South Defeats North 45-16 in Senior Bowl; Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta Named MVP

South Defeats North 45-16 in Senior Bowl; Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta Named MVPJanuary 27, 2018
Behind a huge performance from Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, the South All-Stars defeated the North All-Stars 45-16 in Saturday's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Lauletta was named the 2018 Senior Bowl MVP by virtue of his 198 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-12 passing.
The South racked up 548 yards of total offense in the game, with much of that coming through the air. Lauletta, Western Kentucky's Mike White and Virginia's Kurt Benkert all threw for at least 90 yards and one touchdown.
San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny followed up his FBS-leading rushing season with 64 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and one touchdown, while LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark reeled in five passes for 160 yards and one score for the South.
The North struggled to move the ball at times, but Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen went a long way toward solidifying himself as a first-round pick with 158 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield finished with just nine yards on 3-of-7 passing for the North. However, the Oklahoma quarterback left the Senior Bowl early to be with his ill mother, per College Football Talk's Kevin McGuire
With Saturday's win, the South has now been victorious over the North for three straight years.
The South asserted its dominance on both sides of the ball during the first half, and Texas-San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport was among the biggest reasons for that.
As seen in the following video courtesy of NFL Network, Davenport hauled down Mayfield on the North's opening drive of the game:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Marcus Davenport! The potential 1st round pick from UT-San Antonio gets to Baker Mayfield for the sack. 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/JDj6ZqeKcr2018-1-27 19:46:07
Davenport finished the game with one sack and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and he may have put himself in the conversation as the best defensive end in the draft class along with NC State's Bradley Chubb.
The South took advantage of that defensive stop when White hit UCF wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a 14-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
The South gets on the board! @MW_XIV ➡️ @TreQuanSmithUCF touchdown! 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/PfkLlnLRj12018-1-27 19:58:06
Although White was a spectator for the second half, he likely did enough to pique the interest of several quarterback-needy teams in the draft after a strong showing in the first two quarters.
Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Jim Miller liked what he saw out of White, per SiriusXM NFL Radio:
SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL
Who stood out in the 1st half of the @seniorbowl? @JimMiller_NFL - "Gotta give credit to @WKUFootball Mike White because he did everything... His calm, cool demeanor, I thought he really played fantastic in terms of managing every situation he was in." https://t.co/9F7x4nqGeu2018-1-27 21:28:46
After the North and South traded field goals, the South All-Stars found paydirt once again early in the second quarter.
Benkert and Penny converted a dazzling play when the Virginia quarterback rolled out and fired a perfect strike to Penny, who finished it off by racing 73 yards to the end zone:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
🚨 BIG PLAY!🚨 Kurt Benkert steps up and drops a DIME to @pennyhendrixx in stride, who goes 73 yards to the house! 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/Z2NntAA8y42018-1-27 20:35:57
Despite his incredible numbers as a senior at San Diego State, Penny hasn't received much publicity as one of the top running backs in the draft.
According to SiriusXM NFL Radio, Pat Kirwan believes that may soon change:
SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL
A 73-yard TD for Rashaad Penny from @SDSU - @PatKirwanRFN : "Impressive play by Penny. It's going to be hard to handle this guy. He can do anything; catch the ball, throw the ball, run the ball. He's the best back here. He has a 2nd round grade, but maybe he's moving up." https://t.co/Ag0wW7fMBh2018-1-27 20:41:10
Following a two-point conversion, the South took an 18-3 lead, which it carried into halftime.
The North All-Stars may have received a quality pep talk from Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph in the locker room since they looked like a different team to start the third quarter.
Each of the North's first two drives of the second half culminated in touchdowns courtesy of Allen.
The first was a perfectly placed ball off a play fake to Central Michigan tight end Tyler Conklin from 16 yards out:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
WHAT A THROW! @JoshAllenQB drops it perfectly in the bucket for the Tyler Conklin TD. 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/mrhhIs8NPw2018-1-27 21:43:47
Just over two minutes later, Allen dropped a dime to Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe for a 27-yard touchdown:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
.@JoshAllenQB leads a quick scoring drive that ends with another TD toss! This time to Durham Smythe. 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/RgJJlSKuss2018-1-27 21:55:24
While the North's two-point conversion attempt failed, it was suddenly back in the game at 18-16.
Allen was the primary reason for that, and NFL.com's Gil Brandt felt the Wyoming signal-caller helped his draft stock significantly with his performance:
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
Josh Allen making some $$$ in this half @seniorbowl.2018-1-27 21:56:01
The North All-Stars never scored again, however, and the South went on to put up 27 unanswered points in the second half.
Lauletta led the way, getting the South back on track with a 75-yard scoring strike to Chark in the third quarter:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Don't blink or you'll miss a touchdown! @kylelauletta finds @DJChark82 for the 75 yard TD! 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/HpiJij23dj2018-1-27 21:57:37
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller believes Chark has a chance to be even better at the next level than he was in college:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
DJ Chark with a ton of burst. Dude is SUDDEN. Will be better in the NFL than he was at LSU2018-1-27 21:52:15
Lauletta threw his second touchdown of the game just minutes later when he found Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder from one yard out.
On the next offensive play, Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee, representing the North, was sacked by Ole Miss defensive end Marquis Haynes.
Davenport then scooped up the fumble and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Marquis Haynes with the sack fumble. Marcus Davenport with the scoop and score for the South! 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/LkwcmYEBr52018-1-27 22:18:30
The game was well in hand at that time, but the exclamation point came courtesy of Lauletta in the fourth quarter.
The unheralded Richmond signal-caller threw a 14-yard touchdown to Oklahoma State wideout Marcell Ateman for his third passing score of the day to make it 45-16:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
ANOTHER ONE! @kylelauletta throws his 3rd TD of the game. 📺: 2018 @seniorbowl | NFL Network https://t.co/Vp2WEQyyNI2018-1-27 22:27:51
In watching Lauletta throw for 198 yards and three touchdowns, Brandt tweeted that he finally understood the hype surrounding him:
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
A lot of people were telling me about Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta going into this week. I now see why. All-time school leader in pass yards despite playing for 4 different OCs.2018-1-27 22:06:32
Despite there being several higher-profile quarterbacks in the game, Lauletta was the unquestioned star, and he likely boosted his draft stock more than anyone at the Senior Bowl.
It is difficult to imagine Lauletta getting himself into the conversation as a possible first-round pick, but he may warrant some Day 2 consideration based on what he was able to accomplish.
Lauletta hasn't received much attention, but as former North Dakota State and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has shown, it is possible for an FCS quarterback to transition successfully to a starring role in the NFL.
