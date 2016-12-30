Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2017 Under Armour Recruit Will Sign

Several 2017 athletes will make their verbal commitments during the Under Armour All-America Game, which will take place Sunday in Orlando, Florida. Among those recruits is 5-star athlete Deangelo Gibbs, who is expected to choose out of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

The Under Armour All-America Game will take place Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and a few 2017 recruits have chosen to end their recruiting processes with verbal commitments during the game.

More than 125 NFL draft picks have played in the all-star game, an annual event since 2008. This year's roster includes 27 uncommitted players, and five of those 2017s—athlete Deangelo Gibbs, safeties Xavier McKinney and Markquese Bell and linebackers Nathan Proctor and Breon Dixon—are expected to announce their pledges at Camping World Stadium.

Here are the 27 athletes still looking to solidify their college plans. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order.