thing I really like about Virginia Tech—the effect I would make."

Tyler Donohue is a National Recruiting Analyst for Bleacher Report. Quotes and observations obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Prospect ratings courtesy of Scout.

