Courtney Roland Found by Houston Police, 'Appears to Be Unharmed'January 8, 2018
Houston Police announced Monday they found Courtney Roland of Rivals.com, noting "she appears unharmed."
According to the announcement, she will be evaluated at a hospital.
Brittany Taylor of Click 2 Houston reported Roland had gone missing after she covered a recruiting event in Houston. A Houston Police update from Monday morning before she was found noted she "was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 7) walking alone in a store in the mall."
Courtney Fischer of ABC Houston noted Roland's father told her his daughter was safe. Fischer also said Roland was found at a Chick-fil-A in a mall, noting her "family doesn't yet know the circumstances of how she was found and why she seemingly disappeared."
Richard Davenport of Fox Sports Arkansas said Sunday that Roland's roommate received a text from her saying "she was being followed by [a] suspicious man."
Many on social media retweeted images of her in an effort to assist the search efforts, including UFC president Dana White:
Dana White @danawhite
Houston need your help! Courtney Roland was last seen the evening of 1/6 in the Heights. She texted her roommate she was being followed by suspicious man in a blue truck. She was driving a '15 Silver Jeep Cherokee Plate HZC7778. PLEASE call HPD missing person 832-394-1840 w/ info https://t.co/OvdGIEz4tq2018-1-8 04:13:59
Houston Police noted earlier they found her car, phone and other items in a previous update.