LSU vs. Louisville: Score and Reaction for 2016 Citrus Bowl

If Lamar Jackson was Superman for Louisville throughout the 2016 season, LSU was his kryptonite in the Citrus Bowl.

The team's excellent defense held the Heisman Trophy winner to just 153 passing yards, 33 rushing yards on 26 carries and no touchdowns as the Tigers dominated Louisville (9-4) in every aspect of the game, winning 29-9.

Derrius Guice (149 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns) and Malachi Dupre (seven receptions for 139 yards) led the way for LSU, while the team's defense held the Cardinals to just 220 yards from scrimmage.

LSU showcased its talent on Saturday, though Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press put the team's season into context:

LSU lost four games this season with probably one of the five most-talented rosters in the country. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 31, 2016

Max Bretos of ESPN offered a sharp rebuke for Louisville:

Louisville is not ready for primetime, and we gave Heisman to a player who did not deserve it after October 22nd. — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) December 31, 2016

LSU's passing game wasn't one of its strengths this season—the Tigers (8-4) ranked 101st in the nation in passing yards per game coming into the Citrus Bowl—but quarterback Danny Etling and his offensive counterparts had little trouble moving the ball through the air against Louisville's suspect secondary in the first half.

Etling finished with 187 yards passing and a pair of one-yard touchdown passes to running back Guice and tight end Colin Jeter as the Tigers went into halftime leading 16-6.

Dupre had himself a half, notching six catches for 136 yards. One of those included this brilliant one-handed nab, per ESPN CollegeFootball:

LSU's Malachi Dupre with an incredible one-handed catch!https://t.co/pPdW2MRJRy — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2016

That was reminiscent of a former LSU wide receiver, as Chris B. Brown of Smart Football noted:

LSU receivers are out here making OBJ catches — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) December 31, 2016

The LSU defense stifled Heisman Trophy winner Jackson and the Cardinals offense. Jackson was held to 62 passing yards and negative-24 rushing yards on 12 attempts in the first half.

His poor showing early came down to a few factors, per NFL Philosophy:

I don't know if Lamar Jackson has the ability to change protection at the line, but he's gotta at least ID pressure and adjust presnap. — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) December 31, 2016

Speed on LSU's defense showing as Lamar Jackson can't run away from defenders like he normally does. — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) December 31, 2016

All was not kosher for Etling in the first half, however, as after the defense forced a safety in the waning moments, Etling attempted to throw the ball away on the ensuing first down and instead didn't reach the sideline, throwing an interception.

Louisville couldn't find the end zone but did close the half with a 47-yard field goal, and the Cardinals took a shred of positive momentum into the locker room.

They never capitalized on it, however.

LSU's passing game may have paced the offense in the first half, but halfway through the third quarter, Guice and the running game made their mark.

The running back—starting in place of Leonard Fournette, who sat out the bowl game—raced 70 yards on an explosive touchdown run at the 8:48 mark, evading several Louisville defenders in the process to give LSU a 23-6 lead.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports was enjoying Guice as LSU's feature back:

#LSU's Derrius Guice is so much fun to watch. Love his effort and his ability to make guys miss AND run thru them. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2016

LSU's defense put down the clamps on Louisville's overmatched offense the rest of the way, and the Tigers cruised to a drama-free win.

For Ed Orgeron and LSU, the hope will be that Saturday's win serves as a catalyst heading into the 2017 season, when the Tigers will once again feature a talented roster and should be a major contender in the SEC.

For Jackson and Louisville, meanwhile, the future is bright, but more work is needed before the team can truly be considered a competitor in both the ACC and the College Football Playoff. Three straight losses to close the season will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of everyone involved in the program.

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.