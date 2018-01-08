Courtney Roland Found by Houston Police, 'Appears to Be Unharmed'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of a pylon during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals on October 13, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Houston Police announced Monday they found Courtney Roland of Rivals.com, noting "she appears unharmed."

According to the announcement, she will be evaluated at a hospital.

Brittany Taylor of Click 2 Houston reported Roland had gone missing after she covered a recruiting event in Houston. A Houston Police update from Monday morning before she was found noted she "was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 7) walking alone in a store in the mall."

Courtney Fischer of ABC Houston noted Roland's father told her his daughter was safe. Fischer also said Roland was found at a Chick-fil-A in a mall, noting her "family doesn't yet know the circumstances of how she was found and why she seemingly disappeared."

Richard Davenport of Fox Sports Arkansas said Sunday that Roland's roommate received a text from her saying "she was being followed by [a] suspicious man."

Many on social media retweeted images of her in an effort to assist the search efforts, including UFC president Dana White:

Houston Police noted earlier they found her car, phone and other items in a previous update.

Related

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Expert Picks for the 2018 National Championship

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Woodson, Megatron Headline '18 CFB Hall of Fame Class

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Created a Coaching Monster in Smart

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Nick Saban, Kirby Smart Talk CFP Championship

    AL.com
    via AL.com