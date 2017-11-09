Expert Predictions for Week 11 in College Football

1 of 9

Matt Hayes (Follow @MattHayesCFB)

Oklahoma. Here is the Sooners' two-pronged problem: First and most importantly, TCU's defense is considerably better than Oklahoma State's. And second, there can't be an emotional letdown from last week's Bedlam game. TCU won't pressure the Sooners' defense like Oklahoma State did, but this is also an OU defense that has struggled a majority of the season stopping just about any balanced offense (except Ohio State). OU must play better defense, not just to win games, but to eliminate the biggest question on its College Football Playoff resume. Until then, ride hot quarterback Baker Mayfield to another key Big 12 win.

David Kenyon (Follow @Kenyon19_BR)

I'll take Mayfield and the Sooners, but probably not for the reason you expect. TCU's defense should be excellent up front and only allow a couple of explosive plays downfield. However, Mayfield can extend plays with his legs, and the combination of his accuracy on the run and knowing when to scramble for yards will be the boost Oklahoma's offense needs in an entertaining fourth quarter.

Adam Kramer (Follow @KegsnEggs)

I actually feel like TCU is the more "complete" team in this game. The question, however, is whether the Frogs can keep up in a matchup that will likely feature a great deal of points. Baker Mayfield will undoubtedly do some very ridiculous things and find the end zone three to four times. But TCU's defense is certainly a dramatic step up compared to Oklahoma State's, and the Sooners' defense worries me. This is all a roundabout way of floundering on a pick—maybe one of the toughest I have had to make all year. Fine. I'll take TCU in an epic, hard-fought game. I don’t feel great about it, but I'll put it down on paper (with pencil).

Kerry Miller (Follow @kerrancejames)

It's a little tempting to go with TCU, because the Horned Frogs rank sixth in the nation in total yards allowed per game and Oklahoma's defense is about as effective as a paper towel trying to hold back Niagara Falls. However, Mayfield is unstoppable, and TCU's passing D isn't that good. I'm not expecting a 62-52 shootout like last week's Bedlam game, but this is going to be more of a track meet than TCU is comfortable with. Oklahoma wins the game 38-27 and jumps into the CFP Top Four, regardless of what happens with the Notre Dame or Clemson games.

Brad Shepard (Follow @Brad_Shepard)

Does anybody want to try to stop Mayfield right now? He is the Heisman Trophy front-runner, and he'll add to that resume this weekend. This game has the chance to be every bit as entertaining as Bedlam was, but I don't believe TCU quarterback Kenny Hill can match up with Mayfield. There will be a ton of points scored, but the Sooners are going to wind up with more than the Horned Frogs in what is virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game.

Greg Wallace (Follow @gc_wallace)

TCU-Oklahoma looked like one of the best games of the Big 12 season this summer, and it should live up to the hype. The winner of this game will have an inside track to the Big 12's revived title game and stay alive in the CFP chase; the loser will absorb a major body blow on both fronts. Oklahoma has the nation's top pass offense at 395.0 yards per game and can outscore any Big 12 team. TCU has a top-10 scoring defense and a capable QB in Kenny Hill. But its offense was shut out by Iowa State two weeks ago with the only score coming on a KaVontae Turpin kickoff return. TCU's offense is a step below the Oklahoma State unit that put 52 points on the Sooners last week. Mayfield and OU won't score 62 on Saturday, but they'll have enough for a 35-24 victory.