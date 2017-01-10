National Signing Day 2017: Predictions for Top Recruits After CFP Championship

The college football season is officially over after the Clemson Tigers shocked the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship on Monday night from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

That doesn't mean programs across the nation will be given much of a rest. With national signing day quickly approaching on Feb. 1, some last-minute recruiting will give schools one more opportunity to tip the scales in their favor when it comes to their targets.

A majority of the class of 2017 prospects have already committed to their respective schools, but there are some big names still out there who are without a home for next fall.

Top Remaining Uncommitted Recruits and Predictions

Devon Hunter, S, Chesapeake, Virginia (Indian River HS)

Devon Hunter, a 5-star safety prospect, is ranked by Scout as the No. 1 player at his position in the country and the No. 5 overall recruit.

At 6'1", 206 pounds, Hunter showed at Indian River High School that he can be a playmaker on both sides of the ball given his intangibles:

He's big, fast and can throw his weight around in the secondary, which is going to make him a difficult defensive back to deal with at the collegiate level.

With 32 offers, according to Scout, it appears that many major programs around the country believe that, too.

According to Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports, Virginia Tech has been recruiting Hunter for five years now. The program also presents him with the best opportunity to play immediately upon his arrival compared to Alabama, Auburn or Florida.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

Marvin Wilson, DT, Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal HS)

Without knowing anything about Marvin Wilson, one would think that he would be getting ready for the NFL rather than college football.

The 6'4", 329-pound defensive tackle is a 5-star recruit and holds the promise of dominating the trenches thanks to his size and strength:

But don't let the size fool you. He possesses a quick first step that allows him to shed blockers more easily. Then he lets his power do the rest of the work, as he can blow up any play once he gets to the backfield.

It made him the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the nation and No. 11 among all class of 2017 recruits, per Scout.

He told Bleacher Report's Damon Sayles that he's "looking for that home feeling," and he has narrowed his choices down to five, via Hayes Fawcett:

No school has a leg up on the other, but he did tell Sam Spiegelman of SEC Country that LSU was in his "comfort zone," which could mean great things for the Tigers.

Prediction: LSU

Joseph Lewis, WR, Los Angeles, California (Augustus Hawkins)

Everything about Joseph Lewis screams big-play outside threat come Saturdays during the fall.

The 5-star recruit is the No. 1 wide receiver prospect and the No. 15 recruit in the country, per Scout.

At 6'2 ½", 200 pounds, Lewis can motor down the field and catch the ball at its apex, making him a fiend in jump-ball situations:

And at his age, he is only going to grow more physically and as a receiver, which could make him one of the best pass-catchers in the FBS.

USC lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the NFL draft and will be looking for that next big threat at wide receiver. Stepping in at a large program close to home might be the perfect combination for Lewis.

Prediction: USC