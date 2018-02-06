National Signing Day 2018: Tracking Top 100 College Football Recruits

National Signing Day 2018: Tracking Top 100 College Football RecruitsFebruary 6, 2018
The 2018 college football recruiting cycle has been unlike any before thanks to the creation of an early signing period in late December. That three-day window for high school prospects to turn in their national letters of intent led to a large number of recruits making it official nearly two months earlier than normal.
That includes a majority of the top 100 players in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Many of them have already enrolled in order to get a jump on their careers via spring practice, while others signed but won't join the program until summer.
The rest will be solidifying their commitments on national signing day on Wednesday.
To help keep up with of all of this, below is a tracker of the class' top 100 prospects and what their future holds. This tracker will be updated throughout national signing day as players turn in their letters of intent.
Note: Text on certain recruits previously appeared in stories breaking down the signing classes of Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Nos. 100-96
100. APB T.J. Pledger
Size: 5'8", 190 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma
T.J. Pledger is the fourth-best all-purpose back in the 2018 class, someone Oklahoma will likely involve not just in the run game but also in its air attack and on returns. His diminutive frame will make him impossible to contain in space.
99. LB Jack Lamb
Size: 6'4", 220 lbs
School: Great Oak HS (Temecula, California)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
The No. 4 inside linebacker in the country, Jack Lamb picked the Fighting Irish over Oregon, Penn State, UCLA and Washington. His length is unique for someone who plays in the middle, but he uses it well, managing to get through blocks by keeping them off his body. With some extra weight, he'll be a force.
98. ATH Bryan Addison
Size: 6'5", 180 lbs
School: Junipero Serra HS (Gardena, California)
Status: Signed with UCLA
Bryan Addison is the third-ranked athlete of 2018 and first significant recruit to choose UCLA after Chip Kelly was hired in November. Safety is his most natural position, though he has strong one-on-one defensive skills that could make him an oversized corner, and he may have a future catching passes for the Bruins as well.
97. CB Al Blades Jr.
Size: 6'0", 170 lbs
School: St. Thomas Aquinas HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Status: Signed with Miami (FL)
Even if he weren't a legacy, Al Blades Jr. would have been very high on Miami's wish list for 2018. The son of former Hurricanes safety Al Blades Sr., who passed away in 2003, he is the 12th-best cornerback in the country.
96. WR Joshua Moore
Size: 6'1", 170 lbs
School: Yoakum HS (Yoakum, Texas)
Status: Committed to Texas
Had Joshua Moore stuck with Nebraska—where he was committed to for about six months before backing out in mid-December—he would have been the Cornhuskers' top signee for 2018. Instead, he picked Texas over Oregon on Super Bowl Sunday.
Nos. 95-91
95. WR Jalen Preston
Size: 6'2", 212 lbs
School: Manvel HS (Manvel, Texas)
Status: Committed to Texas A&M
Jalen Preston decided on Texas A&M in July, but the switch from Kevin Sumlin to Jimbo Fisher likely kept him from signing during the early period. He's still favoring the Aggies, but in the past two months he has added more offers, including from Sumlin's new school (Arizona), and is also taking a visit to Texas right before national signing day.
94. QB Jacob Sirmon
Size: 6'4.5", 226 lbs
School: Bothell HS (Bothell, Washington)
Status: Signed with Washington
Jacob Sirmon is the sixth-best pro-style quarterback in the class and the top-rated player from Washington, making this the first time the Huskies have secured the top in-state prospect since cornerback Austin Joyner in 2015. Sirmon has prototypical size and a strong arm to match.
93. DT Tyler Friday
Size: 6'3", 263 lbs
School: Don Bosco Prep HS (Ramsey, New Jersey)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Tyler Friday committed to Ohio State on Jan. 19, picking the Buckeyes over Alabama, Miami (FL), Michigan and Penn State. He has starred as both an offensive and defensive lineman, playing primarily on the interior on defense to this point, but OSU will try him out on the edge first.
92. WR Matthew Hill
Size: 6'2", 185 lbs
School: Brookwood HS (Snellville, Georgia)
Status: Committed to Auburn
Though he pledged to Auburn back in August, Matthew Hill didn't sign in December because, per Rivals.com's Chad Simmons, he wanted to "enjoy the last few weeks of the recruiting process." That allowed Clemson to get him in for a visit, and it's now down to those two schools when it comes to choosing where he'll sign.
91. QB Colson Yankoff
Size: 6'3.5", 200 lbs
School: Couer d'Alene HS (Couer d'Alene, Idaho)
Status: Signed with Washington
The slightly higher-rated of Washington's two quarterback signees, Colson Yankoff ended up with the Huskies after being committed to Oregon until Mark Helfrich was fired after the 2016 season. He is the No. 6 dual-threat passer in the country.
Nos. 90-86
90. LB Shayne Simon
Size: 6'3", 215 lbs
School: St. Peter's Prep HS (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
The highest-rated of three future Notre Dame teammates from the same high school—along with twin defensive linemen Jayson and Justin Ademilola—Shayne Simon picked the Fighting Irish over Michigan. The No. 6 outside linebacker in 2018 has safety-like instincts that will make him a beast in pass coverage.
89. WR Justin Watkins
Size: 5'11", 172 lbs
School: East Ridge HS (Clermont, Florida)
Status: Committed to Florida
After being committed to three different schools—Florida State, LSU and Texas—all before his senior year of high school, Justin Watkins decided to weigh his options for a while. He ultimately chose Florida over Alabama and LSU on Jan. 20, deciding Dan Mullen's system fit him best.
88. ATH Talanoa Hufanga
Size: 6'0.5", 193 lbs
School: Crescent Valley HS (Corvallis, Oregon)
Status: Signed with USC
Talanoa Hufanga announced he had signed with USC via a Twitter video showing off his extreme workout regimen—one that has made him capable of standing out at numerous positions. He frequently split reps between quarterback, wide receiver and safety, and while the Trojans will look at him first on defense, he could become an Adoree' Jackson type.
87. LB Otis Reese
Size: 6'4", 206 lbs
School: Lee County HS (Leesburg, Georgia)
Status: Committed to Michigan
The fifth-best outside linebacker in the 2018 class, Otis Reese was one of Michigan's first additions to the 2018 class by committing in June 2016. A strong push by Georgia during the fall kept him from signing early, but he decided reuniting with former high school teammate Aubrey Solomon was the best option.
86. LB Solomon Tuliaupupu
Size: 6'2", 220 lbs
School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)
Status: Uncommitted
Solomon Tuliaupupu, the No. 3 inside linebacker prospect, can just as easily work outside depending on the situation. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC are his top suitors.
Nos. 85-81
85. QB Emory Jones
Size: 6'2.5", 195 lbs
School: Heard County HS (Franklin, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Florida
Concerns over Dan Mullen's recruiting ability at Florida were allayed when Emory Jones flipped from Ohio State on the first day of the early signing period. The No. 5 dual-threat passer can be the kind of quarterback Mullen had at Mississippi State: someone who isn't afraid to take off when needed but will still show he can sling it with the best of them.
84. WR JaMarr Chase
Size: 6'1", 195 lbs
School: Archbishop Rummel HS (Metairie, Louisiana)
Status: Uncommitted
Louisiana's No. 4 prospect decommitted from Florida in early November and then visited Auburn, LSU, Michigan and TCU, ultimately whittling that quartet down to a pair of Tigers (Auburn, LSU). JaMarr Chase has been a steady riser in the rankings since last spring, when he was briefly pledged to Kansas for 2018.
83. QB Phil Jurkovec
Size: 6'5", 215 lbs
School: Pine-Richland HS (Gibsonia, Pennsylvania)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
Phil Jurkovec threw for over 8,000 yards and ran for nearly 3,000 in three seasons as his high school's starting quarterback, scoring 109 total touchdowns in the process. The No. 4 dual-threat passer is a read-option specialist; but how his throwing advances will dictate how quickly he plays.
82. WR Kevin Austin
Size: 6'3", 198 lbs
School: North Broward Prep (Pompano Beach, Florida)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
With Notre Dame losing leading receiver Equanimeous St. Brown early to the NFL draft, the Irish have an immediate opening for a No. 1 target. Kevin Austin will be given every shot to be that guy, tapping into his leaping ability and after-the-catch instincts.
81. OT Richard Gouraige
Size: 6'5", 271 lbs
School: Cambridge Christian HS (Tampa, Florida)
Status: Committed to Florida
Richard Gouraige committed to Florida a few weeks before the Gators forced out Jim McElwain. He's remained committed to them but passed on signing early to keep his options open. January saw the No. 7 OT take visits to Clemson and Ole Miss, and Auburn is also hoping to pry him away.
Nos. 80-76
80. RB Brian Snead
Size: 5'11", 200 lbs
School: Armwood HS (Seffner, Florida)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Had Mike Weber declared for the NFL draft, Brian Snead would have been a candidate to pick up some of his touches in 2018. Instead, the No. 3 running back prospect in the country may end up redshirting to keep Ohio State flush with rushers for a long time.
79. LB Payton Wilson
Size: 6'4", 225 lbs
School: Orange HS (Hillsborough, North Carolina)
Status: Signed with North Carolina State
Coach Dave Doeren's second-highest-ranked signee since arriving in Raleigh—behind only running back Johnny Frasier in the 2015 class—is the fourth-best outside linebacker in the country. Payton Wilson had been headed to rival North Carolina before flipping to the Wolfpack on Dec. 1.
78. DT PJ Mustipher
Size: 6'4.5", 290 lbs
School: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland)
Status: Signed with Penn State
Penn State was the first school to offer PJ Mustipher back in March 2015 when he was still a freshman. It took them another two-plus years to get the fifth-best defensive tackle to commit, but his physicality should prove to be worth the wait.
77. QB Jarren Williams
Size: 6'2", 206 lbs
School: Central Gwinnett HS (Lawrenceville, Georgia)
Status: Signed with Miami (Fla.)
Jarren Williams didn't commit to Miami until the first week of December, but he's already on campus hoping to rise up the Hurricanes depth chart. The fifth-best pro-style passer was committed to Kentucky until flipping late in the game.
76. DE Jayson Oweh
Size: 6'5", 236 lbs
School: Blair Academy HS (Blairstown, New Jersey)
Status: Signed with Penn State
Jayson Oweh, the fourth-best strong-side defensive end and No. 2 prospect from New Jersey, is an early signee who didn't make the decision public until the Under Armour All-America Game. He's still learning football after crossing over from the basketball court but has tremendous upside.
Nos. 75-71
75. S Leon O'Neal Jr.
Size: 6'1", 190 lbs
School: Cypress Springs HS (Cypress, Texas)
Status: Uncommitted
Whether it's blowing up receivers over the middle or taking punts and kickoffs to the house, Leon O'Neal Jr. should find himself on many highlight reels when he gets to college. He's deciding between Clemson and Texas A&M, the latter having held a commitment from him until Dec. 1.
74. DE Stephon Wynn
Size: 6'4", 308 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Signed with Alabama
Stephon Wynn is the No. 3 strong-side defensive end but could become the next Raekwon Davis, an interior defender who is too fast for offensive linemen. Wynn picked Alabama in July over Georgia and South Carolina.
73. WR Kamryn Babb
Size: 6'1", 189 lbs
School: Christian Brothers College HS (St. Louis)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Kamryn Babb is the No. 13 wide receiver prospect, but Ohio State is incredibly deep at that position. If given a shot as a true freshman, though, his machine-like approach to the game will earn him more reps as the season progresses.
72. DT Michael Thompson
Size: 6'3.5", 291 lbs
School: Parkway North HS (St. Louis)
Status: Uncommitted
Michael Thompson methodically narrowed down his long list of suitors—he had 25 offers—to two: former Big 12 rivals Missouri and Oklahoma. The No. 4 DT was a two-way starter in the trenches but translates best to destroying blocks rather than making them at the college level.
71. S Josh Proctor
Size: 6'2", 190 lbs
School: Owasso HS (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Ohio State was able to steal Josh Proctor from Oklahoma's backyard. The No. 7 safety in the country committed in April and held firm. He'll be in action as a freshman, often looking to hit someone hard over the middle.
Nos. 70-66
70. CB Houston Griffith
Size: 6'1", 192 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
The highest-rated player in Notre Dame's class, Houston Griffith decommitted from Florida State in late November following Jimbo Fisher's departure and committed to the Fighting Irish two weeks later. He may end up playing safety over cornerback depending on how his speed develops.
69. WR Jacob Copeland
Size: 6'0", 192 lbs
School: Escambia HS (Pensacola, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
Since decommitting from Florida in late November, Jacob Copeland picked up offers from Nebraska and Texas A&M as those schools' new coaches hoped to add the 12th-best wide receiver in the 2018 class. Visits to Alabama, Florida and A&M in the weeks before signing day have kept his final destination up in the air.
68. OC Matthew Jones
Size: 6'4", 300 lbs
School: Erasmus Hall HS (Brooklyn, New York)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Matthew Jones is a versatile interior lineman who could be the next Ohio State product to shine at multiple positions, like former Buckeyes Billy Price and Pat Elflein. He's rated as the No. 1 center in the country, though his skills translate better to someone who deals with edge-rushers.
67. WR Mark Pope
Size: 6'1", 175 lbs
School: Miami Southridge HS (Hialeah, Florida)
Status: Signed with Miami (Florida)
Mark Pope has always been a forward thinker, having reclassified to the 2018 class almost two years ago. He's also been high on Miami for nearly as long, committing last March and making almost weekly visits to the campus from that point until signing in December.
66. DE Ronnie Perkins
Size: 6'2.5", 256 lbs
School: Lutheran North HS (St. Louis)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma
Missouri's No. 1 prospect picked Oklahoma over Michigan, Texas, USC and Mizzou in October, visiting Ann Arbor and Los Angeles before signing with the Sooners. Ronnie Perkins is the fifth-best weak-side DE and moved up 33 spots in 247Sports' final ranking.
Nos. 65-61
65. OT Rasheed Walker
Size: 6'6", 300 lbs
School: North Point HS (Waldorf, Maryland)
Status: Uncommitted
Rasheed Walker visited Penn State and Virginia Tech in December, and Ohio State in January. That trio all have a shot at securing the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country. The frame is there; he just needs to turn that bulk into muscle and he'll be a force on the edge.
64. CB Anthony Cook
Size: 6'0", 168 lbs
School: Lamar HS (Houston)
Status: Signed with Texas
One of many in-state defensive prospects Texas signed in 2018, Anthony Cook is on the thin side, but to this point his weight hasn't impacted his performance. A college strength program might be all that stands in the way of the No. 10 CB becoming a future All-American.
63. QB Matt Corral
Size: 6'2", 196 lbs
School: Long Beach Poly HS (Long Beach, California)
Status: Signed with Ole Miss
The fourth-best pro-style passer in this class, Matt Corral goes from the beach to The Grove with a flip from Florida a week before the early signing period. He threw for more than 10,000 yards and totaled 123 touchdowns in his prep career at one of California's top high schools.
62. OG Trey Hill
Size: 6'3.5", 346 lbs
School: Houston County HS (Warner Robins, Georgia)
Status: Signed with Georgia
Trey Hill went from committing to signing to enrolling at Georgia in less than a month, picking the Bulldogs in mid-December and arriving on campus in time for the spring semester. The third-best guard in the 2018 class is one of two massive interior blockers the Bulldogs are adding.
61. WR Brennan Eagles
Size: 6'3.5", 214 lbs
School: Alief Taylor HS (Houston)
Status: Signed with Texas
The No. 6 prospect in Texas is also the Longhorns' top offensive signee in 2018, as Tom Herman leaned more on defensive players in his first full class at the school. Brennan Eagles has the frame of a target who will do well over the middle, but his top-end speed means he could also be a serious deep threat.
Nos. 60-56
60. CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Size: 5'9.5", 166 lbs
School: St. Thomas Aquinas HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Status: Signed with Florida State
His father was a rather underrated college defensive back who became a star in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls and intercepting 51 passes in the pros. Asante Samuel Jr. is a far more heralded prospect, the ninth-best corner in the 2018 class despite being small for the position.
59. WR Marquis Spiker
Size: 6'3", 188 lbs
School: Murrieta Valley HS (Murrieta, California)
Status: Signed with Washington
Marquis Spiker caught 72 touchdown passes in three high school seasons, scoring on 30 percent of his receptions. Washington is getting the eighth-best prospect from California who is a volume target but one with plenty of big-play potential.
58. WR Jordyn Adams
Size: 6'2", 175 lbs
School: Green Hope HS (Cary, North Carolina)
Status: Signed with North Carolina
North Carolina's top signee and the state's third-best prospect has made it this far on pure athleticism and body control. Now comes the challenge of being able to add strength in order to not get pushed around by physical defensive backs.
57. OG Penei Sewell
Size: 6'5", 349 lbs
School: Desert Hills HS (St. George, Utah)
Status: Uncommitted
The top-rated player from Utah made all of his visits in the fall, with Alabama, Oregon, USC and Utah still in the running for the No. 2 offensive guard. Great hands and active feet make it so he can handle guard or tackle at the college level.
56. CB Kyler McMichael
Size: 6'1", 201 lbs
School: Greater Atlanta Christian HS (Norcross, Georgia)
Status: Signed with Clemson
Kyler McMichael is rated mostly for his cornerback work—he's No. 8 in the class—but wide receiver and safety are also options for this versatile athlete. Great hands will do him well wherever he ends up with Clemson.
Nos. 55-51
55. DT Tommy Togiai
Size: 6'3", 290 lbs
School: Highland HS (Pocatello, Idaho)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
The first player from Idaho to sign with Ohio State during the Urban Meyer era, Tommy Togiai committed a week before the early signing period over USC, Utah and Washington. He's the No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2018 class but only the second-best at that position among the Buckeyes' signees.
54. DT Nesta Silvera
Size: 6'2", 308 lbs
School: American Heritage HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Status: Committed to Miami (Fla.)
Nesta Silvera committed to Miami in February 2017 but has waited a year to sign with the Hurricanes, forgoing the chance to do each in December for visits to Florida and Tennessee. Along the way his stock soared, moving up 55 spots in 247Sports' final composite rankings.
53. OT William Barnes
Size: 6'4", 325 lbs
School: Apopka HS (Apopka, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
The fifth-best OT is down to Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio State and Ole Miss. They're all high on this prospect because of his tremendously long arms, which should serve him well pass blocking against edge-rushers who look to go wide or try to swim inside. That length also helps him keep interior defenders at bay on run plays.
52. S DeMarvion Overshown
Size: 6'4", 200 lbs
School: Arp HS (Arp, Texas)
Status: Signed with Texas
DeMarvion Overshown will begin his college career at safety but could easily end up a level closer to the line of scrimmage. He's a hard hitter with great coverage skills and strong tackling ability, and his experience on the offensive side should come in handy guessing what opposing receivers and ball-carriers will try against him in space.
51. TE Luke Ford
Size: 6'6", 248 lbs
School: Carterville HS (Carterville, Illinois)
Status: Signed with Georgia
The top-rated player from Illinois, and No. 3 TE nationally, picked Georgia over fellow playoff teams Alabama and Oklahoma. Luke Ford figures to be showcased in the passing game particularly near the goal line where he can box out defenders with his massive frame.
Nos. 50-46
50. CB Anthony Lytton
Size: 5'10", 173 lbs
School: Dr. Henry Wise HS (Upper Marlboro, Maryland)
Status: Signed with Florida State
Anthony Lytton makes up for his lack of length with tremendous coverage instincts and the speed to keep up with the fastest receivers. The seventh-best cornerback in the 2018 class never wavered from his April pledge to Florida State, even after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M.
49. ATH Joey Gatewood
Size: 6'4", 232 lbs
School: Bartram Trail HS (Jacksonville, Florida)
Status: Signed with Auburn
The top athlete in the 2018 class, Joey Gatewood is a sensational dual-threat quarterback but is still feeling his way at the position and making best use of his massive body. He's built like a defensive end and could easily be an H-back or tight end, but his athleticism means Auburn will first try him at QB.
48. LB JJ Peterson
Size: 6'2.5", 231 lbs
School: Colquitt County HS (Moultrie, Georgia)
Status: Committed to Tennessee
Tennessee's top player in its 2018 class came on board in early January as his recruitment by new coach Jeremy Pruitt carried over from the coach's time at Alabama. The third-best outside linebacker in the country could end up playing inside in college because of his straight-line speed when charging the line.
47. CB Jalen Green
Size: 6'0", 171 lbs
School: Heights HS (Houston)
Status: Signed with Texas
Jalen Green is the fourth-best prospect from Texas and sixth-best cornerback in the class according to 247Sports' composite (though its site-specific ranking actually has him as the best player in the state). He's a physical defender who will play up on the line and try to disrupt his assignment.
46. QB Tanner McKee
Size: 6'6", 220 lbs
School: Centennial HS (Corona, California)
Status: Uncommitted
Whoever signs Tanner McKee will be getting a tall and heady passer with a strong arm and great footwork, but also someone who won't be hitting the field until 2020. His suitors know that the third-ranked pro-style passer will complete a two-year Mormon mission before his college career.
Nos. 45-41
45. WR Justyn Ross
Size: 6'4", 201 lbs
School: Central HS (Phenix City, Alabama)
Status: Uncommitted
Justyn Ross is the top-rated player in Alabama and the seventh-best wideout in the country; he's the best WR to come from the state since Julio Jones. The Crimson Tide and rival Auburn are in a battle with Clemson for this sizable converted basketball star.
44. LB Teradja Mitchell
Size: 6'2", 232 lbs
School: Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS (Virginia Beach, Virginia)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
The No. 2 inside linebacker of the 2018 class, Teradja Mitchell will probably end up redshirting because of both Ohio State's depth in the middle and his need to get a little stronger. With his skill set, that could mean the Buckeyes only get two years from him before he heads to the next level.
43. QB Justin Rogers
Size: 6'4", 210 lbs
School: Parkway HS (Bossier City, Louisiana)
Status: Signed with TCU
Kenny Hill is gone but TCU won't be taking much of a step back at quarterback with the addition of Justin Rogers, the No. 3 dual-threat passer in the country. Rogers is the Horned Frogs' highest-ranked signee under coach Gary Patterson.
42. S Kelvin Joseph
Size: 6'1.5", 191 lbs
School: Scotlandville Magnet HS (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Status: Committed to LSU
In what now looks like a knee-jerk reaction, Kelvin Joseph decommitted from LSU in early October after the Tigers were upset at home by Troy. The state's No. 2 prospect and the country's No. 5 safety then returned to LSU's fold during the Army All-American Game, trolling Alabama in the process.
41. RB James Cook
Size: 5'11.5", 181 lbs
School: Miami Northwestern HS (Miami)
Status: Signed with Georgia
The No. 3 all-purpose back in the class, James Cook is the younger brother of former Florida State star Dalvin Cook. He was committed to the Seminoles until July but then reopened his recruitment and picked Georgia in October.
Nos. 40-36
40. WR Devon Williams
Size: 6'4", 200 lbs
School: Antelope Valley HS (Lancaster, California)
Status: Uncommitted
Rated as the No. 6 wideout, Devon Williams has tremendous size for a receiver—to the point that he might be able to grow into a hybrid tight end/wideout once in a college strength program. He looked like a lock for Oregon until Willie Taggart left for Florida State, allowing UCLA, USC and Utah to stay in the running all the way until the end.
39. WR Jaylen Waddle
Size: 5'9.5", 175 lbs
School: Episcopal HS (Bellaire, Texas)
Status: Uncommitted
Alabama, Oregon, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M are gunning for the No. 5 wide receiver, and none are turned off by his lack of size because he more than makes up for it with speed and explosiveness. He's a potential yards-after-catch wizard and can break off big plays in the return game.
38. CB Brendan Radley-Hiles
Size: 5'10", 183 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma
Originally from California, Brendan Radley-Hiles spurned his West Coast roots, and offers from UCLA and USC, by committing to Oklahoma during the Army All-American Bowl. The fifth-best cornerback in the country, who goes by "Bookie," is a major ball hawk.
37. TE Jeremy Ruckert
Size: 6'5.5", 238 lbs
School: Lindenhurst HS (Lindenhurst, New York)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Jeremy Ruckert gives Ohio State a ready-made target just when the Buckeyes need to replace their starting tight end. The No. 2 player at that position was used as a receiver in high school, so he could create some major mismatches depending on who he's lined up against.
36. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Size: 6'1.5", 195 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Committed to UCLA
Dorian Thompson-Robinson committed to UCLA back in April but opted not to sign early in order to see how the transition from Jim Mora to Chip Kelly went. He didn't visit any other schools, though, and his mobility will make him a strong candidate to succeed Josh Rosen right away in Westwood.
Nos. 35-31
35. S Jaiden Woodbey
Size: 6'2", 204 lbs
School: St. John Bosco HS (Fontana, California)
Status: Enrolled at Florida State
Jaiden Woodbey flipped from Ohio State to Florida State on the first day of the early signing period after being committed to the Buckeyes for a year. New FSU coach Willie Taggart had offered him when at Oregon, and a late push by the Seminoles landed the No. 4 safety and the fifth-best player from California.
34. DE Tyreke Smith
Size: 6'3", 260 lbs
School: Cleveland Heights HS (Cleveland)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Tyreke Smith has a flair for the dramatic, having secretly signed with Ohio State in December until he could announce at the Under Armour All-America Game. The fourth-best weak-side defensive end in the country comes in at the perfect time as the Buckeyes saw three of their best edge-rushers graduate or turn pro.
33. TE Brevin Jordan
Size: 6'3", 250 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Signed with Miami (Fla.)
The top-ranked tight end in 2018, Brevin Jordan caught three passes for 71 yards at the Under Armour All-America game. Miami was able to pull him out of Las Vegas over offers from Alabama, Florida State and several West Coast programs.
32. CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Size: 6'2", 187 lbs
School: Helix HS (San Diego)
Status: Uncommitted
Isaac Taylor-Stuart had 13 interceptions during his career at Helix High School in San Diego, including six as a senior. He's a tremendously long defensive back deciding between four SEC schools (Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M) and USC, where fellow Helix alum Reggie Bush starred last decade.
31. LB Quay Walker
Size: 6'4", 220 lbs
School: Crisp County HS (Cordele, Georgia)
Status: Committed to Alabama
Quay Walker is the second-best outside linebacker in the 2018 class and one of the best prospects from Georgia—a huge get for Alabama in its quest to remain atop the SEC. He committed to the Crimson Tide in June but held off signing until after getting in visits to Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. Sticking with Bama after checking out several rivals is a strong indicator of his competitive nature.
Nos. 30-26
30. APB Jaelen Gill
Size: 6'1", 182 lbs
School: Westerville South HS (Westerville, Ohio)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Urban Meyer loves his hybrid offensive weapons: guys who can line up in odd places in the backfield and be used in both the run and pass game. That's why he so badly wanted Jaelen Gill, the No. 2 all-purpose back in the class, who has tremendous upside and could give Ohio State what it was missing this past season.
29. OT Brey Walker
Size: 6'7", 320 lbs
School: Westmoore HS (Moore, Oklahoma)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma
Brey Walker is the No. 4 offensive tackle and a prime candidate to replace an All-American, as Oklahoma's Orlando Brown will enter the NFL draft after his junior season. He mixes strong arms with fast feet to consistently keep his assignments in front of him.
28. CB Olaijah Griffin
Size: 6'0", 170 lbs
School: Mission Viejo HS (Mission Viejo, California)
Status: Uncommitted
The son of rapper Warren G, Olaijah Griffin is a two-way player whose skills make it possible for him to play on defense or as a return specialist. He decommitted from UCLA in late December, opening the door for numerous ACC and SEC schools to jump into the race for the No. 3 cornerback.
27. APB Ricky Slade
Size: 5'9", 185 lbs
School: C.D. Hylton HS (Woodbridge, Virginia)
Status: Signed with Penn State
The top-rated all-purpose back in the class and the No. 1 product from Virginia, Ricky Slade will find himself in a number of roles for Penn State. He could get carries behind Miles Sanders, play at slot receiver to turn short receptions into long gains or break off big runs in the return game.
26. WR Derion Kendrick
Size: 6'1", 184 lbs
School: South Pointe HS (Rock Hill, South Carolina)
Status: Signed with Clemson
Derion Kendrick mostly played quarterback in high school, but his college future will be catching passes instead of throwing them. Clemson may look to put him in motion to use his speed coming around the corner on jet sweeps and reverses.
25. RB Lorenzo Lingard
Size: 6'0", 190 lbs
School: University HS (Orange City, Florida)
Status: Signed with Miami (Fla.)
Lorenzo Lingard, the No. 2 running back in the 2018 class, is a local product who committed to Miami nearly a year ago and never looked elsewhere after. He is a home run threat who figures to play a lot as a true freshman.
24. S BJ Foster
Size: 6'1", 188 lbs
School: Angleton HS (Angleton, Texas)
Status: Signed with Texas
The third-best safety in the country and second-best player from Texas gives the Longhorns a tremendously athletic player who shined on both sides of the ball in high school. BJ Foster is completely back from a torn ACL that robbed him of most of his junior prep season.
23. DE Brenton Cox
Size: 6'4.5", 247 lbs
School: Stockbridge (Stockbridge, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
The second-best strong-side defensive end in the class, Brenton Cox flipped from Ohio State two weeks before the early signing period. He projects more as an outside linebacker than a down lineman, though he's strong enough to outmuscle tackles on the edge just as easily.
22. OT Cade Mays
Size: 6'6", 318 lbs
School: Knoxville Catholic HS (Knoxville, Tennessee)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
Cade Mays, the top-rated player from Tennessee and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2018 class, is a one-time Volunteer commit who backed out of that pledge once it became apparent Butch Jones wasn't going to be around much longer. Mays excels at both run and pass blocking and can routinely push his man far out of the way.
21. S Tyreke Johnson
Size: 6'1", 191 lbs
School: Trinity Christian Academy HS (Jacksonville, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Tyreke Johnson is the second-best safety in the 2018 class and will be given every opportunity to earn the spot left vacant by Damon Webb. A big fan of covering receivers and hitting them, he should keep Ohio State strong against the pass for years to come.
20. DT Taron Vincent
Size: 6'2", 285 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
The highest-rated player in Ohio State's class, Taron Vincent is the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country and picked the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and many other blue-chip programs. He could get moved outside at some point or develop into a road grader inside, though there are a lot of veterans in front of him.
19. S Caden Stearns
Size: 6'1", 192 lbs
School: Steele HS (Cibolo, Texas)
Status: Signed with Texas
The top-rated safety in the 2018 class, Caden Stearns is also the No. 1 prospect from the Lone Star State. That double distinction is warranted with Stearns, a former wide receiver who will cover wideouts like he's the one being thrown to.
18. LB Adam Anderson
Size: 6'4", 214 lbs
School: Rome HS (Rome, Georgia)
Status: Signed with Georgia
Adam Anderson is the No. 1 outside linebacker in this class and is capable of rushing from the second level or starting on the edge and bursting around the corner. He's also a basketball and track standout—that athleticism should translate well into some form of a hybrid role with Georgia.
17. OT Jackson Carman
Size: 6'6", 330 lbs
School: Fairfield HS (Fairfield, Ohio)
Status: Enrolled at Clemson
Of all the great players Clemson signed for 2018, Jackson Carman might be the most significant because of both his massive size and the fact the Tigers got him from Ohio State's backyard. Run blocking is his specialty, which could lead him to a move inside until he develops more on the pass-protection side.
16. QB JT Daniels
Size: 6'2", 205 lbs
School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)
Status: Committed to USC
JT Daniels was part of the 2019 recruiting class until mid-December, when he reclassified and instantly became one of the highest-rated players of 2018. The No. 2 pro-style quarterback may end up going from high school junior to college starter as USC needs to replace presumptive first-round NFL draft pick Sam Darnold.
15. LB Palaie Gaoteote
Size: 6'2", 235 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Signed with USC
Palaie Gaoteote is the top-rated inside linebacker, a position that has a lot of responsibility at USC. The Trojans will look for him to show off his ability to get the angle on ball-carriers while handling coverage assignments over the middle.
14. DE KJ Henry
Size: 6'5.5", 235 lbs
School: West Forsyth HS (Clemmons, North Carolina)
Status: Enrolled at Clemson
KJ Henry has a frame that could add another 20 or 30 pounds, but even without that extra mass he's already a force. He will be an edge-rusher who could even spend time off the line because of his great change-of-direction ability.
13. WR Terrace Marshall
Size: 6'2.5", 192 lbs
School: Parkway HS (Bossier City, Louisiana)
Status: Enrolled at LSU
Terrace Marshall makes it six consecutive years that LSU has signed the top prospect from Louisiana, though he didn't pick the Tigers until the final day of the early signing period over Alabama, Florida State, Texas and Texas A&M. He's the deep threat LSU needs to stretch the field.
12. CB Tyson Campbell
Size: 6'2.5", 180 lbs
School: American Heritage HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
A converted wide receiver, Tyson Campbell possesses tremendous ball skills that will work just as well on the defensive side; that includes great footwork and quickness, which might make him work best as a nickel corner playing center field who can hunt down the ball. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Tennessee are his top choices.
11. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Size: 5'11.5", 191 lbs
School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)
Status: Committed to USC
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the younger brother of former Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. He is the top-rated player from talent-rich California, and those local connections prompted him to pick USC over the schools that brothers Equanimeous and Osiris (a wideout who redshirted at Stanford in 2017) chose.
10. OG Jamaree Salyer
Size: 6'4", 342 lbs
School: Pace Academy HS (Atlanta)
Status: Signed with Georgia
The top-rated interior blocker in the 2018 class, Jamaree Salyer will take up a ton of space and make it impossible for defenders to charge through the middle. He picked Georgia on the first day of the early signing period over Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame.
9. RB Zamir White
Size: 6'1", 220 lbs
School: Scotland County HS (Laurinburg, North Carolina)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
Zamir White has the potential to be one of Georgia's best running backs ever, which is saying a lot after the Bulldogs just graduated Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. How much he plays in 2018, if at all, will depend on how he bounces back from a torn ACL that shortened his senior year of high school and figures to keep the early enrollee out of spring practice.
8. WR Justin Shorter
Size: 6'4", 213 lbs
School: South Brunswick HS (Monmouth Junction, New Jersey)
Status: Signed with Penn State
Justin Shorter is a big-bodied pass-catcher who played numerous other positions in high school but will focus on wide receiver at Penn State. As he works on route-running he'll rely on his strength to outmuscle press coverage and his size to win jump balls in the red zone.
7. OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Size: 6'6", 272 lbs
School: Berkeley Prep HS (Tampa, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
Nicholas Petit-Frere is on the small side for an offensive tackle when it comes to his weight, but that's nothing a college strength program can't fix. The important thing will be ensuring the addition of extra pounds and muscle doesn't affect his great flexibility, which makes him effective slowing down pass-rushers and clearing paths for ball-carriers. Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State are who he'll decide between on national signing day.
6. CB Patrick Surtain Jr.
Size: 6'1.25", 199 lbs
School: American Heritage HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
Patrick Surtain Jr. is the top-rated cornerback in the country as well as the subject of a bidding war between SEC rivals Alabama and LSU. While LSU has been his unofficial leader for a long time, Alabama interviewed his father—former NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr.—for a spot on the Crimson Tide coaching staff.
5. DE Micah Parsons
Size: 6'3", 235 lbs
School: Harrisburg HS (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)
Status: Enrolled at Penn State
Micah Parsons is the No. 2 weak-side defensive end in the 2018 class, but Penn State intends to move him back a level to play inside linebacker. The skills are there, it will just come down to whether he can pick up the position and help the Nittany Lions fill their biggest immediate need.
4. DE Eyabi Anoma
Size: 6'5", 235 lbs
School: St. Frances Academy HS (Baltimore)
Status: Signed with Alabama
Though Alabama tends to be stacked everywhere on the field, its overabundance of athletic defensive linemen stands out above all other areas. Eyabi Anoma could be the next great Crimson Tide edge-rusher, rated No. 1 among weak-side defensive ends. He recorded two sacks in the Under Armour All-America Game, an early indication he may quickly slide into a role as a pass-rushing specialist.
3. DE Xavier Thomas
Size: 6'3", 260 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Clemson
Clemson's entire defensive line decided to come back for 2018, but there will still be room for Xavier Thomas to get into the mix. His lightning-fast first step will make it difficult to guard him with one blocker, and he's fast enough to cut inside if the edge isn't there.
2. QB Justin Fields
Size: 6'3", 221 lbs
School: Harrison HS (Kennesaw, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
A dual-threat dynamo who is still fine-tuning his passing, Justin Fields gives Georgia a tremendously talented (and young) quarterback duo along with Jake Fromm. His athleticism and running ability may lead the Bulldogs to put him on the field in non-QB situations; during his high school career he ran for nearly 2,100 yards with 28 touchdowns in 2016-17.
1. QB Trevor Lawrence
Size: 6'6", 208 lbs
School: Cartersville HS (Cartersville, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Clemson
Trevor Lawrence committed to Clemson in December 2016 and never officially visited any other school, unwavering in his desire to be the Tigers' next great quarterback. He has the prototypical size and arm to match it, though the presence of senior Kelly Bryant and 2017 signee Hunter Johnson will make it difficult for him to win the starting job out of the gate.
