FSU OL Josh Ball Reportedly Suspended by University Judicial Panel

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, FL - APRIL 8: Offensive Lineman Josh Ball #79 of the Florida State Seminoles during the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Football game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on April 8, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball reportedly received a suspension from a university judicial panel following allegations of domestic violence.

On Tuesday, Ira Schoffel of Warchant.com reported the length of the FSU ban and Ball's ability to appeal the ruling are unclear.

Sandra Sellers, an ex-girlfriend of Ball, filed a petition in September alleging "three physical attacks" during their relationship.

"He is a violent person and I'm scared he's going to take it too far," she wrote.

In November, Sellers and Ball reached a four-year joint resolution that includes a court order for Ball to remain at least 500 feet away from his former girlfriend's home and her parents' home as well as her church, job and school, Tallahassee Community College, per Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel.

The FSU lineman wasn't forced to admit or deny the allegations as part of the deal.

Ball's availability for the Seminoles' 2018 season, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 against Virginia Tech, is unknown following the school suspension.

