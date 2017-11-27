Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18: Dates, Times and Best Potential CFP Matchups

Brett Deering/Getty Images

One of the best parts of bowl season in college football is predicting the best matchups for certain games.

Every season the three-week bowl slate produces a few eye-popping clashes involving some of the most prestigious programs in the nation.

Projecting the specific bowl matchups is getting easier with the regular season coming to a close, but the College Football Playoff picture is still up in the air.

Even though we don't know who will participate in the playoff yet, we threw together three juicy matchups that would mark a perfect finish to bowl season.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

December 16

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. ET

AutoNation Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Bow, 3:30 p.m. ET

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

December 19

Boca Raton Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

December 20

DXL Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

December 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

December 22

Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. ET

December 23

Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. ET

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

December 26

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET

Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET

Cactus Bowl, 10 p.m. ET

December 27

Walk On's Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET

Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET

Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

December 28

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, 1:30 p.m. ET

Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET

Valero Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

December 29

Belk Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET

Hyundai Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. ET

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. ET

Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET

December 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. ET

Capital One Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

January 1

Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 8:45 p.m. ET

January 8

National Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET

Best Potential CFB Playoff Matchups

Auburn vs. Clemson

The best of a few possible regular-season rematches that we could see in the College Football Playoff involves the hottest team in the sport and the defending national champion.

One of the two losses on Auburn's resume came at the expense of Clemson in Week 2 in a 14-6 game in which Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant shined with 181 passing yards and 59 more on the ground.



Auburn has peaked at the perfect time, and it would give Clemson a better fight than it did in Week 2. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has improved each week for Gus Malzahn and Co. and the SEC West champions have one of the most dynamic playmakers in the nation in Kerryon Johnson.

If form holds during Week 14, Clemson would most likely be the No. 1 seed in the playoff, which means this game would be the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, a spot on the map both fanbases would have no trouble traveling to, which means the atmosphere for this game would be phenomenal as well.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia

Few storylines would be juicier than Mark Richt trying to reach the National Championship game with Miami (FL) by having to knock off his former team Georgia.



In order for this matchup to happen, both teams would have to win their respective conference championship games and the final playoff rankings would have to fall into place.

If this game does occur, it would most likely be the No. 2 vs. No. 3 showdown unless Oklahoma and Wisconsin also lose in Week 14.

Richt is 19-5 with the Hurricanes since departing Athens, Georgia, after the 2015 season. His successor Kirby Smart is 19-6 as head coach of the Bulldogs.

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma

A clash of Big Ten and Big 12 champions would be the ultimate contrast in styles.



Wisconsin has done most of its work on offense on the ground, while Oklahoma loves to air it out with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

The Sooners already have one triumph over a Big Ten foe this season, with a Week 2 win over Ohio State on its resume, and it would love to have a second, especially if it opens up a spot in the National Championship.

The challenge of defending Oklahoma's gunslinging offense would be one the Badgers would love to take on, especially as it continues to prove critics wrong during its undefeated season.

