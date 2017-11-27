College Football Picks Week 14: Vegas Odds and Predictions for Top 25 Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The weekend we've all been waiting for is finally on the horizon.

After 13 weeks of regular-season play, nine teams have separated themselves from the pack in college football, but only four will get into the College Football Playoff.

Four of the five Power Five conference championship games being held in Week 14 feature two teams in the top 10 of the AP Poll, and they will go a long way in determining the playoff field, all while the Alabama Crimson Tide anxiously wait on the sidelines.

Here's a further look at the biggest games of Week 14.

ACC Championship

No. 1 Clemson (-8) vs. No. 7 Miami (FL)

The ACC Championship could've been a No. 1 vs. No. 2 affair if the Miami (FL) Hurricanes didn't lose at Pittsburgh in Week 13.

In the big picture, the loss by Mark Richt's team is irrelevant because the victor of Saturday's game in Charlotte, North Carolina, should clinch a spot in the playoff semifinals.

Winning was going to be tough already for the Hurricanes, but now they'll be without tight end Chris Herndon, who was ruled out for the season with an MCL injury on Sunday. Athlon Sports' Bryan Fischer noted how significant the loss will be for the Hurricanes:

Herndon is the second-leading receiver on the Hurricanes roster behind Braxton Berrios, who will be on Clemson's list of targets to stop. If quarterback Malik Rosier is able to find trust in another wideout early, it should open up space for Berrios to operate. But if the Tigers secondary locks in on Berrios and Rosier can't find a rhythm, it could be a long day for the Hurricanes.

Clemson comes into Saturday's title game on the heels of Dabo Swinney's 100th win as head coach. Swinney tied Gary Patterson as the third-fastest coach to reach the milestone, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Swinney's Tigers are no strangers to big games at this point in the season, as they've won the last two ACC Championship Games and advanced to back-to-back national championship contests.

Clemson also has one of, if not the, best resumes in college football with victories over four ranked opponents, and it has all sorts of weapons on offense led by running back Travis Etienne and receivers Deon Cain and Hunter Renfrow.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Picking against Clemson in a championship situation is a risky proposition given its spot at the top of the college football mountain, but Miami is one of the teams that could challenge the Tigers and end their dreams of repeating as national champions.

Prediction: Clemson 31, Miami (FL) 17

SEC Championship

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 4 Auburn (-1.5)

Auburn enters the SEC Championship as the deserved favorite following its second victory over a top-ranked team in Week 13 against Alabama.

The biggest concern for the Tigers going into match will be the health of star running back Kerryon Johnson. Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said on Sunday that Johnson will do everything he can to play on Saturday, per SEC Country's Justin Ferguson:

Johnson has reeled off 100-yard performances on the ground in seven of his last eight games, including a 167-yard showing in the win over Georgia on November 11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Regardless of whether Johnson plays or not, the Tigers are going to need Jarrett Stidham to have one of his best days in an Auburn uniform. Stidham was incredible in the Iron Bowl, as he completed 75 percent of his passes, a feat only two other quarterbacks have achieved against Alabama during Nick Saban's tenure, per SEC Network's Cole Cubelic:

Georgia has bounced back well from the shellacking it received at the hands of Auburn on November 11 with wins over Kentucky and Georgia Tech to close out the regular season 11-1.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart noted in a teleconference on Sunday that his team will have to play physical, and it can't let mistakes occur against a team like Auburn, per James Crepea of AL.com:

"You can't give good teams things. If you give them things, it makes it twice as hard. They're already good enough and talented enough that you don't have to give them anything. They can earn a lot, but you can't give them things on top of it. The physicality will be really important in this game.

The performance of the rushing game will have to be better for Georgia, as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for 48 yards in the first meeting with Auburn. If they can establish the run and Jake Fromm completes a few early passes to get his confidence up, the Bulldogs will have a chance against the battle-tested Tigers.

Prediction: Auburn 24, Georgia 16

Remaining Top 25 Predictions

No. 2 Oklahoma (-7.5) 37, No. 10 TCU 21

No. 8 Ohio State 21, No. 2 Wisconsin (+6.5) 16

No. 14 Stanford (+3) 27, No. 11 USC 21

No. 12 UCF 35, No. 16 Memphis (+7.5) 30

Boise State 31, No. 25 Fresno State (+10) 27

