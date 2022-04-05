WWE's Nash Carter Accused of Domestic Violence by Impact Wrestling's Kimber Lee

WWE.com

Impact Wrestling's Kimber Lee alleged Monday that her husband, WWE NXT's Nash Carter, physically assaulted her one year ago.

Lee tweeted two photos showing her with facial injuries and said Carter split her lip open:

Carter previously competed in Impact Wrestling under the name Zachary Wentz before moving in 2020 to WWE, where he is now one half of the NXT tag team champions with his MSK partner Wes Lee.

