Tyler Durbin Shares Angry Email Received After Missed FGs vs. Clemson

One Ohio State Buckeyes fan took Saturday night's Fiesta Bowl defeat to the Clemson Tigers especially hard.

Using a Twitter account he shares with fellow members of Ohio State's special teams unit, senior kicker Tyler Durbin shared an email he received from a fan after the game (warning: Email contains NSFW language):

Durbin missed both of his field-goal attempts in the 31-0 loss.

Fellow special teamers Cameron Johnston and Sean Nuernberger came to Durbin's defense:

I'm sorry but there is no place for this, for whoever sent this to tyler needs to be ashamed https://t.co/PpnvNHcBef — Cameron Johnston (@Cam_Johnston) January 1, 2017

Unbelievable. Hard to believe an adult could say these things. https://t.co/9YNdKQItec — Sean Nuernberger (@Sean4Heisman1) January 1, 2017

Durbin could seek out Ryan Hamby if he wants additional advice for how to deal with the angry Buckeyes supporter. In 2005, the former Ohio State tight end was on the receiving end of harshly worded letters after he dropped what would've been a touchdown pass in his team's defeat to the Texas Longhorns.

It's easy to place some of the blame for the Buckeyes' semifinal exit at Durbin's feet, but six points wouldn't have made a huge difference in the outcome. Both of his misses came in the first quarter, so Ohio State had plenty of time to recover.

And Durbin wasn't responsible for what was a poor showing by the Buckeyes offense. ESPN Stats & Info shared the outcome of Ohio State's first 11 drives:

Ohio State drives:

Punt

Missed FG

Missed FG

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Half

Fumble

Punt

Punt



We've seen something similar before ... https://t.co/R7vMQDH9rA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2017

Clemson held the duo of Curtis Samuel and Mike Weber to 91 yards on the ground, while J.T. Barrett finished 19-of-33 passing for 127 yards and two interceptions.

Getting shut out in a semifinal game is a disappointing end to what was an otherwise encouraging season for Ohio State.

But any Buckeyes fans still bitter after the loss would be best served looking ahead to 2017, when the team will return a number of key players from this year's squad and is arguably better positioned to compete for a national title.