Appalachian State Beats Toledo in Dollar General Bowl; Jalin Moore Scores 3 TDs

Dan Anderson/Associated Press

The Appalachian State Mountaineers trounced the Toledo Rockets and secured a 34-0 Dollar General Bowl win at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers—who also defeated Toledo in last year's Camellia Bowl—have now emerged victorious in their last three bowl appearances.

Toledo trotted into bowl season with an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Logan Woodside—who passed for at least 300 yards seven times this season—and he figured to be locked in with the Rockets looking for redemption.

However, Woodside didn't even sniff that kind of production against Appalachian State's swarming defense, as Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman noted:

The senior finished 16-of-29 for 124 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, and his inability to find an early rhythm resulted in the Rockets' first scoreless half of the season as they entered the break down 20-0.



At that point, the MAC champions were in too deep a hole to rally with the Mountaineers offense firing on all cylinders.

Running back Jalin Moore rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Daetrich Harrington tacked on nine carries for 72 yards as Appalachian State rumbled to 327 yards on the ground as a team.

Quarterback Taylor Lamb, who threw for 131 yards, added 45 rushing yards to cap off his collegiate career.

All told, the Mountaineers outgained the Rockets 458-146 and sported a 23-8 advantage in total first downs.

Not too shabby for a team that was 5-4 at the start of November following losses to UMass and Louisiana-Monroe.

Now the owner of three straight bowl wins, head coach Scott Satterfield will try to keep the Mountaineers' momentum surging as he attempts to extend the program's prosperous run when the 2018 season rolls around.