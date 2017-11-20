NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Top Reaction to Week 13 College Polls and Standings

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Change is normally a constant when it comes to the college football rankings each week, but only one team dropped out of the top 10 in the AP poll after Week 12 and that team was previous No. 10 Oklahoma State.

The top nine teams in the AP Top 25 stayed in place, while the programs ranked from 10th to 17th all moved up a spot as the Cowboys slipped down to 18th. In the Coaches poll, the top 12 teams remained in order, while Mike Gundy's experienced another eight-spot drop.

With all of the major College Football Playoff contenders holding serve last time out, we should get a full week of hype for a fantastic Week 13.

The biggest game of the weekend usually reserved for rivals occurs at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the No. 6 Auburn Tigers play host to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Auburn, which fell to No. 4 Clemson in Week 2, has worked itself back into the playoff conversation despite being a two-loss team. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn admitted no one thought the Tigers would be in the position they're in entering Week 13, per Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser:

Outside of the top 10, the American is in good shape to have the best Group of Five school and earn a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. Undefeated UCF is leading the charge at No. 13 in the AP poll. The AAC's football specific Twitter account gave us a look at where all three teams from the conference sit after Week 12:

UCF has the best chance of the three ranked teams from the conference to make it to the New Year's Six, and it will have earned its spot with South Florida coming up in Week 13 and potentially Memphis in The American Championship if the Knights beat the Bulls.

The best-case scenario for the AAC is for UCF to win out, or for Memphis to knock off UCF in the conference title game.

If the worst-case scenario happens and South Florida wins out, the Bulls could be locked in a fight with No. 25 Boise State for the best Group of Five ranking.

The Broncos, who will play Fresno State twice in the next two weeks, are gaining steam in the eyes of the AP voters, as Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman pointed out:

The biggest loser of the weekend, Oklahoma State, suffered an eight-spot drop in both the AP and Coaches polls. The fall down to No. 21 in the Coaches poll marked the first time the Cowboys were out of the top 15 all season, per Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World:

A fall down the rankings by just one team isn't expected in Week 13, as four games feature a pair of Top 25 teams.

