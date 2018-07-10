Will Muschamp Trolls Nick Saban over Running out of Gas in Boat

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp couldn't help but needle Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban as he enjoyed a day of leisure with his team.

Muschamp shared photos from a trip to Lake Murray the Gamecocks made Tuesday:

Muschamp followed with another tweet that read simply "#HadGas."

He was referencing a fateful journey by Saban in June in which Saban was stranded on a boat with some of his players. ESPN College Football shared some of the video captured by the players:

Saban later told ESPN.com's Chris Low his boat wasn't out of gas but instead had a defective fuel pump.

The teams won't square off in 2018 unless the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks reach the SEC Championship Game.