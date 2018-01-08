Courtney Roland Found by Houston Police, 'Appears to Be Unharmed'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Houston Police announced Monday they found Courtney Roland of Rivals.com, noting "she appears unharmed."

According to the announcement, she will be evaluated at a hospital.

Brittany Taylor of Click 2 Houston reported Roland had gone missing after she covered a recruiting event in Houston. A Houston Police update from Monday morning before she was found noted she "was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 7) walking alone in a store in the mall."

Courtney Fischer of ABC Houston noted Roland's father told her his daughter was safe. Fischer also said Roland was found at a Chick-fil-A in a mall, noting her "family doesn't yet know the circumstances of how she was found and why she seemingly disappeared."

Richard Davenport of Fox Sports Arkansas said Sunday that Roland's roommate received a text from her saying "she was being followed by [a] suspicious man."

Many on social media retweeted images of her in an effort to assist the search efforts, including UFC president Dana White:

Houston Police noted earlier they found her car, phone and other items in a previous update.