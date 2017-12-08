Army-Navy Game 2017: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info and Predictions

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Army supporters no longer have to ask about when the streak will finally come to an end.

The Black Knights (8-3) are still feeling the pride that came with their 21-17 victory over Navy last year, ending a 14-game winning streak for the Midshipmen.

Can Army truly turn it around with a winning streak of their own? Fans of the service academies will find out Saturday when the two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.

Navy leads the all-time series 60-50-7.

Navy (6-5) will have to find a way to control Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw. While passing is not a significant piece of the Army attack, Bradshaw is a terrific running option who leads the team with 1,472 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Army leads the nation with their top-ranked running attack. The Black Knights are averaging 368.1 yards per game on the ground, with a piddling 30.5 yards per game through the air.

Navy has the same kind of offense, as the Midshipmen average 347.5 yards per game on the ground (No. 2 in the nation) and slightly more than 90 yards per game through the air.

Quarterback Zach Abey has a similar role as Bradshaw in the running game for Navy. Abey has 1,322 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs.

This is likely to be a very fast-moving game, since both teams are all about the run and use the passing game as a distraction or to throw opposing defenses off track.

Army comes into the game with the better record and confidence in its ability to play a competitive game for 60 minutes.

"That [last year's game] was definitely a big part of our confidence going into this season. Guys [are] feeling like we've got a program now, that we believe we can win," said Army head coach Jeff Monken, per Joe Ruzicka of Task & Purpose. "As it happens over and over again, there becomes this opinion that your program is inferior, that you can’t beat your rival."

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo says this game is about far more than winning and losing.

"I've come to realize [Army Vs. Navy] is much different for me, what makes this game special are the players," Niumatalolo said, per Jacob Troxell and Scott Wykoff of WBAL.com. "The players at both schools are just unique, special kids...I learn way more from them than they could ever learn from me. I just feel honored to coach these guys."

Both of these teams employ the triple-option, which is a great equalizer against bigger and stronger opponents. However, in a game against each other, the team that can put together a few key passes may take the advantage.

Navy is a three-point favorite in this year's game, while the total is set at 46, according to OddsShark. Army has won the last three games against the number, and the game has gone under the total 11 times in a row.

Prediction

Army built a two-touchdown lead in last year's game before Navy came charging back to take a 17-14 lead. However, the Black Knights were not about to let that game get away from them, and they were able to regain the lead and earn the victory on a late nine-yard TD run by Bradshaw.

After losing 14 games in a row, Army is not going to give it back to Navy after just one win. Navy will come hard and probably get off to a better start, but Army will do just a bit more and earn its second win in a row.

