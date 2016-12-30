Nebraska vs. Tennessee: Score and Reaction for 2016 Music City Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Tennessee (9-4) overcame an undermanned Nebraska (9-4) squad to score a 38-24 victory Friday in the 2016 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joshua Dobbs led the way in his final game for the Volunteers. The senior quarterback tallied 409 total yards, including multiple key plays with his legs, and four touchdowns. The Vols ground game as a whole put up 230 yards in the win.

The Cornhuskers, who were without starting QB Tommy Armstrong Jr. because of a torn hamstring, finished with 318 yards of total offense, and most of that came after the Vols committed to not getting beat deep. They had just 205 yards after three quarters.

Here's a look at the quarter-by-quarter scoring recap from the 19th annual Music City Bowl:

2016 Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. Tennessee Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Cornhuskers 0 7 7 10 24 Volunteers 0 21 3 14 38 NCAA.com

Derek Barnett helped spearhead Tennessee's solid defensive effort. The junior lineman has a good chance to land in the first round of the NFL draft if he declares early, but he told Rhiannon Potkey of the Knoxville News Sentinel it would have been "disrespectful" to sit out since he's from Nashville.

"I wouldn't skip a game, you know what I'm saying, because a lot of people can't play football, especially at this level," Barnett said. "I know they probably don't want to get hurt and stuff, but I think God has a plan for everything, so I wouldn't skip the game."

His comments came after running backs Christian McCaffrey (Stanford) and Leonard Fournette (LSU) decided to skip their bowl games to focus on their draft preparations. His decision to play also allowed him to set the new program record for sacks, per Tennessee Football:

Alone at the top! 👑



33 sacks in 39 career games: Tennessee’s all-time sacks king! pic.twitter.com/iLByNedCmP — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 31, 2016

Both offenses sputtered out of the gate in a scoreless first quarter. Each of the game's first six drives resulted in a punt.

The Volunteers finally jump-started the scoring early in the second. Dobbs connected on three straight passes to chew up 45 yards before John Kelly capped the quick-striking, 73-yard journey down the field with a touchdown run from 28 yards out.

Kelly got to the edge and then turned on the afterburners, as GoVols247 noted:

Touchdown Tennessee. John Kelly 28-yard run. Showed some serious speed there. — GoVols247 (@GoVols247) December 30, 2016

Bleacher Report's Barrett Sallee succinctly summed up the scoring play:

John Kelly is a beast. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 30, 2016

Tennessee stretched the lead to 14 on its next drive. It was a more methodical trip as the Vols used 11 plays and nearly five minutes to travel 66 yards as they started to make some serious progress in terms of wearing down the Nebraska front seven with the run game.

The SEC Network highlighted Dobbs powering his way across the goal line for the touchdown:

Josh Dobbs giving his ALL for Tennessee one final time. @Vol_Football 14-0 https://t.co/1xGSKQL6D1 pic.twitter.com/g9KEBF6goQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2016

Teresa Walker of the Associated Press pointed out the select company the quarterback joined with his first score of the day:

Joshua Dobbs now 3rd QB in #SEC history with 15 TDs passing and 10 rushing in multiple seasons. Other 2? Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott. #Vols — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) December 30, 2016

After a series of misfires during the first half, Ryker Fyfe connected on a pair of long passes to get the Cornhuskers on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. He found Cethan Carter for 33 yards to open the drive and then showed nice touch to find Brandon Reilly for a 38-yard touchdown.

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline noted it was the first time the senior, who went up to make a nice grab at the goal line, found the end zone this year:

Hard to believe that's Brandon Reilly's first TD of the season. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 30, 2016

Although that score came with just 1:36 left in the half, Tennessee still managed to get the seven points back before the break.

Dobbs found Alvin Kamara for a crucial third-down conversion early in the nine-play drive. The dual-threat QB proceeded to score his second rushing touchdown of the game by navigating his way through the chaos for a two-yard score with nine seconds left in the second.

Making matters worse for Nebraska, running back Terrell Newby was forced to exit the contest before halftime due to injury, per Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com:

So Nebraska was already without Tommy Armstrong and Westerkamp, and now Terrell Newby is out. This should be fine. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 30, 2016

The Cornhuskers cut the lead to 10 after Reilly's second score of the day. Alas, the Volunteers once again responded to a Nebraska touchdown drive with one of their own.

Dobbs scrambled in from three yards for his third rushing touchdown to help extend the lead to 17. He escaped serious pressure in the pocket after being unable to find an open receiver on 3rd-and-goal.

Tennessee Stats passed along further information about the record-breaking TD:

NEW TENNESSEE RECORD: With 3 rushing TDs on the day, @josh_dobbs1 now has 12 on the season. It is a new UT single-season record for QBs! — Tennessee Stats (@Vol_Stats) December 30, 2016

Just as it appeared the Vols were ready to put the game away, Nebraska rattled off 10 quick points to get back within a single score.

Drew Brown converted a 46-yard field goal, and Tennessee's Tyler Byrd fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give the Huskers the ball right back. They took advantage, as Fyfe scored a nine-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper to help make it 31-24 with 10 minutes to play.

Paul Fortenberry of VolQuest.com discussed how the turnaround brought some life in to the stadium:

This place was dead two minutes ago. The fumble brought the Nebraska fans to life. Vols need to hold Cornhuskers out of the end zone. — Paul Fortenberry (@Volquest_Paul) December 30, 2016

Dobbs answered again for Tennessee. This time he hit Josh Malone in stride for a 59-yard score to keep Nebraska at bay. In the end, the Cornhuskers' inability to get a key defensive stop after scoring a touchdown was the difference.

The O&W Report commented on the scoring play:

That's Malone's 11th touchdown of the season. The beautiful throw by Josh Dobbs should not be overlooked there. — O&W Report (@OandWReport) December 30, 2016

Tennessee's defense took care of the rest. The unit squashed any hopes of a Huskers comeback by coming up with a crucial stop as Nebraska tried to drive down to make it a one-score game late.

Jake Bockoven of 93.7 The Ticket wrapped up the finale for both teams:

Tennessee is a lot more excited about their 9-4 than Nebraska is — Jake Bockoven (@jakebockoven) December 31, 2016

Looking ahead, picking up a victory over another tradition-rich program allows Tennessee to enter the offseason with positive vibes after winning four of its last five games. The Volunteers must translate that into recruiting success if they want to compete in the deep SEC in 2017 and beyond, though.

Barnett is a player to watch heading toward the NFL Scouting Combine. He doesn't possess ideal size for an edge-rushing role, but he's shown the ability to overcome that thanks to a combination of power and technique, including a variety of pass-rushing moves.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ends the campaign on a low note after losing four of its last six contests. A 62-3 blowout loss to Ohio State back in November showed exactly how much work the program must do before it starts moving back toward the nation's elite.