National Signing Day 2018: Tracking Top 100 College Football Recruits

The 2018 college football recruiting cycle has been unlike any before thanks to the creation of an early signing period in late December. That three-day window for high school prospects to turn in their national letters of intent led to a large number of recruits making it official nearly two months earlier than normal.

That includes a majority of the top 100 players in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Many of them have already enrolled in order to get a jump on their careers via spring practice, while others signed but won't join the program until summer.

The rest will be solidifying their commitments on national signing day on Wednesday.

To help keep up with of all of this, below is a tracker of the class' top 100 prospects and what their future holds. This tracker will be updated throughout national signing day as players turn in their letters of intent.

