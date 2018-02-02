National Signing Day 2018: A Rundown of Where Every 5-Star Recruit Will Sign

1 of 6

Credit: 247Sports

Trevor Lawrence, 6'6", 208-pound pro-style quarterback, Cartersville (Ga.) HS

Once the Clemson signee adds some weight, he's going to be a star who could win the Tigers' quarterback job as early as 2018.

Justin Fields, 6'3", 221-pound dual-threat quarterback, Harrison (Ga.) HS

Jake Fromm may have burst onto the scene this past year, but Fields is a generational dual-threat talent with the skill set and competitive spirit to battle him for the starting gig at Georgia next year.

Xavier Thomas, 6'3", 260-pound strong-side defensive end, IMG Academy (Fla.)

The uber-athletic edge-rusher has one of the highest ceilings in the class and could see meaningful snaps as a freshman at Clemson. Though with all that talent on the defensive front, he may not have to.

Eyabi Anoma, 6'5", 235-pound weak-side defensive end, St. Francis Academy (Md.)

Nick Saban has shown he's not scared of playing freshmen, and Anoma is big and athletic enough to warrant a look. That's even on a defense as talented as Alabama's, where he'll blossom into a star.

Micah Parsons, 6'3", 235-pound weak-side defensive end, Harrisburg (Pa.) HS

The jewel of James Franklin's 2018 class was a major recruiting win over Ohio State and others. He will have every opportunity to be a difference-maker right away off the edge in Happy Valley.

Justin Shorter, 6'4", 213-pound wide receiver, South Brunswick (N.J.) HS

Shorter is a dynamic athlete who can play on either side of the ball. Penn State will give him his first shot at wide receiver, where he has the size to go up and high-point the ball and displays above-average speed for his size.

Zamir White, 6'1", 220-pound running back, Scotland County (N.C.) HS

If White can return from his season-ending knee injury in high school, he is a big, imposing back who will make highlight-reel plays for a Georgia team that could use the carries with Sony Michel and Nick Chubb out of eligibility.

Jamaree Salyer, 6'4", 342-pound offensive guard, Pace Academy (Ga.)

Salyer, yet another one of Kirby Smart's recruiting victories, will have the chance to be an elite interior offensive lineman with his size and strength. A year of redefining his body could help him reach maximum potential.

Terrace Marshall, 6'2.5", 192-pound wide receiver, Parkway (La.) HS

This was a major in-state win for LSU, because Marshall is probably the best pure receiver in the class. He will emerge as one of the SEC's top weapons if the Tigers can find a quality quarterback on the Bayou.

KJ Henry, 6'5.5", 235-pound weak-side defensive end, West Forsyth (N.C.) HS

The Clemson signee has raw power and skills, and the coach's son will be able to be brought along slowly. He has a ceiling of a guy like Clelin Ferrell, who just finished an electrifying career for the Tigers.

Palaie Gaoteote, 6'2", 235-pound inside linebacker, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) HS

The USC signee played for one of the top programs in high school sports, and he has a clear path to playing time with Cameron Smith heading to the NFL if he can improve his lateral quickness.

Jackson Carman, 6'6", 330-pound offensive tackle, Fairfield (Ohio) HS

This was a major recruiting win for Clemson over in-state Ohio State and others because Carman is a road-grading tackle who will be able to fill the void Mitch Hyatt leaves when he heads to the NFL.

Taron Vincent, 6'2", 285-pound defensive tackle, IMG Academy (Fla.)

In a down year for defensive tackles, Ohio State got the best one in Vincent. He is by no means a finished product but displays the strength and body type to blossom into a star once he gets stellar college coaching.

Adam Anderson, 6'4", 214-pound outside linebacker, Rome (Ga.) HS

With Roquan Smith leaving, Anderson has the skill set to be Georgia's next, great elite outside linebacker. He's a guy who can get after quarterbacks, drop back in coverage and tackle with the best of them.

Cade Mays, 6'6", 318-pound offensive tackle, Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) HS

The longtime Tennessee commit wound up signing with rival Georgia. The Bulldogs will have a good one on their hands if Mays dedicates himself in the weight room and keeps playing with the mean streak he showed in high school.

Tyreke Johnson, 6'1", 191-pound safety, Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)

The Ohio State commit looks like he's going to be the next great one in a long line of star Buckeyes secondary members with his speed, aggression and ability to play anywhere on the back level.

Brey Walker, 6'7", 320-pound offensive tackle, Westmoore (Okla.) HS

The heir to Orlando Brown Jr. is about to find his way to Norman. He may have the chance to step in and work his way into a starting lineup that will need impact offensive linemen.

Brenton Cox, 6'4.5", 247-pound strong-side defensive end, Stockbridge (Ga.) HS

Smart kept most of the Georgia guys he wanted home, and Cox flipped from Ohio State to give his new head coach a jumbo athlete who looks like an ideal end in a 3-4 scheme.

Lorenzo Lingard, 6'0", 190-pound running back, University (Florida) HS

This is exactly the kind of recruiting battle Miami won when it was known as "The U." Lingard has the speed and frame to be a dominant force in the ACC once he gets in a weight room and learns the system.

BJ Foster, 6'1", 188-pound safety, Angleton (Texas) HS

Of all the Texas defensive back signees, Foster is the most ready to play. He has a great size-speed combination with big-hitting ability that will help him see the field in Austin in a hurry.

Ricky Slade, 5'9", 185-pound all-purpose back, C.D. Hylton (Virginia) HS

Though he isn't big, Slade is a big-time playmaker who can get to the house as quickly as anybody in the country. As the third 5-star in Franklin's Nittany Lions class, he'll have the chance to step in and get some of the carries Saquon Barkley vacated.

Caden Sterns, 6'1", 192-pound safety, Steele (Texas) HS

Sterns earned his fifth star with a U.S. Army All-American Bowl defensive MVP performance, where he had two interceptions. He should team with Foster to give Texas one of the most dynamic defensive backs in college football.

Derion Kendrick, 6'1", 184-pound wide receiver, South Pointe (South Carolina) HS

With Hunter Renfrow and Deon Cain running out eligibility, there are valuable snaps to be won at Clemson. Kendrick is a polished pass-catcher with game-breaking ability who could get catches right away.