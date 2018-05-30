Gus Malzahn Says NCAA Rule Limiting Headsets Will Hurt College Football

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn speaks to an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Auburn, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Auburn and Alabama don't agree on much. However, their head football coaches are in full agreement: The new NCAA rule limiting headsets is terrible.

"The 20 headset rule is a joke," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters at SEC spring meetings Wednesday. "There's no doubt about it. I think that's got the ability to hurt our game. That's a really big deal."

The NCAA instituted a rule earlier this month that limits the number of headsets a team can have on the sideline to 20. Malzahn said it will greatly affect his team's ability to communicate and chart plays throughout the game.

"I don't care if you have 50 off-field guys or two off-field guys, most teams in college football are going to have off-field guys on a headset at least charting or doing something like that," Malzahn said. "And then you talk about the signaling aspect...It affects the game."

Alabama coach Nick Saban ripped the rule Tuesday, albeit in more colorful language.

"I don't know who is driving all this stuff," Saban said, "but to me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stanford Has Bryce Love...and Clear Room for Growth

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Stanford Has Bryce Love...and Clear Room for Growth

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Orgeron: 'There Is No Starting QB at LSU Right Now'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Orgeron: 'There Is No Starting QB at LSU Right Now'

    NOLA.com
    via NOLA.com

    CBS Announces Afternoon Kick for Auburn-LSU

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    CBS Announces Afternoon Kick for Auburn-LSU

    Auburntigers
    via Auburntigers

    Inside NCAA's Investigation into Mississippi Football

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Inside NCAA's Investigation into Mississippi Football

    Steven Godfrey
    via SBNation.com