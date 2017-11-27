NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Early Predictions for College Polls After Week 14

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The college football landscape underwent a major alteration over the weekend, with top-ranked Alabama and second-ranked Miami both losing.

The Crimson Tide fumbled three times (losing one) in their 26-14 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers had possession for more than 36 minutes, while Kerryon Johnson rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and threw for a three-yard score.

Alabama dropped from its former perch atop the rankings to No. 5, while Auburn is No. 4.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game:

"I think this team deserves an opportunity to get in the playoff by what they've been able to accomplish and what they've been able to do. Certainly not maybe in this game, but I think the team we played tonight is a very good football team, probably one of the best teams in the country.

"They won 11 games, and not many teams are able to do that. I really don't know what all the scenarios might be where we'd have an opportunity to do it, but I'd certainly like to see this team get an opportunity to do it."

Miami went on the road and saw its offense stall in a 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes tallied just 232 total yards of offense, 51 of which came on a garbage-time drive after Pitt had already sealed the game.

"I still think there's an awful lot to play for," Miami coach Mark Richt told reporters. "We have no idea what's going to happen in the big picture; how many teams lost a game on a Friday and came back and got in the Top Four? How many teams lost one game and won a conference championship and got right back in it? Who knows? So we don't know."

Both Alabama and Miami still have shots at making the playoffs. The Tide's fate is no longer in their own hands, as their loss to Auburn ceded the SEC West. They'll be at the behest of the committee and hoping for several results to go their way this weekend.

Miami defeating Clemson in the ACC Championship Game would be one of those, as would Ohio State taking down undefeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. It's unclear if the committee would favor one-loss Alabama over either of those conference champions, but it's a far more likely scenario than the Tide sneaking in with a win.

The winner of the SEC Championship Game matchup between Auburn and Georgia will in all likelihood get in over Alabama regardless.

Current AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Wisconsin

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami

8. Ohio State

9. Penn State

10. TCU

11. USC

12. UCF

13. Washington

14. Stanford

15. Notre Dame

16. Memphis

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan State

20. Northwestern

21. Washington State

22. Virginia Tech

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Fresno State

Prediction of the Top 10 Following Conference Championship Week

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Auburn

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Wisconsin

7. Georgia

8. Penn State

9. Miami

10. USC