B/R Recruiting Notebook: A Decision Nearly Set for 5-Star DT Marvin Wilson

With multiple elite-level players committing over the weekend, all eyes are focusing on 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who will commit and sign on national signing day. Wilson has Oklahoma, South Florida, LSU, Florida State and Ohio State as his top five.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl headlined not only a weekend exhibition of some of the best football recruits in the 2017 class but also a weekend loaded with verbal commitments. Seven of those pledges came at the Army bowl.

The Pac-12 won big with commitments at the Army bowl from 5-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell (Stanford), 5-star cornerback Darnay Holmes (UCLA), 4-star safety Bubba Bolden (USC), 4-star running back Eno Benjamin (Arizona State) and 4-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin (Oregon State).

The other two commitments during the game benefited the Big Ten, as 5-star cornerback Jeffrey Okudah committed to Ohio State, while 4-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga committed to Michigan. Along with Saturday's pledges, the Big Ten also saw a huge spike from Minnesota, which, according to Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports, saw six players flip from Western Michigan to play for new Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck.

Minnesota won the numbers game, but some may argue that UCLA may have had the biggest week in recruiting. Before landing Holmes on Saturday, the Bruins added the 4-star tandem of defensive tackle Martin Andrus and linebacker Rahyme Johnson—who committed via Bleacher Report.

As Alabama prepares to play Clemson in tonight's College Football Playoff championship, the Crimson Tide finally put the biggest question of recruiting to bed: Where is Najee Harris going to play college football? The nation's top-ranked running back and top-ranked player overall in the 2017 class flew to Alabama on Sunday and is expected to enroll there today.

Here are some additional updates on 2017 athletes who will be finalizing their college decisions very soon:

5-star DT Wilson: 'Looking for that home feeling'

Credit: Scout.com Marvin Wilson

Following the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Under Armour All-America defensive tackle Marvin Wilson stood on the 50-yard line at the Alamodome congratulating players and, particularly, the new commitments as they walked by.

Wilson will have that feeling of being a committed athlete in a few weeks, as he will commit and sign on national signing day. He's down to five schools: Oklahoma, South Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Florida State.

"Right now, I'm at the peak of my process," Wilson said. "It's almost over, and I'm ready to get it over with, to get to signing day and commit."

Wilson has taken official visits to Oklahoma, Florida State and Ohio State. LSU gets the opportunity to host him this weekend, and he said he's planning on taking his fifth and final visit to South Florida the following weekend.

Wilson on Saturday admitted that all five schools are still being considered as his final destination.

"Right now, I'm just looking for that home feeling," he said. "I'm praying about it with God and seeing where he's going to lead me. Everybody has the weight rooms and bells and whistles and all that stuff. Everybody's used their recruiting pitches. I'm just weighing it all out now."

Watch for SEC team with 4-star WR Martin

Credit: Scout.com Oliver Martin

Throughout the entire U.S. Army All-American Bowl week, Iowa City, Iowa, 4-star wide receiver Oliver Martin was one of the most consistent players. You knew what to expect out of him.

His consistency is something that attracts more than a dozen schools. Martin confirmed to Bleacher Report that his top five are Michigan State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Oregon. Look for a verbal commitment to occur sooner than later.

"I want to do it before [signing day], but there's not a definite date," Martin told Bleacher Report on Thursday. "It'll just be sometime after the [Army] game."

While he has his top five, one school to keep an eye on is Auburn. He likes that the Tigers traditionally are one of the top SEC teams, and he said he's thinking about taking an official visit to the campus. Martin already has taken officials to Iowa and Notre Dame, and he's got a visit scheduled to Michigan State this weekend.

Wherever he ends up, Martin said the winning school will have a solid coaching staff with a wide receivers coach he can trust to build him into a premier receiver nationally.

"A good coaching staff and a good receiver coach; I feel that's big," he said. "I want to have an offense I know I can fit into. I want to go somewhere with great facilities and somewhere where I know I can develop."

4-star LB Sanogo ready for January visits

Credit: Scout.com Mohamed Sanogo

Plano, Texas, linebacker Mohamed Sanogo identifies himself as "an open book."

After decommitting from Houston last Wednesday, Sanogo is a hot target for a few schools. The 4-star inside linebacker has offers from Ole Miss, Baylor, Mississippi State, Boise State and others, and he will look to take his first official visits this month.

"After opening back up my recruitment, I just wanted to take it slow and see which schools are really interested and decide which schools I wanted to go visit," said Sanogo, the nation's No. 11 inside linebacker per Scout.com.

Sanogo, an Offense-Defense All-American, confirmed that he will be at Mississippi State this weekend and will take an official visit to Ole Miss the weekend of Jan. 20. A midweek visit also could take place between mid-January and national signing day, he said.

As he continues to narrow his choices, Sanogo said he's got an idea of what he's looking for in a winning program.

"I'm looking for a team that has good team chemistry, as well as good relationships between the players and the coaches," he said. "I want to be in an atmosphere where the mindset is that everyone works hard, but everyone enjoys working hard, and everyone's goal is to be successful."

Skyrocketing recruiting for OL Anderson

Ranked a 2-star by Scout.com, Houston-area offensive lineman Eleasah Anderson is expected to surprise a lot of people upon his arrival to the college program of his choice.

And he has his options.

The versatile offensive lineman reported via Twitter his 30th offer from Baylor late Sunday night. Anderson also has reported recent offers from TCU, Houston and Oklahoma State.

Anderson, who is nearly 6'4" and weighs 280 pounds, can play all five positions on the offensive line but is being recruited at guard and tackle by the majority of the schools interested.

"My recruiting process is going well," said Anderson, who will commit and sign on national signing day. "I am looking for a great O-line coach who can coach me to leading my dreams. I'm also looking for a great head coach who can lead the program well."

Anderson said he will take his first official visit to Baylor this weekend. He will visit TCU the weekend of Jan. 20. A visit to Oklahoma State the weekend of Jan. 27, he said, is a definite possibility.

