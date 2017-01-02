B/R Recruiting Notebook: Athletes Finalizing Decisions as Signing Day Approaches

DeAngelo Gibbs committed to Georgia at the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday.

The Under Armour All-America Game took place Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and five 2017 athletes ended their recruitment processes. The focus now turns to the seven athletes who will announce their verbal commitments Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Georgia arguably was the biggest winner of the weekend, as it not only landed 5-star athlete DeAngelo Gibbs during the Under Armour game but also earned a pledge from 4-star safety/athlete Tray Bishop, according to Kipp Adams from 247Sports. Bishop is playing in Saturday's U.S. Army bowl.

Recruiting is hot and heavy with four weeks remaining until national signing day. Here are some updates from some of the nation's top recruiting targets.

4-star DT Conliffe ready for busy January

Credit: Scout.com Elijah Conliffe

Hampton, Virginia, 4-star defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe has taken only one official visit, to Penn State in November, but he's looking to finalize a busy month in time for a decision by national signing day. Conliffe, a player who can play either the tackle or end position, has a few schools in mind for potential official visits, including Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland and Miami.

Two new schools that Conliffe said are making moves are Notre Dame and Florida. Conliffe said the Fighting Irish, who have yet to offer, are coming on strong. The Gators offered last Tuesday and are looking for a player to join 4-star defensive end Zachary Carter and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell in the class.

I'm so Thankful 🙏🏾 And Very Honored✊🏾 To Announce That I've Recieved My ....... Offer From The University Of Florida 🐊 #Gators #swamp17 pic.twitter.com/U0T90Itnoj — Elijah Conliffe (@ElijahPrime) December 27, 2016

"Everything is going really well. I'm really thankful for the opportunities I've been given," Conliffe said. "I'm now coming towards an end, but I don't know really know anything else right now. It'll probably all come down to my officials."

At 6'4" and 305 pounds, Conliffe is effective at the tackle and end spots, and he doesn't have a preference where he plays on the line. He is ranked a top-20 defensive tackle by Scout.

The key to a final decision, he said, will come down to the overall environment of the campus.

"I know every school will have the academics. I'm just looking for that feel where I know I can be comfortable," he said. "I'm going to take my time. I'll know something on or maybe a couple of days before signing day."

Clemson, Nebraska visits next for RB Felix

Credit: Scout.com Darrian Felix

Fort Myers, Florida, 3-star RB Darrian Felix recently announced via Twitter his top five of Clemson, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Nebraska. An announcement, he said, will come either on or a couple of days before national signing day.

"It was pretty hard," Felix said of narrowing his list. "Telling a school you're not interested anymore, it's tough. But you have to do it."

I want to say thank you to all the schools that offered me a scholarship, but with that being said here's my top 5‼️Edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/P2vZxDY1TU — Darrian Felix (@Dhat_6) December 27, 2016

A decision will come with the assist of upcoming official visits. Felix said he will visit Clemson the weekend of Jan. 13 and Nebraska the weekend after. He's already taken officials to Oregon (Oct. 8), Tennessee (Nov. 12) and North Carolina (Dec. 3).

The upcoming visits will be important, as Felix said he is looking for a family-oriented environment with coaches who will push him to be the best running back possible. He said he's enjoyed all of the previous official visits.

Felix said he's expecting Clemson and Nebraska to live up to all expectations.

"I want to get to know the players who will be my teammates the next four or five years," he said. "I want to get to know the coaches and hopefully get to bond with them."

Louisiana DE Jones has top 3—all Texas schools

Credit: Scout.com Bryan Jones

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 3-star defensive end Bryan Jones doesn't know which school he wants to attend, but he does know which state he wants to play college football in.

A one-time Ole Miss pledge, Jones told Bleacher Report that he has trimmed his list from a top five to three schools: Houston, Texas A&M and Texas. He will take an official visit to Houston the weekend of Jan. 13, an official to Texas A&M the weekend of Jan. 20 and an official to Texas the weekend of Jan. 27.

"I like all these schools, recruiting-wise," Jones said. "They're good with checking on you and making you feel a part of their program. All those defensive schemes fit me well."

Jones added that playing in the state of Texas has its advantages.

"I feel like there's a lot of opportunities in Texas far as education, jobs and basically life after football," he said. "All those schools have the best fits for me, school-wise and football-wise."

A final decision, Jones said, may come on national signing day.

Sleeper alert: New Jersey RB is small but dynamic

He doesn't have a lot of size, but Hightstown, New Jersey, running back Keshon Farmer makes you forget about size with his explosive play.

Listed on his Hudl page at 5'6" and 165 pounds, Farmer was a playmaker for Peddie School, averaging better than eight yards per carry and finishing with more than 1,200 total yards and 21 touchdowns, according to Adam Baliatico of 247Sports.

Although Farmer, originally from Philadelphia, lacks size, he's a strong athlete who bench-presses 225 pounds and squats 425. In addition to having strength, he's also a slippery athlete who could serve well as a punt returner or kickoff returner.

Farmer told Baliatico in November that Rutgers was a school high on his interest list. He said he was a fan of the campus' facilities and coaching staff.

Damon Sayles is a National Recruiting Analyst for Bleacher Report. All quotes were obtained firsthand. All player ratings are courtesy of Scout.com. Follow Damon via Twitter: @DamonSayles