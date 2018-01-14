Blue-Grey All American Bowl 2018: Score, Recruit Highlights and Reaction

247Sports

While the Jacksonville Jaguars were clinching a trip to the AFC Championship Game, a group of prep stars took the field for the 2018 Blue-Grey All American Bowl.

Hunter Pearson's field goal bounced off the upright and through with eight seconds remaining and Josiah Johnson accounted for two touchdowns to lead Grey to a 31-28 win over Blue on Sunday.

Johnson, a UMass signee, threw for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Grey the opening score and hauled in a touchdown on a trick play in the fourth. Grant Thompson threw it in from six yards out to Johnson, helping to tie the game at 28 with just over three minutes remaining.

Johnson then engineered the game-winning drive after Blue's subsequent drive stalled.

Thompson, a wideout prospect from North Carolina, threw a 62-yard score to Chylon Thomas on another reverse trick play late in the third quarter. The Grey team was innovative throughout, combining pitches and reverses in what became a fun All-Star Game experience.

Blue spent most of the game in the lead thanks to a stellar Blake Stenstrom-Andre Ross connection. Stenstrom, who is signed to play quarterback at Colorado, found Ross for a pair of touchdowns and was consistently Blue's best offensive player. He found Ross from 46 yards out in the second quarter to help tie the game at 7-7 and then again from 20 yards out to give Blue their final score of the game with 12 minutes remaining in the fourth.

"Blake has all the tools you’re looking for in a quarterback," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said, per Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. "He can make all the throws and he’s an extremely bright young man."

Stenstrom was 247Sports' top-rated quarterback in Colorado despite not having the full-time starter job in high school. Based on his performance Sunday, it's apparent his 3-star distinction undersold his talent level.

Mychale Salahuddin and Duce Johnson each scored a rushing touchdown for the Blue side.

Thomas, a 5'9" speedster, had a 51-yard rushing touchdown for Grey in addition to his receiving score. McKinley Nelson was the recipient of Johnson's lone touchdown pass.