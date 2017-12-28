Rose Bowl Odds: Georgia vs. Oklahoma Betting Pick, Analysis

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy curse, at least at the bowl level, isn't what it once was; over the past eight seasons, Heisman winners are 6-2 in their subsequent bowl games.

Baker Mayfield hopes to ride that wave when his Oklahoma Sooners battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the first College Football Playoff semifinal, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs Can Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs started 9-0 this season, recording wins over Notre Dame and Missouri during that run. Georgia then laid a big egg in a loss at Auburn but won its last two games to secure a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia then earned its spot in this CFP by pounding those same Auburn Tigers 28-7. It means the school is playing in college football's final four for the first time.

The Bulldogs spotted Auburn an early 7-0 lead in that SEC title tilt, rallied to take a 10-7 lead into halftime and then pulled away from there for the win and the easy cover as two-point favorites. On the afternoon, Georgia outgained the Tigers 421-259, won the ground battle 238-114, held a 33-27 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-0.

On the season, the Bulldogs outgained and outrushed 12 of their 13 opponents. They also held 10 of their 13 foes to a maximum of 14 points.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners Can Cover the Spread

The Sooners started 4-0 this season, with that big win coming at eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State. Oklahoma then fell upset victim to what turned out to be a pretty good Iowa State outfit. But playing for its CFP life, the Sooners won their final seven regular-season games to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, in which they trounced TCU 41-17.

So Oklahoma is back in the CFP for the second time in the past three seasons.

The Sooners grabbed an early 17-0 lead on the Horned Frogs in that conference title tilt and later pulled away for the win and the easy cover as seven-point favorites. OU outgained TCU 461-317, outrushed the Frogs 218-83, held the ball for 35 minutes and won the turnover battle 2-0.

Smart Pick

This game should be a blast to watch regardless of whether you have got action. While Oklahoma owns the nation's top-ranked offense, Georgia ranks No. 4 in defense. And in cases like this, the smarter money usually sides with the better defense. Bet the Bulldogs.

College Football Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 5-1 ATS in its past six games.

The total has gone under in seven of Oklahoma's past eight games against SEC opponents.

The total has gone under in five of Georgia's past seven games against Big 12 opponents.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.