Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2018: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

While some of the nation's top high school football talents are taking official visits to schools, a collection of all-stars will participate in Sunday's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Blue team will be coached by former NFL safety Ken Stills, who is the father of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills. Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Quinn Gray will serve as head coach of the Grey team.

Just like the two high school All-American games that were played last week, the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl rosters are chock full of college commits and players who are still weighing their collegiate options.

Below is a look at some of the best players participating in Sunday's game.

Rosters

Blue Team

QB Xeavier Bullock

QB Justin Kolzow

QB Blake Stenstrom

RB Justin Blackburn

RB Cameron Clark

RB Trent Davies

RB Duce Johnson

RB Mychale Salahuddin

RB Dominic Vanfossen

WR Keith Allender

WR Tyler Beisner

WR Michael Horsford

WR Dalton Mullins

WR Joshua Mumphrey

WR Herny Rivers

WR Andre Ross Jr.

OL Tyden Ferris

OL Kenny Cockerill

OL Hunter Dauparas

OL Matthew Fagan

OL Brogan Heath

OL Peyton Mulligan

OL Ryan Possley

OL Syr Riley

OL Aaron Valentine

DL Elijah Campbell

DL Shane Desrochers

DL Kyle Finnick

DL Dae'Jon Hinton

DL Stephen Kletscher

DL Isaiah Lee

DL Drew Binion

DL Colton Celentano

DL Matthew Gast

DL Jalen Hesen

LB Jordan Bartok

LB Luke Brewer

LB Seth Buffkin

LB Peyton Carneal

LB Giovanni Franklin

LB Kiave Guerrier

LB Henry Janeway

LB Xavier Owens

LB Anthony Pleasants

LB Jalen Stringer

LB Ignacio Veloz

LB Aaron Williamowski

DB Jake Christman

DB Jevon Edwards

DB Dequan Jones

DB Michael Matthews

DB Steven Roscoe

DB Cameron Spangler

DB Bryke Williams

DB Evan Taxis

K Caleb Griffin

P George Triplett

LS Payne Walker

Grey Team

QB Jacob Gill

QB Porter Johnson

QB Josiah Johnson

RB Nikolas Gonzalez

RB Mckinley Nelson

RB Ja Colbi Sampson

RB Zant'A Shubert

RB Tristan Somerville

RB Charles Strong

WR Damarious Brown

WR Justin Dunn

WR Kameron Gillespie

WR Ethan Kelly

WR DJ Kirkland

WR Gabe Madden

WR D'Whan Poole

WR Chylon Thomas

WR Grant Thompson

OL Brendan Bengsston

OL Ty Hinson

OL Steven Auker

OL Dylan Cole

OL Christon Glover

OL Orlando Heggs

OL Jacob McLeod

OL Neal Tipton

OL Martin Weisz

OL Nick Lewis

DL Walker Ade

DL Kameron Burns

DL Devin Cowan

DL Justin Crowder

DL Robert Given

DL Jataviun Leake

DL Curby Bodden

DL Vandermeer Faulkner

DL Jaren Fields

DL Eric Johanning

DL Eddie Loos

DL Moses Shider

LB Tim Clark

LB Court Coley

LB Paul Jones

LB Roger Kirby

LB Turner Miles

LB Preston Parks

LB JC Perry

LB D'Andre Romero

LB John Sloan

LB Darrius Smith

LB Phillip Willoughby

LB Noah Young

DB Frantz Alteus

DB Dominique Barahona

DB Cameron Browning

DB Clayton Harvey Jr.

DB Thomas Jeckovich

DB Michael Lopez

DB Hunter Sims

DB Nicholas Williams

K Hunter Pearson

P Reid Bauer

LS Broughton Hatcher

Top Talent to Watch

Mychale Salahuddin, RB, Woodson (Washington D.C.)

Fans of USC, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse will have a keen eye on the Blue backfield, where Mychale Salahuddin will reside.

Salahuddin told Adam Friedman of Rivals that he will take official visits to Syracuse and Pittsburgh in the weekends following the Blue-Grey game before making his commitment official on National Signing Day.

From all accounts, it appears Syracuse and Pittsburgh are the top-two schools on the wish list of the former USC recruit.

Expect a strong performance out of the four-star running back in Jacksonville on Sunday as he looks to make one final on-field impression with his potential suitors.

Blake Stenstrom, QB, Valor Christian (Littleton, Colorado, Committed to Colorado)

At 6'4" and 215 pounds, quarterback Blake Stenstrom is a player whose body is already prepared for the next level.

Before he focuses on his future with the Colorado Buffaloes, Stenstrom will be one of the three signal callers leading the Blue team on Sunday.

Stenstrom, who was an Elite 11 finalist in 2017, will have a new member of the Buffaloes staff to work with during his freshman season, as they hired former South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper as quarterbacks coach.

Colorado co-offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini had high praise for Stenstrom during the December signing period calling him one of the most-polished quarterbacks he's seen out of the high school ranks, per Colorado's athletic department on Twitter.

Josiah Johnson, QB, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Florida, Committed to UMass)

Although he isn't committed to a Power Five school, hometown quarterback Josiah Johnson is expected to star for the Grey team on Sunday.

Johnson has the size at 6'5" to develop into a strong player at the next level as long as he makes the progression required on the field and in the weight room.

The pro-style quarterback is hoping he can perform well in the system put together by head coach Mark Whipple, who has two class of 2018 quarterbacks coming into his program.

During his tenure at UMass, Johnson is expected to face a wide variety of defenses as the Minutemen have Georgia, Northwestern, Mississippi State and Auburn on future schedules.

All recruiting information obtained from 247 Sports unless otherwise noted.