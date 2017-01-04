Bold Predictions for SEC Football in 2017

There are only two teams remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision with the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide set to take on the Clemson Tigers in next week's College Football Playoff National Championship in Tampa, Florida.

Again, the SEC is still standing, much like it has throughout recent history. UA head coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide more often than not have been the standard bearers for the conference in the past few years, and they are yet again this year.

Don't look for that to change in 2017, either.

As the year kicks off and the college football season winds down, it's never too early to look toward the future. After all, everybody but the Tide and Tigers are already peering into the crystal ball for September's kickoff, right?

So what can we expect from the SEC? There will be plenty of stars to replace and plenty more stars to replace them. A trend under center looks to reverse itself, and there even could be a changing of the guard in multiple SEC towns across the Southeast.

Plus, who holds the advantage in the conference as we look ahead at the next year? Here are some bold predictions for 2017.