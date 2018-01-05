College Football Championship 2018: Odds, Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Betting on the spread or the over/under like everyone else during a big game such as the CFP National Championship isn't that much fun.

However, placing money on the wide variety of prop bets available for Monday's game presents plenty more intrigue.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be involved in a defensive struggle so choosing who scores first, the margin of victory and other prop bets could be hard to figure out.

Below is a look at some of the best prop bets and odds for the national championship.

Odds: Alabama (-3.5); Over/Under: 44.5

Best Prop Bets

Team to Score First

(Alabama: -400, Georgia: Even)

Picking the first team to score may not be the most intriguing bet, but it's one to get you started on Monday night.

Even if both defenses announce their presence early in the contest, we should see some type of points before halftime.

The odds aren't great on either end, but if you select the Bulldogs and win, it would be a nice start to the evening as you look to make money off the other prop bets.

Picking Alabama to score first is the safe choice, and while it's fine if you pick the Crimson Tide here, you're not exactly going out on a limb.

The 1st Turnover of the Game

Fumble (+130); Interception (-170); No Turnover (+700)

Since the national championship features two of the most ferocious defenses in college football, there's a good chance a turnover will occur.

How that turnover comes about could be determined by which team forces it out of an opposing offense.

If Georgia has the ball, it may be more likely to see an Alabama interception because of the wealth of NFL prospects in the Alabama secondary.

If the Crimson Tide front seven gets pressure on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, it could force him into a bad throw that leads to an easy pick. A fumble may be hard to come by for the Alabama defense with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel holding on to the ball.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia's defense could also create pressure against Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the Bulldogs are more likely to force a fumble given the talent at linebacker led by Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter and Alabama's reliance on the run.

If you're feeling risky, picking the no-turnover option could pay dividends if you line up other bets the right way. Taking that option seems like a shot in the dark with the way both defenses play, but it's worth a go if you're willing to sweat it out for 60 minutes and earn extra cash.

Will There Be a Special Teams or Defensive Touchdown?

Yes (+175); No (-260)

Predicting whether a turnover or return will create six points for either team is tough, even with the plethora of talent on both sides of the ball.

The Crimson Tide had two defensive touchdowns by way of Mack Wilson and Levi Wallace interceptions, while Georgia's J.R. Reed returned a fumble for a score this season.

John Raoux/Associated Press

That means three of the 41 combined turnovers created by the Alabama and Georgia defenses went directly into the end zone.

If you're willing to reach and hope one of the two units comes up with a touchdown, or that a special teamer will find the end zone, it could be worth it if it occurs.

The safe bet here is to choose no and hope the turnovers are turned into points by each team's offense, but when has anyone ever wanted to make a safe bet?

Margin of Victory

1-6 points (Alabama +320; Georgia +400)

7-12 points (Alabama +425; Georgia +650)

13-18 points (Alabama +650; Georgia +1,200)

19-24 points (Alabama +1,000; Georgia +2,200)

25-30 points (Alabama +1,800; Georgia +4,000)

31-36 points (Alabama +2,500; Georgia +5,500)

37-42 points (Alabama +4,500; Georgia +10,000)

43+ points (Alabama +5,500; Georgia +11,000)

You can tell right away by looking at the margin of victory odds that Alabama is favored to win its fifth title in the last nine years.

Taking either Alabama or Georgia in a one-score game is the safe bet, even if you take the longer odds put on the Bulldogs.

In their wins over ranked teams, Georgia and Alabama both averaged a margin of victory of 14 points. If you want to base your bet off the season averages, you'll be going for the 13-18 points category, which could earn you an impressive haul if you select Georgia. Any money placed on a margin of victory larger than that seems to be a bad decision.

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Either one of the 1-6, 7-12 or 13-18 categories should be in play in the fourth quarter, which makes choosing the best option a hard decision. Since the spread is 3.5 in favor of Alabama, it would be wise to go after either the 1-6 or 7-12 margin, with 13-18 looking like a bit of a risk.

This may be one of the hardest prop bets to figure out, but it will also win you a good amount of money if you go with the right odds.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Sports Reference



Odds acquired from OddsShark.com

