Will Muschamp Trolls Nick Saban over Running out of Gas in Boat

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan in Tampa, Fla. Muschamp led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record, their best in four years, last fall. Now, he’s looking to take another step forward to the top of the Southeastern Conference as he and his team open spring practice this week. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp couldn't help but needle Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban as he enjoyed a day of leisure with his team.

Muschamp shared photos from a trip to Lake Murray the Gamecocks made Tuesday:

Muschamp followed with another tweet that read simply "#HadGas."

He was referencing a fateful journey by Saban in June in which Saban was stranded on a boat with some of his players. ESPN College Football shared some of the video captured by the players:

Saban later told ESPN.com's Chris Low his boat wasn't out of gas but instead had a defective fuel pump.

The teams won't square off in 2018 unless the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks reach the SEC Championship Game.

