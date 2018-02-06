Ultimate Guide to 2018 National Signing Day

5 of 9

Can Florida State recover from a slow start?

The Seminoles have had multiple 5-star recruits in nine of their last 10 classes. The one exception was 2016, when they got one 5-star and 17 4-stars and finished with the third-best class in the nation.

But after a disappointing season and a coaching change, the program is in unfamiliar territory. It will enter national signing day without a single 5-star commitment and a class ranked 15th.

There are several top-50 recruits still available, but 247Sports doesn't list Florida State as anything better than "cool" on any of them. As a result, the 'Noles might not be adding any big names.

Will Alabama reclaim the throne?

The Crimson Tide has had the No. 1 recruiting class in seven straight years and has not ranked below No. 4 since 2007. It is No. 6, but how much will that change by the end of Wednesday?

Whereas Florida State is unlikely to sign any of the nine uncommitted top-50 players, Alabama is listed as "warm" or "warmer" on all but one of them. As far as the 247Sports crystal ball predictions are concerned, Nick Saban is only the favorite on two of the nine. But does anyone seriously think he's getting fewer than three of his targets?

Climbing all the way to No. 1 might not be possible, given how strong the classes of Georgia and Ohio State are. But Alabama could certainly jump up to No. 3 by landing a few of those top-50 recruits.

Where the heck is Stanford?

The Cardinal was one of the biggest winners of 2017 national signing day, nabbing three of the top 15 recruits in the nation and finishing with a top-25 class for the fourth consecutive season.

This year, Stanford will enter national signing day ranked at No. 45.

David Shaw typically signs smaller classes than most, and the quality of players already in this class is solid. Moreover, the team is probably going to get 4-star quarterback Tanner McKee and has a great shot at 4-star linebacker Dax Hollifield. Signing either of those guys would get Stanford into the top 40. Signing both might be enough for it to sneak onto the fringe of the top 25.

Nevertheless, it's jarring to see Stanford's class ranked in the same vicinity as Indiana and Syracuse given its recent success both on the field and on the recruiting trail.