College Football Playoff 2017: Updated Rankings and Bowl Predictions

With the likes of Alabama and Miami (Fla.) losing for the first time last week, the College Football Playoff rankings were shaken up significantly entering conference championship weekend.

Neither Bama nor Miami are inside the top four, while Clemson is the new No. 1, Auburn is No. 2 despite having two losses and undefeated Wisconsin is finally in line for a CFP berth.

There is potential for several more changes in the rankings in the coming days, however, depending on how conference championship games in the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten play out.

Entering the biggest slate of games in the 2017 college football season thus far, here is a look at the current CFP rankings, as well as predictions for how the CFP bowls will play out.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Clemson

2. Auburn

3. Oklahoma

4. Wisconsin

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami (Fla.)

8. Ohio State

9. Penn State

10. USC

11. TCU

12. Stanford

13. Washington

14. UCF

15. Notre Dame

16. Michigan State

17. LSU

18. Washington State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Northwestern

22. Virginia Tech

23. Mississippi State

24. NC State

25. Fresno State

CFP Bowl Predictions

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Clemson and Alabama have met in the National Championship Game in each of the past two seasons, and the potential is there for them to clash in the CFP once again.

The Crimson Tide are outside the top four due to their Iron Bowl loss to Auburn, but there are ways for them to move up.

Perhaps the easiest way for that to happen is if Clemson, Auburn and Oklahoma all win their respective conference championship games, while No. 8 Ohio State beats No. 4 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

If that happens, the committee will likely decide between Alabama or two-loss Ohio State for the fourth and final CFP spot.

Although winning a conference title would be a major check in the Buckeyes' favor, the fact that they were destroyed 55-24 by a 7-5 Iowa team figures to hurt their case significantly.

Since Alabama's only loss came against a strong Auburn team, it is easy to argue that the Tide deserve a spot over OSU despite a mediocre resume.

Clemson beat Alabama to win the national title last year, but quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the NFL and has been replaced by Kelly Bryant.

Bryant makes a lot of plays with his legs, but he has just 12 touchdowns and six interceptions through the air.

Clemson needed Watson to excel with his arm to beat the Tide last season, and since Bryant can't replicate that, Alabama would be in good position to score the minor upset and advance.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

No two-loss team has ever qualified for the College Football Playoff, but Auburn finds itself in position to do precisely that.

While losing to LSU is a blemish, its only other loss was a 14-6 defeat at the hands of current No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers also beat then-No. 1 Georgia and then-No. 1 Alabama, and if it can beat Georgia to win the SEC championship, it will hold a win over the current No. 6 team as well.

Oklahoma is a virtual CFP lock if it can beat TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game thanks to quality wins over Ohio State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

The Sooners also boast the likely Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 4,097 yards and accounted for 42 touchdowns.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma would be an intriguing matchup between a defensive-minded, smashmouth team and a team that relies heavily on quick-strike offensive plays.

Provided running back Kerryon Johnson is healthy by the Rose Bowl, he should give Auburn the ability to control the clock, as he has racked up 1,276 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Also, quarterback Jarrett Stidham has proved efficient this season by completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,682 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions to go along with four rushing scores.

Auburn has the pieces needed to limit Oklahoma's explosiveness, and it is battle-tested enough to find its way to the CFP National Championship Game.

National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Auburn

In what would arguably be the most intriguing title game in College Football Playoff history, an Iron Bowl rematch between Alabama and Auburn is a real possibility.

Auburn beat Alabama 26-14 in the Iron Bowl by controlling the clock, limiting mistakes and playing stout defense.

Alabama was uncharacteristically sloppy for a Nick Saban-coached team, as it committed nine penalties, lost a fumble and generally looked out of sorts.

The Crimson Tide did rush for 211 yards, though, and they could have more success if they commit even more to the run in a potential rematch with Auburn.

Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough combined for 97 rushing yards and one touchdown but had just six carries apiece, which is likely a mistake Saban won't make again.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was effective with his legs in rushing for 82 yards as well, so keeping the ball on the ground and wearing down Auburn's defense could be a recipe for success.

Alabama is a flawed team, especially in comparison to recent editions of the Crimson Tide, but it is still hugely talented and has the pieces needed to beat Auburn should another opportunity arise to face the Tigers.