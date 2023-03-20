Dolphins' Xavien Howard No Longer Facing Lawsuit Over Allegedly Giving Woman STD

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

A woman who said that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard knowingly gave her genital herpes has dropped her negligence lawsuit against the seven-year NFL veteran.

Attorney Brad Sohn, who represented Howard, released a statement confirming the news:

ESPN summarized the lawsuit's complaints in October 2022, when it was initially filed:

"The lawsuit states Doe and Howard met in February 2018, when Howard asked her on a date and provided a copy of the negative results of a recent STD test. It alleges Howard contracted the STD the following year and failed to inform Doe and continued a sexual relationship with her.

"The woman says she tested positive for the STD in March 2021 and identified Howard as the 'only individual who could have transmitted' it to her. The lawsuit alleges Howard initially denied Doe's accusations but ultimately admitted to knowing he had the STD and apologized."

The woman sought a trial by jury and sued Howard for more than $30,000 in damages in the lawsuit, which was filed in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida.

Per Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Howard's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the complaint the day after it was filed in court.

The motion also stated that the woman "engaged in a campaign of stalking" the Dolphin defensive back and that she threatened Howard with "multiple acts of violence" and also extorted him for money as well.

Per DiMichele, voicemails left with the woman's attorney were not immediately returned, nor was an email looking for a comment on the matter on Monday afternoon.

Howard, a four-time Pro Bowler, has played all seven of his NFL seasons with the Dolphins. The former Baylor star led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020.