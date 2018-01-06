Winners, Losers and Grades from the 2018 Army All-American Game

1 of 7

Credit: Tom Loy (247Sports)

C+ Grade

Charles Campbell, K (Indiana): Campbell booted the opening kickoff out of bounds at roughly the 10. Rather than taking the penalty, the East made him kick it again, returning the ensuing kick to the 35. Campbell also missed a 25-yard field goal, though it appeared to have been tipped at the line of scrimmage. He redeemed himself a bit by sneaking in a 32-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

Jarren Williams, QB (Miami): Williams had a couple of nice plays early in the game, hitting Rondale Moore for 15 yards on an out route and scrambling for 10 yards two plays later. Beyond that, though, he struggled. Williams was sacked twice by Aidan Hutchison, and on consecutive plays in the third quarter, he underthrew Mark Pope on go routes.

Anthony Cook, CB (Texas): Cook was involved in three tackles and one pass breakup, but he also had a boneheaded penalty. He was whistled for a facemask on a 3rd-and-15 play in which he tackled Jordyn Adams 10 yards shy of the first-down marker. Fortunately for Cook, the West was able to force a punt four plays later.

C Grade

Trevor Lawrence, QB (Clemson): Lawrence is going to be one of the best quarterbacks at the college level for the next four years. He threw for 40 touchdowns and just one interception this season and may well come in and steal Kelly Bryant's job with the Tigers. But this game was a nightmare for him. He threw two interceptions in the first quarter and fumbled twice—though the offense did recover both fumbles. He did have an impressive drive in the fourth quarter, showing off his incredible arm. However, it wasn't enough to salvage a disappointing afternoon.

Palaie Gaoteote, LB (USC): Gaoteote was involved in three tackles in the game, but there was one critical hit he shouldn't have made. On a 3rd-and-17 incompletion that would have resulted in a punt, Gaoteote was called for roughing the passer, hitting Lawrence for no good reason as he neared the sideline.

C- Grade

Phil Jurkovec, QB (Notre Dame): It was a rough game for all three quarterbacks on the East team, but none more so than Jurkovec. On his first would-be pass attempt of the game, he lost his footing and just fell to the ground without any defenders near him. He took a 15-yard sack on the following play. And his only pass attempt of the game was underthrown and picked off by Caden Sterns.

Josh Jobe, CB (Alabama): On what proved to be the game-winning drive for the West, Matt Corral and Jaylen Waddle were picking on Jobe. The possession began at the East's 20. Corral threw one into the end zone to Waddle. He drew defensive pass interference on Jobe. On the ensuing play, Waddle got wide open in the end zone near the sideline before getting in Jobe's face to let him know that he can't guard him.