AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Down went No. 1. Down went No. 2. And following a wild weekend of college football, no one was quite sure how to suss out the remainder of the Top 25.

The Associated Press landed on Clemson as its new top-ranked team, which unseated Alabama for the first time all season. Oklahoma comes in at No. 2, while Wisconsin, Auburn and Alabama round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at the latest Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Wisconsin

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami

8. Ohio State

9. Penn State

10. TCU

11. USC

12. UCF

13. Washington

14. Stanford

15. Notre Dame

16. Memphis

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan State

20. Northwestern

21. Washington State

22. Virginia Tech

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Fresno State

Alabama, so dominant for its first 11 regular-season games, fell apart Saturday in a 26-14 loss to rival Auburn. The Crimson Tide fumbled three times, losing one, and allowed the Tigers to hold onto possession for more than 36 minutes.

Kerryon Johnson rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and threw for a three-yard score as well. Auburn scored the last 16 points of the game after Alabama took a 14-10 lead on a 21-yard Bo Scarbrough run on the opening drive of the second half.

"I think this team deserves an opportunity to get in the playoff by what they've been able to accomplish and what they've been able to do," Saban told reporters after the game. "Certainly not maybe in this game, but I think the team we played tonight is a very good football team, probably one of the best teams in the country.

"They won 11 games, and not many teams are able to do that. I really don't know what all the scenarios might be where we'd have an opportunity to do it, but I'd certainly like to see this team get an opportunity to do it."

Alabama's loss came a day after Miami dropped its regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes picked a bad time for their worst offensive performance of the season, gaining just 232 yards in a 24-14 defeat to Pitt. Counting stats do not even tell a fully proper story, as 51 of those Miami yards came on a garbage-time drive after Pitt already put the game away.

Miami will play Clemson next weekend in the ACC Championship Game, likely with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

"I still think there's an awful lot to play for," Miami coach Mark Richt told reporters. "We have no idea what's going to happen in the big picture, how many teams lost a game on a Friday and came back and got in the top four? How many teams lost one game and won a conference championship and got right back in it? Who knows? So we don't know."

The only other Top 10 team to lose this week was Notre Dame, which allowed three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 38-20 loss to Stanford. Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello threw for four touchdowns and Bryce Love ran for 125 yards. With Washington State's loss to Washington, Stanford secured a spot in next week's Pac-12 Championship Game.

Fresno State entered the rankings at No. 25, replacing the Boise State team it defeated this weekend.