Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2018: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2018: Full Player List, Top Talent HighlightsJanuary 13, 2018
While some of the nation's top high school football talents are taking official visits to schools, a collection of all-stars will participate in Sunday's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Blue team will be coached by former NFL safety Ken Stills, who is the father of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills. Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Quinn Gray will serve as head coach of the Grey team.
Just like the two high school All-American games that were played last week, the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl rosters are chock full of college commits and players who are still weighing their collegiate options.
Below is a look at some of the best players participating in Sunday's game.
Blue Team
QB Xeavier Bullock
QB Justin Kolzow
QB Blake Stenstrom
RB Justin Blackburn
RB Cameron Clark
RB Trent Davies
RB Duce Johnson
RB Mychale Salahuddin
RB Dominic Vanfossen
WR Keith Allender
WR Tyler Beisner
WR Michael Horsford
WR Dalton Mullins
WR Joshua Mumphrey
WR Herny Rivers
WR Andre Ross Jr.
OL Tyden Ferris
OL Kenny Cockerill
OL Hunter Dauparas
OL Matthew Fagan
OL Brogan Heath
OL Peyton Mulligan
OL Ryan Possley
OL Syr Riley
OL Aaron Valentine
DL Elijah Campbell
DL Shane Desrochers
DL Kyle Finnick
DL Dae'Jon Hinton
DL Stephen Kletscher
DL Isaiah Lee
DL Drew Binion
DL Colton Celentano
DL Matthew Gast
DL Jalen Hesen
LB Jordan Bartok
LB Luke Brewer
LB Seth Buffkin
LB Peyton Carneal
LB Giovanni Franklin
LB Kiave Guerrier
LB Henry Janeway
LB Xavier Owens
LB Anthony Pleasants
LB Jalen Stringer
LB Ignacio Veloz
LB Aaron Williamowski
DB Jake Christman
DB Jevon Edwards
DB Dequan Jones
DB Michael Matthews
DB Steven Roscoe
DB Cameron Spangler
DB Bryke Williams
DB Evan Taxis
K Caleb Griffin
P George Triplett
LS Payne Walker
Grey Team
QB Jacob Gill
QB Porter Johnson
QB Josiah Johnson
RB Nikolas Gonzalez
RB Mckinley Nelson
RB Ja Colbi Sampson
RB Zant'A Shubert
RB Tristan Somerville
RB Charles Strong
WR Damarious Brown
WR Justin Dunn
WR Kameron Gillespie
WR Ethan Kelly
WR DJ Kirkland
WR Gabe Madden
WR D'Whan Poole
WR Chylon Thomas
WR Grant Thompson
OL Brendan Bengsston
OL Ty Hinson
OL Steven Auker
OL Dylan Cole
OL Christon Glover
OL Orlando Heggs
OL Jacob McLeod
OL Neal Tipton
OL Martin Weisz
OL Nick Lewis
DL Walker Ade
DL Kameron Burns
DL Devin Cowan
DL Justin Crowder
DL Robert Given
DL Jataviun Leake
DL Curby Bodden
DL Vandermeer Faulkner
DL Jaren Fields
DL Eric Johanning
DL Eddie Loos
DL Moses Shider
LB Tim Clark
LB Court Coley
LB Paul Jones
LB Roger Kirby
LB Turner Miles
LB Preston Parks
LB JC Perry
LB D'Andre Romero
LB John Sloan
LB Darrius Smith
LB Phillip Willoughby
LB Noah Young
DB Frantz Alteus
DB Dominique Barahona
DB Cameron Browning
DB Clayton Harvey Jr.
DB Thomas Jeckovich
DB Michael Lopez
DB Hunter Sims
DB Nicholas Williams
K Hunter Pearson
P Reid Bauer
LS Broughton Hatcher
Top Talent to Watch
Mychale Salahuddin, RB, Woodson (Washington D.C.)
Fans of USC, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse will have a keen eye on the Blue backfield, where Mychale Salahuddin will reside.
Salahuddin told Adam Friedman of Rivals that he will take official visits to Syracuse and Pittsburgh in the weekends following the Blue-Grey game before making his commitment official on National Signing Day.
From all accounts, it appears Syracuse and Pittsburgh are the top-two schools on the wish list of the former USC recruit.
Expect a strong performance out of the four-star running back in Jacksonville on Sunday as he looks to make one final on-field impression with his potential suitors.
Blake Stenstrom, QB, Valor Christian (Littleton, Colorado, Committed to Colorado)
At 6'4" and 215 pounds, quarterback Blake Stenstrom is a player whose body is already prepared for the next level.
Before he focuses on his future with the Colorado Buffaloes, Stenstrom will be one of the three signal callers leading the Blue team on Sunday.
Stenstrom, who was an Elite 11 finalist in 2017, will have a new member of the Buffaloes staff to work with during his freshman season, as they hired former South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper as quarterbacks coach.
Colorado co-offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini had high praise for Stenstrom during the December signing period calling him one of the most-polished quarterbacks he's seen out of the high school ranks, per Colorado's athletic department on Twitter.
Josiah Johnson, QB, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Florida, Committed to UMass)
Although he isn't committed to a Power Five school, hometown quarterback Josiah Johnson is expected to star for the Grey team on Sunday.
Johnson has the size at 6'5" to develop into a strong player at the next level as long as he makes the progression required on the field and in the weight room.
The pro-style quarterback is hoping he can perform well in the system put together by head coach Mark Whipple, who has two class of 2018 quarterbacks coming into his program.
During his tenure at UMass, Johnson is expected to face a wide variety of defenses as the Minutemen have Georgia, Northwestern, Mississippi State and Auburn on future schedules.
All recruiting information obtained from 247 Sports unless otherwise noted.