Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Not too long ago the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets five times in a row. But Georgia Tech is 2-1 both straight up and against the spread over the last three meetings, including an upset between the hedges last year. In the 112th edition of the rivalry Georgia rumbles with the Ramblin' Wreck on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 39.4-23.6 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs bounced back from that bad loss at Auburn a couple of weeks ago to beat Kentucky last week 42-13. Georgia spotted the Wildcats an early field goal, then used a 21-3 run to take a 15-point lead into halftime. The Bulldogs let Kentucky get within one score early in the third quarter but scored the game's final 21 points for the victory and the cover as 23-point favorites.

On the day Georgia outgained the Wildcats 504-262 and won the ground battle 381-124. So the Bulldogs have now outgained and outrushed every opponent this season except Auburn.

UGA is also 3-1 both SU and ATS on the road this season.

Georgia is already headed toward an SEC championship game showdown with Alabama, and at 10-1 overall still harbors hopes of making the CFP. And style points could still come into play.

Why the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can cover the spread

The Yellow Jackets are looking to rebound this week, after falling at Duke last week 43-20. Georgia Tech drove 75 and 79 yards for touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game, and led 20-13 late in the second quarter. But the Yellow Jackets let the Blue Devils drive 72 yards for a score just before the half, then gave up 17 points on Duke's first three possessions of the second half, with no response.

Georgia Tech ran the ball for 277 yards, but threw an interception in Blue Devils territory, which cost them six points, and they got stopped on downs at the Duke 29-yard line with the game still in play.

The Yellow Jackets have now outgained seven of their 10 opponents this season, and outrushed eight of 10 foes. They're also 5-0 both SU and ATS at home this year.

At 5-5 overall Georgia Tech needs a win Saturday to become bowl-eligible.

Smart pick

Georgia was up last week, while Georgia Tech was down, but reversals of fortune are common in college football. Also, each of the last four meetings in this rivalry have been decided by one score or less, two in overtime. Smart money here rides with the Ramblin' Wreck.

College football betting trends

Georgia is 9-0 ATS in its last nine games on the road against Georgia Tech.

The total has gone under in five of Georgia's last six games on the road against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is 11-2-1 ATS in its last 14 games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.