CFB Recruiting 2017: Ranking the Top 25 Classes Post HS All-American Games

A pair of annual high school football showcase events—the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game—occurred during the first week of January.

These contests included many memorable moments, as premier prospects concluded their respective prep careers with strong performances on national television. More importantly, as it relates to the impending national signing day, several coveted recruits also announced collegiate commitments during these games.

The list of available 5-star athletes continues to dwindle, and plenty of players are expected to enroll early on campuses this upcoming week. For those who remain undecided, official visits and possible late scholarship offers are important to monitor during these few weeks before Feb. 1 seals the fate of recruiting classes across college football.

Following the long-awaited pledge announcements of top-tier prospects such as No. 1 offensive tackle Foster Sarell and No. 1 cornerback Darnay Holmes, here is how we rank recruiting classes as currently assembled. As usual, our emphasis is on overall quality rather than simple quantity.