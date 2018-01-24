Re-Ranking the Top 10 Players from the Class of 2015

0 of 10

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The class of 2015 was all over the place when it came to producing star college prospects. There was a bigger bust rate than you normally see.

For instance, four of the top six players in the 247Sports composite rankings—Georgia's Trenton Thompson, Florida's Martez Ivey, Auburn's Byron Cowart and Tennessee's Kahlil McKenzie—have shown flashes, but none have lived up to their massive potential.

That isn't to say the class was full of failure; far from it. Other, lower-rated players such as Jake Browning, Bryce Love, Sam Darnold and Lamar Jackson have wound up as some of college football's brightest stars. There were so many quality prospects in this class, it was difficult to emerge with a top 10.

While stud UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, exceptional Texas left tackle Connor Williams, Clemson star receiver Deon Cain, USC tackling machine Cameron Smith and LSU runner Derrius Guice all could make an argument for the top 10, they barely missed.

They just weren't consistently the 10 best or didn't have a "wow" season that set them apart.

So, who did? Consistency and dominance are the two biggest attributes to make this list, and while pro potential does carry some weight, this list is about how they did while playing football for their education.

Let's re-rank the top 10 of the class of 2015 based heavily on collegiate production, also giving some (small) weight to pro prospects, peak ceiling of production and consistency of performance.

For a lot of these guys, they weren't the most well-regarded recruits. But the '15 class proves it's not where you start but where you finish.