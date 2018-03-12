10 College Football Teams That Could Be Cinderellas in the 2018 Season

0 of 10

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As the basketball world searches for Cinderella in the NCAA tournament, college football fans can look ahead to the 2018 season and attempt to pick similar teams.

Last year, UCF followed up a six-win campaign with a dominant 13-0 year and became the darling of the season. Could there be a similar outburst this year from an average squad from 2017?

While Power Five conference schools such as South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia will be considered sleepers or breakout teams, we're focused on programs in Group of Five conferences.

Granted, for these leagues, the College Football Playoff isn't much of a possibility. Consequently, our focus is identifying teams that could make a run at the New Year's Six Bowl berth—though in some cases, the objective is a conference championship.

Teams that finished 2017 with 10-plus wins were not considered. That eliminates Army, Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, San Diego State and UCF.