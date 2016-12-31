Michigan vs. FSU: Score and Reaction for 2016 Orange Bowl

The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles didn't find a way to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but they finished their season in style with a dramatic 33-32 win over the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

The triumph—which came at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami—represented Florida State's first in a bowl since 2013 when the Seminoles defeated the Auburn Tigers in the BCS Championship Game. It was also FSU's second Orange Bowl win since 2012.

In a game that represented a back-and-forth heavyweight prize fight, the Seminoles were able to land the final haymaker when quarterback Deondre Francois (9-of-27, 222 YDS, 2 TDs) connected with Nyqwan Murray on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds to go in regulation.

Instant Classic. @FSU_Football downs #6 Michigan in the most #MustSeeACC way



The TD that sealed the deal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0xg2PIGEJw — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 31, 2016

Michigan blocked the ensuing extra point to pull within one, but the Seminoles stepped up and squashed the Wolverines' last-gasp attempt when they turned the ball over on downs.

However, Michigan deserves significant credit for the way it responded.

The Wolverines trailed by 12 points with six minutes remaining in regulation, and a 15-point spurt in a three-minute, 25-second span propelled them back in front with 1:57 to go in the fourth quarter after Chris Evans took a carry 30 yards to the house.

But considering the Wolverines looked lethargic for large swaths of the cross-conference tilt, the comeback loss was nothing to be ashamed of—especially because Seminoles running back and Todd Gurley-approved Orange Bowl MVP Dalvin Cook gashed them for 207 all-purpose yards and a score:

Cook the truth — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 31, 2016

Michigan was without safety and do-it-all playmaker Jabrill Peppers after he suffered an injury in practice, according to the team's official Twitter account, and his absence loomed large throughout the first half.

The Seminoles burst out of the gate with loads of energy, and they mounted a 17-3 lead by the time the first quarter was over after Francois hit Murray for a 92-yard touchdown. The deep scoring strike represented the longest touchdown pass in Orange Bowl history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Florida State continued to sit on a comfortable lead throughout the remainder of the first half, and it helped that Michigan's offense looked frazzled against the Seminoles' swarming defense, as SB Nation's Ryan Nanni observed:

I...I think Michigan got infected with Iowa. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 31, 2016

The Wolverines were forced to settle for field goals on their first three scoring drives of the game, and they trailed by 11 points midway through the third quarter when they tacked on a 37-yard field goal.

Speaking of the third quarter, Florida State's offense stagnated in a major way as Michigan's defense started to rise to the occasion.

And while the Wolverines looked like they wouldn't be able to find the end zone, a costly mistake from Francois resulted in a 14-yard Mike McCray pick-six that trimmed the deficit to five points, as ESPN CollegeFootball on Twitter documented:

The Seminoles were in serious danger of coughing up the lead when they faced a 3rd-and-22 at the start of the fourth quarter, but a 71-yard scamper by Cook set the 'Noles up for a Francois rushing score that gave them the cushion they needed to escape with a win.

After Florida State went up by 12, Tomahawk Nation's Andrew Miller broke down the difference in effectiveness between the two offenses:

But just when it looked like the Wolverines were dead in the water, they came alive.

Quarterback Wilton Speight (21-of-38, 168 yards) orchestrated a seven-play, 37-yard scoring drive that resulted in a Khalid Hill receiving touchdown, and the floodgates started to open with Florida State's offense sputtering.

Evans' 30-yard run gave the Wolverines a brief glimmer of hope, but FSU's resilience in the face of adversity propelled the Seminoles to a signature win.

As a result, Michigan finished 2016 with three losses by a combined five points. That may be disappointing for a team that was on the cusp of the College Football Playoff all year long, but the Wolverines shouldn't be ashamed with the way they competed down the stretch in a fierce battle.