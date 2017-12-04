College Football Playoff Championship 2017: Odds and Predictions for Matchups

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Many college football fans thought all roads this season led to a rubber match between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Those fans likely didn't expect Clemson and Alabama would cross paths in the semifinals.

The College Football Playoff selection committee unveiled the four semifinalists Sunday. The Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs joined Alabama and Clemson in the CFP.

Last year's semifinals featured little in the way of drama. Clemson shut out Ohio State 31-0, while Alabama had little trouble against Washington, beating the Huskies 24-7. On paper, the 2017 CFP should be much more competitive.

Below is a look ahead to the two semifinal matchups.

College Football Playoff Schedule

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (-1.5), Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson (Even), Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

College Football Playoff Predictions

Sugar Bowl

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Alabama clearly did enough to warrant playoff consideration, so the committee's decision to include the Crimson Tide in the semifinals was more than justifiable. With that said, this year's Alabama team isn't the kind of dominant unit fans have come to associate with the program under head coach Nick Saban.

Jalen Hurts has struggled against Alabama's toughest competition this year. According to ESPN.com, he completed 52.4 percent of his passes when facing ranked opponents, compared to 60.8 percent completion rate for the entire season.

In Alabama's 26-14 loss to Auburn, Hurts was 12-of-22 for 112 yards and a touchdown. It was a somewhat similar performance to his effort in the College Football Playoff National Championship a year ago, when he had 131 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-31 passing against Clemson.

The Crimson Tide offensive line was in the middle of the pack in terms of pass protection in 2016. According to Football Outsiders, Alabama's O-line ranked 54th in adjusted sack rate.

This season, however, Alabama's line has been among the worst at protecting the quarterback. The Crimson Tide have slipped to 99th in adjusted sack rate.

That's an obvious concern against a Clemson defense that ranks first in team sacks (44) and boasts NFL-caliber talent in Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell.

Having lost Mike Williams, Wayne Gallman and Deshaun Watson from last year's championship-winning team, Clemson is clearly a worse team offensively. But whatever steps backward the Tigers have taken on offense, they've improved equally on the defensive side of the ball.

If Clemson can consistently get pressure on Hurts in the pocket, then the Tigers will repeat last year's victory over the Tide.

Prediction: Clemson 30, Alabama 24

Rose Bowl

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma is one of the most fun teams in the country, but the Sooners' lackluster defense could be a serious problem in the playoffs.

The Sooners are 57th in total defense (384.7 yards per game) and 52nd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game). However, Oklahoma ranks 95th in S&P+ defense rating, according to Football Outsiders.

And for as much as the defense receives credit for Georgia's success this season, fans shouldn't overlook a Bulldogs offense that boasts a good balance between the running and passing games.

Jake Fromm has thrown for 2,173 yards and 21 touchdowns, while Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have combined to run for 2,123 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Of course, Oklahoma owns a clear edge in offense. Baker Mayfield is the presumptive Heisman Trophy winner having registered 4,340 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He has also run for 310 yards and five scores.

As good as Georgia's defense is, it hasn't been tested against an offense as potent as the Sooners can throw out there. Some may knock the overall quality of defenses in the Big 12—and justifiably so—but Oklahoma dropped 31 points and gained 490 yards against Ohio State in September and has gotten even better since then.

Although it was two years ago, it's hard not to compare this year's Oklahoma team to the same one that reached the CFP in 2015.

The Sooners had a dynamic offense and a defense that was good but not among the elite in FBS. They surrendered 530 yards to Clemson in the Orange Bowl in a 37-17 defeat. Teams with suspect defenses tend to get exposed in postseason bowl games.

The oddsmakers have the Sugar Bowl as the closer of the two semifinals; the Rose Bowl is arguably more of a toss-up, though. Georgia and Oklahoma are evenly matched, and their contrasting styles make the game even harder to predict.

The Bulldogs are the better defensive team, which gives them the slight edge.

Prediction: Georgia 24, Oklahoma 20