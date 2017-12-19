Kendrick Lamar Named 2018 CFP National Championship Halftime Show Performer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will have some added flair with Kendrick Lamar as part of the halftime show.

Per Angela Yang of ESPN Media Zone, the outlet announced Tuesday that Lamar was the featured musical act at halftime of the Jan. 8 college football title game.

"Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor," Lamar said. "Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship."

In May, it was announced that ESPN and the College Football Playoff were looking for a musical act to perform at halftime of the national championship game.

Lamar's concert will take place at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, located near the site of this year's title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As noted in the original announcement earlier this year, the marching bands for both participating teams will still perform as part of the halftime festivities.

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship will feature the winners of the Rose Bowl (Georgia vs. Oklahoma) and Sugar Bowl (Alabama vs. Clemson) that will be played on New Year's Day.