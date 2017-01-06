Alabama vs. Clemson: Complete Guide to 2017 National Championship Game

It's only fitting that the final game of the 2016 college football season will be a rematch of one of the best games of 2015. If Alabama and Clemson's clash for the third College Football Playoff National Championship is anything like their meeting of a year ago, we're all in for a treat.

A year ago, Alabama claimed a wild 45-40 victory in a back-and-forth, offense-first clash in Glendale, Arizona, to give Nick Saban his fourth national championship with the Tide. Now, Dabo Swinney would like nothing more than to deny his alma mater a second consecutive crown and, at the same time, give Clemson its first national title since 1981.

Alabama (14-0) has been the nation's best team from wire to wire, winning all but one game by at least 10 points and dominating Washington 24-7 in the Peach Bowl. Clemson (13-1) won six games by seven points or fewer but put together an incredible performance in a 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, handing Urban Meyer his first scoreless game as a head coach and Ohio State its first shutout since 1993.

The Crimson Tide will be motivated to cap an undefeated season and earn the program's fifth national title in eight years. Clemson will be inspired to prove last year's near-miss, punctuated with special teams errors and passing defense miscues, wasn't a fluke.

Either team will be a worthy champion, but only one can emerge victorious. Watching it unfold will be a blast, and we're breaking it down for you here.