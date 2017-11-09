Expert Predictions for Week 11 in College Football

Expert Predictions for Week 11 in College FootballNovember 9, 2017
Can you believe it's already Week 11 of the 2017 college football season? It feels like just yesterday that Florida State was one of the favorites for the College Football Playoff National Championship, Notre Dame was an unranked afterthought, and Khalil Tate was just some backup hardly anyone had heard of before.
And yet, here we are for an incredible week in which Florida State might get eliminated from bowl contention, Notre Dame could take one more giant step toward securing a spot in the College Football Playoff and Tate might run for a billion yards against Oregon State.
The Fighting Irish portion of that equation is one of the most intriguing, as they partake in one of the three gigantic matchups of the weekend. It'll be No. 1 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn in the 3:30 p.m. ET slate followed by No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami and No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma both kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.
One way or the other, we'll know a whole lot more about the CFP picture by Sunday morning.
But we can't wait that long and neither can you, so Bleacher Report's college football experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Greg Wallace—offered up predictions on nine of the hottest burning questions of the week that will almost certainly feature a few national landscape-altering outcomes.
No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma: Who You Got?
Matt Hayes (Follow @MattHayesCFB)
Oklahoma. Here is the Sooners' two-pronged problem: First and most importantly, TCU's defense is considerably better than Oklahoma State's. And second, there can't be an emotional letdown from last week's Bedlam game. TCU won't pressure the Sooners' defense like Oklahoma State did, but this is also an OU defense that has struggled a majority of the season stopping just about any balanced offense (except Ohio State). OU must play better defense, not just to win games, but to eliminate the biggest question on its College Football Playoff resume. Until then, ride hot quarterback Baker Mayfield to another key Big 12 win.
David Kenyon (Follow @Kenyon19_BR)
I'll take Mayfield and the Sooners, but probably not for the reason you expect. TCU's defense should be excellent up front and only allow a couple of explosive plays downfield. However, Mayfield can extend plays with his legs, and the combination of his accuracy on the run and knowing when to scramble for yards will be the boost Oklahoma's offense needs in an entertaining fourth quarter.
Adam Kramer (Follow @KegsnEggs)
I actually feel like TCU is the more "complete" team in this game. The question, however, is whether the Frogs can keep up in a matchup that will likely feature a great deal of points. Baker Mayfield will undoubtedly do some very ridiculous things and find the end zone three to four times. But TCU's defense is certainly a dramatic step up compared to Oklahoma State's, and the Sooners' defense worries me. This is all a roundabout way of floundering on a pick—maybe one of the toughest I have had to make all year. Fine. I'll take TCU in an epic, hard-fought game. I don’t feel great about it, but I'll put it down on paper (with pencil).
Kerry Miller (Follow @kerrancejames)
It's a little tempting to go with TCU, because the Horned Frogs rank sixth in the nation in total yards allowed per game and Oklahoma's defense is about as effective as a paper towel trying to hold back Niagara Falls. However, Mayfield is unstoppable, and TCU's passing D isn't that good. I'm not expecting a 62-52 shootout like last week's Bedlam game, but this is going to be more of a track meet than TCU is comfortable with. Oklahoma wins the game 38-27 and jumps into the CFP Top Four, regardless of what happens with the Notre Dame or Clemson games.
Brad Shepard (Follow @Brad_Shepard)
Does anybody want to try to stop Mayfield right now? He is the Heisman Trophy front-runner, and he'll add to that resume this weekend. This game has the chance to be every bit as entertaining as Bedlam was, but I don't believe TCU quarterback Kenny Hill can match up with Mayfield. There will be a ton of points scored, but the Sooners are going to wind up with more than the Horned Frogs in what is virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game.
Greg Wallace (Follow @gc_wallace)
TCU-Oklahoma looked like one of the best games of the Big 12 season this summer, and it should live up to the hype. The winner of this game will have an inside track to the Big 12's revived title game and stay alive in the CFP chase; the loser will absorb a major body blow on both fronts. Oklahoma has the nation's top pass offense at 395.0 yards per game and can outscore any Big 12 team. TCU has a top-10 scoring defense and a capable QB in Kenny Hill. But its offense was shut out by Iowa State two weeks ago with the only score coming on a KaVontae Turpin kickoff return. TCU's offense is a step below the Oklahoma State unit that put 52 points on the Sooners last week. Mayfield and OU won't score 62 on Saturday, but they'll have enough for a 35-24 victory.
Who You Got Pt. II: No. 3 Notre Dame or No. 7 Miami?
Matt Hayes
Notre Dame. I’m still not completely sold on Miami. The lines of scrimmage, while solid, may not be at the level needed to win games against the nation's elite. Make no mistake, Notre Dame is at the elite level. The Irish will impose their will on Miami on both sides of the ball with a punishing run game and a stifling defense that thrives in man coverage. Miami isn’t there yet, but it clearly is on its way under head coach Mark Richt.
David Kenyon
I haven't gone against Miami all year, and Richt's club keeps finding ways to win. After wavering on this pick for a week, I'm leaning Notre Dame, though. The offensive line is one of few units that can counter Miami's defensive front. And when the play breaks down, quarterback Brandon Wimbush can create yards for himself. It feels like a game where a couple of third-down scrambles will drain the energy from an already nervous crowd, helping the Irish steal a win.
Adam Kramer
This is really, really tough. I love what I saw out of Miami last Saturday, although I'm going to take Notre Dame. I feel surprisingly undecided about that, although I do feel like the Irish have looked about as good as anyone nationally. It also seems like their offensive stars should be fine after injuries last week, which is a big part of this selection. That said, after Miami's convincing dismantling of Virginia Tech, I think we’re beyond all the "The Hurricanes aren’t good" takes. I believe they are very good. I just like the Irish this weekend slightly more.
Kerry Miller
Do you remember those cliched '90s teen movies where the nerdy and/or artsy girl lets down her hair and takes off her glasses, and everyone's jaws drop because, wow, that ugly duckling was actually a beautiful swan? Miami let down its hair and took off its glasses last week against Virginia Tech. Seven days ago, the line for this game would've been Notre Dame by two touchdowns. Now, it's practically a coin flip. But I'm still heavily leaning toward the Irish. It takes an elite rushing defense to even remotely slow this team down, and that's not what Miami has. As long as running back Josh Adams is a full go, Notre Dame wins 35-20.
Brad Shepard
Adams should be ready to go on Saturday in what could wind up being the best game of the weekend. The Miami defense is legit, as it proved last weekend against Virginia Tech. The matchup between the Hurricanes and the Irish offense led by Adams and Wimbush should be strong. This game is going to wind up being a 27-24 type of matchup, but I'm going with the Irish pulling out the close one and handing the U its first loss.
Greg Wallace
Miami silenced some doubters last week with a convincing 28-10 win over Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame’s only blemish (20-19 vs. Georgia) looks better by the week. The Hurricanes need more consistent play from quarterback Malik Rosier against a rugged Notre Dame defense. Assuming Adams is healthy and ready to go, he and Wimbush key a formidable ground game that averages 324.8 yards per contest. Expect the Irish to be more productive offensively and burnish their playoff resume with a 30-17 win.
Will No. 9 Washington Keep Its CFP Hopes Alive Friday Night at Stanford?
Matt Hayes
Yes. Stanford has played so well under coach David Shaw in big Pac-12 games, but it's done so because of quality and efficient play at quarterback. The Stanford run game gets the headlines (as it should), but the offense goes when it is efficient at quarterback. Right now, the position is a mess between Keller Chryst and K.J. Costello. Washington, meanwhile, is No. 2 in the nation in scoring defense (11.1 PPG). Guess where this is headed? And I haven't even mentioned the Huskies' balanced offense and their return game with Dante Pettis.
David Kenyon
Washington State upended Stanford because it limited Bryce Love. There isn't a Pac-12 defense better suited to contain the Heisman Trophy contender than Washington's, which has surrendered just 2.6 yards per carry. Chris Petersen's team won't put together a blowout like 2016's meeting, but a win is the only thing that matters right now.
Adam Kramer
I actually like Stanford in this game, and I believe we will see Love return to his normal self. Now, that doesn't mean he will run for 250 yards. Washington's defense is still excellent. But I do feel like Love will find a way to manufacture points. Another significant part of this selection is just how different Stanford has been on the road (2-3) than at home (4-0). That'll be a theme throughout the weekend, and I think it shows here.
Kerry Miller
Washington is on the short list of teams capable of containing Love, and that's bad news bears for the Cardinal, because their passing attack is dreadful. Meanwhile, Washington doesn't get nearly enough respect for its ability to put points on the board. The Huskies had one off night against Arizona State, but they have won every other game this season by at least a 16-point margin. Things tend to get weird when we combine #Pac12AfterDark with pre-Saturday action, but Washington takes care of business 31-13.
Brad Shepard
As the season slogs onward, it's becoming more and more obvious that the Huskies' hiccup against Arizona State was the case of a great team having an awful night. Jake Browning is playing at a high level, and receiver/special teams dynamo Dante Pettis is one of the biggest unheralded game-changers in the country. But the difference in this game is going to be U-Dub's defense. It's one of the best in the nation, and it will slow down Love enough to win. This will wind up being a 30-21 type of game.
Greg Wallace
Washington's trip to Arizona State is one the Huskies will rue for a long time. How did a team that has averaged 39.8 points in five Pac-12 wins score just seven points in a 13-7 defeat to an average defense? It leaves the Huskies with less than zero wiggle room for the CFP as they head to Stanford. Washington is a complete team, averaging 38.6 points per game while leading the nation in total defense. Stanford has an electric back in Love, but the Cardinal barely survived a bad Oregon State team without him and lost to Washington State with him. The Huskies are a better all-around team, and while Love could break off a big run or two, Washington keeps its playoff hopes alive 31-14.
Does No. 12 Michigan State or No. 13 Ohio State Take the Lead in Big Ten East?
Matt Hayes
As bad as Ohio State looked last week against Iowa, I'm sticking with the more talented team. Urban Meyer has the ability to get a shell-shocked team ready to play a game it must have to play in the Big Ten Championship Game. J.T. Barrett isn't as bad as he played against Iowa; he's closer to how he played against Penn State. He'll bounce back, and the Buckeyes will run less with Barrett and more with tailback J.K. Dobbins and get a critical victory.
David Kenyon
Ohio State has never lost consecutive regular-season games in Urban Meyer's tenure. And after getting flat-out embarrassed at Iowa, the Buckeyes aren't going to overlook a tough Michigan State defense. The Spartans have played in six straight one-possession games, so expect another close finish despite the two-touchdown line. Unlike last week against Penn State, though, Michigan State will fall short.
Adam Kramer
I can't feel overwhelmingly confident in a team that just gave up 55 points to Iowa, but I do feel like we will see a much better version of Ohio State at home—assuming all wounds have been healed and sealed. That was really, really bad. But despite that performance, Ohio State is still so stockpiled with talent that it's hard to envision this "slump" lasting much longer. That could be blind confidence, and Michigan State has the team and weapons to push the Buckeyes if they're still broken. I just don't believe they will be.
Kerry Miller
It's kind of hilarious that the CFP selection committee says Michigan State has the better resume, but Vegas says Ohio State should win by more than two touchdowns. Similar to the TCU vs. Oklahoma game, the road team has a great overall defense but a "just OK" passing defense, which is going up against one of the top Heisman candidates among quarterbacks. Barrett gets back on the right track as the Buckeyes roll to a statement victory. I'm thinking something in the vicinity of 42-14.
Brad Shepard
How will the Buckeyes respond after experiencing opposite ends of the spectrum the past couple of weeks? From a rousing win over Penn State to getting destroyed at Iowa, it's hard to know which Ohio State team will show up. This line was as high as 15.5, which is bananas to me. There's no way OSU wins by that much against a team as disciplined and well-coached as the Spartans. But when you're not sure, you go with talent. The Buckeyes have more of it. They'll win, but MSU will cover.
Greg Wallace
Even after an ugly 3-9 2016 season, it wasn't a surprise to see the Spartans be more competitive this fall. However, their bid for a Big Ten East title following a 27-24 upset of Penn State is a bit of a shocker. So was Ohio State's 55-24 demolition at Iowa's hands. The Buckeyes were completely embarrassed in allowing the most points ever by a Meyer-coached team. It would be a stunner if he didn't have them ready this week. MSU is limited offensively, and expect Barrett and OSU to be much cleaner this week in a 27-17 victory.
Will No. 10 Auburn Throw a Wrench into SEC's Playoff Picture vs. No. 1 Georgia?
Matt Hayes
Yes. Every time I think Georgia might be in trouble, I watch that giant offensive line blow open holes for Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift, and things just roll along. There will be issues this weekend because Auburn can stop the run (at least, for stretches) and force Dawgs freshman QB Jake Fromm to win by throwing. Fromm has not faced many 3rd-and-long situations this season, and Georgia is going to be in trouble when Auburn forces a bunch of them.
David Kenyon
I don't trust Auburn's offensive line enough to pick the Tigers. Nearly half of the team's 60 tackles for loss allowed this season happened against Clemson, Mississippi State and LSU, the three most challenging opponents to date. Georgia's defensive front holds a clear advantage and will be the difference in a tight fourth quarter.
Adam Kramer
Yes. Yes, it will. At this point, at least by point-spread standards, this wouldn’t be all that big of an upset. That says quite a bit about Auburn, which is quietly one of the nation’s most balanced teams. And outside of that ugly, woeful second half against LSU, the Tigers have been excellent. I think this game will be beautifully ugly—tons of defense and speed. It will probably take under three hours to play. And as much as I love what Georgia is doing, I think Auburn undoes the perfect season.
Kerry Miller
For Auburn, it's all about the running game. When the Tigers rush for at least 200 yards, they're 6-0 and averaging 46.5 points per game. When they fail to reach 200 yards on the ground, they're 1-2 and averaging 17.7 points per game. Georgia has yet to allow an opponent to rush for 200 yards and they have only ceded 20 or more points on one occasion. And while Auburn's defense was outstanding early in the season, it has been vulnerable the past four games. Bulldogs win 27-17.
Brad Shepard
Yes, it will. The biggest reason is because this game is at the Loveliest Village on the Plains, and it will get rowdy at Auburn. The Tigers are better than people may think, and while Georgia is legit, it isn't good enough to make it through the entire season undefeated. Yes, that SEC Championship Game battle against (most likely) Alabama will be a doozy, but the Tigers are going to shock the country by handing UGA its first loss this weekend. The defense is good enough to make Fromm look like the freshman that he is, and that'll be the difference.
Greg Wallace
Auburn has a solid defense, allowing 16.9 points per game, and a great run game that rolls up 236.7 yards per game. Georgia is even more run-heavy, with its 279.7 yards per game ranked No. 8 nationally. Fromm hasn’t been leaned on heavily in the pass game, but he has been accurate when needed. Expect Fromm to come up big as Georgia passes its last big test before a likely SEC title game showdown with Alabama, 34-17.
Speaking of SEC Wrenches, Any Chance for Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Alabama?
Matt Hayes
Zero. We hear this nonsense every year, and it's laughable. Dating back to 2008, Alabama's "trap" game after a physical game against rival LSU has been Mississippi State eight times. In those eight games, Alabama is 8-0, winning by an average margin of 22.6 points. Even in the four games in Starkville, the Crimson Tide have won by a combined score of 106-23, holding the Bulldogs to seven points or fewer in each game.
David Kenyon
Unless the passing game comes alive, this is a no. Nick Fitzgerald has averaged just 6.04 yards per pass attempt over the last three weeks, and the competition (Kentucky, Texas A&M and UMass) wasn't nearly the toughest stretch Mississippi State has encountered this year. Yes, the Bulldogs have run the ball effectively, but 2014 Ohio State is the most recent offense to accomplish that against Alabama.
Adam Kramer
There is a chance. Full disclosure: I am not picking Mississippi State to win this game, but I absolutely cannot say it cannot be done. Alabama's defensive issues are going to be a problem at some point, and that could come against Fitzgerald, one of the SEC's most explosive quarterbacks. But above all, Alabama has sort of just slogged along, which it does often. The issue is that it can make it difficult to assess just how good of a team Nick Saban has at times. (Clearly it's very good, although not as good as it has been.) I think Alabama stays unbeaten, but an upset wouldn't be shocking.
Kerry Miller
Last week's 34-23 win over Massachusetts was the first time this season Mississippi State played in a game decided by fewer than 21 points. The Bulldogs either blow out bad teams or get blown out by good ones. And I think we all know which of those descriptions fits Alabama. The Crimson Tide slow down the MSU rushing attack and cruise to a 31-14 victory.
Brad Shepard
As we say down here in Tennessee, "Naw." Listen: Mississippi State is a good football team having a nice rebound year. The Bulldogs also have been a different team when they play between the cowbell echoes at home, which is where the Crimson Tide must travel. But this is Alabama. This is Nick Saban. This is Jalen Hurts. This is Minkah Fitzpatrick. This will be a double-digit win by UA. When I look at the Bulldogs, it's hard not to see the team that looked average against good teams like Auburn and Georgia. Alabama handles business.
Greg Wallace
Make no mistake, Dan Mullen has done an excellent job in Starkville. Mullen consistently does more with less and will take Mississippi State to its eighth consecutive bowl this winter. That's impressive, and Mullen has earned a shot at a bigger job. But this Bulldogs team has a ceiling. Its two losses came to Auburn and Georgia by a combined 80-13 score. That doesn't inspire confidence that MSU can hang with the machine that is Alabama football for any extended period of time. The Crimson Tide are just too strong, and they will roll to a 41-10 victory in StarkVegas.
Which Team Pulls off the Most Surprising Upset of the Week?
Matt Hayes
Auburn. I said it earlier, but it’s not just the defense. Auburn has been straying more and more from coach Gus Malzahn’s power run offense and giving more leeway to QB Jarrett Stidham in the intermediate-to-deep passing game. Now is the perfect time to open it up—especially with the hammer that is RB Kerryon Johnson as a run threat in the backfield—against a Georgia secondary that has had issues against the pass (see: Drew Lock).
David Kenyon
Going off the radar here with 2-7 East Carolina over 5.5-point favorite Tulane, because I can't quite commit to 2-7 Texas State knocking off 5-3 Georgia State. The Pirates have allowed 50-plus points five times in 2017, but I'll trust ECU to out-offense a Green Wave squad that has been inefficient since pounding Tulsa in early October.
Adam Kramer
I’m going to hijack this answer a bit. I don’t believe we will be talking about one upset. Instead, I believe the upset theme will be present across many games. How about this: I’ll say that Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington, NC State and Virginia Tech all fall. (I realize I am probably going to miss on some games here, and I am perfectly fine with that.) The general theme of chaos will still apply, however, and we will be looking at a much different national picture one week from now if even half of these losses come in.
Kerry Miller
I went with all of the favorites in the previous six games, so I'll have to go a bit off the beaten path here. Give me Virginia winning at Louisville as an 11.5-point underdog. I was on the UVA upset bandwagon last weekend, and the Cavaliers put up 40 points in a win over Georgia Tech. They darn near upset Louisville last year when the Cardinals were a playoff contender and Virginia couldn't beat anyone, so maybe the bowl-eligible Cavaliers beat the 5-4 Cardinals this time around.
Brad Shepard
I'm sticking with the hot hand and saying Iowa is going into Camp Randall and shocking the college football world for the second week in a row. When the Hawkeyes destroyed Ohio State last weekend, it came out of nowhere. Now, the Badgers look like the Big Ten's best hope for a playoff participant. But the Hawkeyes found something offensively in the past few weeks that makes them a dangerous out. We don't know what Wisconsin has; this will be its first real test of the season. I can't believe the Badgers are a 12-point favorite. Iowa will win for the second weekend in a row.
Greg Wallace
A week ago, I took a big swing and predicted Iowa would upset Ohio State. I guessed the score would be 17-16—Iowa’s 55-24 upset was truly shocking. Well, I’m doubling down as Iowa takes on an even tougher challenge at Camp Randall Stadium against unbeaten Wisconsin, the league’s top remaining CFP hope. Wisconsin has won three of the last four in this series, but they’ve been tightly contested; Iowa won 10-6 in 2015 in Madison and Wisconsin took a 17-9 win in Iowa City last fall and a 26-24 win in Kinnick in 2014. Without top receiver Quintez Cephus, the Badgers will be one-dimensional against Iowa’s tough defense (allowing 18.1 PPG). Developing quarterback Nate Stanley employs a tight-end heavy offense, and Iowa takes a 17-13 upset in Madison.
Which Week 11 Game Produces the Most Total Points?
Matt Hayes
SMU at Navy. I’ll set the over/under at 94. Navy does what it does on offense—especially at home. You’re not stopping the Midshipmen; you have to outscore them. That means a season-best game from SMU QB Ben Hicks, who already has thrown form more than 300 yards four times this fall.
David Kenyon
Ole Miss hosting Louisiana is worth monitoring, but I'll take SMU's trip to Navy. Since the beginning of October, neither team has allowed fewer than 28 points. Navy's offense is happy to methodically wear down an opponent, but only 11 defenses have ceded more 30-plus-yard runs than the Mustangs. I'm expecting close to 80 points in Annapolis.
Adam Kramer
I’ll go with Baylor-Texas Tech. I could see Tech scoring 50 all by its lonesome, while Baylor should do its part to rack up enough. (I could actually see Baylor being close in this game, warming up Kliff Kingsbury's seat for a while. But that’s another story for another day.) Another possibility is SMU-Navy, which is a wildly underrated game.
Kerry Miller
The smart money is on Texas Tech vs. Baylor, but I want Oregon State vs. Arizona. Over the past five weeks since Khalil Tate became the starter, Arizona is averaging 46.0 points and giving up 40.4. And Oregon State's defense is as bad as any Tate has faced thus far. The only concern is Arizona running away with this thing in the first half and both teams just kind of running out the clock in the second half. However, I trust Arizona's defense to be awful enough to keep the Beavers within striking distance in a 54-38 type of late-night extravaganza.
Brad Shepard
You can't ever go wrong picking a Big 12 barnburner like Texas Tech-Baylor or even Oklahoma-TCU, but I'm going with Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech. Nobody is as hot offensively in the nation as Lane Kiffin's Owls. While Tech hasn't been the same high-flying offense as it was in recent years, it can still score. FAU is going to win this game by a lot, but Tech is going to score some points trying to play catch-up. I look for the final of this game to be something like 47-34.
Greg Wallace
This week, #Pac12AfterDark has no teams ranked in the CFP Top 25, but we do get another dose of electric quarterback Khalil Tate when Arizona hosts 1-8 Oregon State. It’s a case of the moveable force vs. the resistible object; Arizona averages 43.9 points per game while the Beavers allow 39.8. Tate has 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season, and he’ll run all over Oregon State. Meanwhile, Arizona’s defense is nothing special, allowing 32.3 points per game. The Wildcats will give up their share of points, but Arizona takes a 51-26 victory for 77 total points in an easy win.
Who Will Be the Heisman Front-Runner After Week 11?
Matt Hayes
The same front-runner after last week: Baker Mayfield. He continues to be the one player unaffected by big games and his place in them. This week is another against TCU—only this time it’s in Norman. If the Sooners’ defense reverts to the form it had against Ohio State (and if some key players on the unit get healthy), gets stops and gets the ball back to Mayfield, he will put up Heisman-worthy numbers.
David Kenyon
Mayfield was my preseason Heisman pick, so now that he's here, I'm contractually obligated to stick with him. In all seriousness, Barkley can't have a signature moment against Rutgers, and each of Bryce Love, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Adams are in for equally unfavorable matchups this week. An Oklahoma win keeps Mayfield in front.
Adam Kramer
Even though I am picking TCU to pull the upset, the answer is still Mayfield. He has been brilliant, productive and fun. He’s also putting together one of the most efficient seasons a collegiate quarterback has ever had. And if Oklahoma is able to beat TCU behind a Mayfield-like 340 yards and three touchdowns, I think his Heisman lead will widen a great deal. After so many weeks of intrigue, it’s amazing how quickly the OU quarterback took over. The hardware feels like his to lose.
Kerry Miller
Mayfield remains the front-runner with another solid performance in a win over TCU, but I think this is where it becomes a three-horse race with Arizona's Khalil Tate and Notre Dame's Josh Adams serving as the other two who enter the home stretch with an outside shot at catching the leader. Mayfield should be able to coast to victory, but he isn't nearly the runaway favorite Lamar Jackson was at this point last year.
Brad Shepard
Mayfield. I picked him to be last week, and I was right. I'm going to be right again. The Sooners are going to beat TCU this weekend and take charge in the Big 12. They'll also continue to position themselves as a potential CFP contender. With emerging big-play threat Marquise Brown coming forward as a star and plenty of other receiving targets at his disposal, Mayfield won't slump. He was one of the finalists a year ago, and he has the pedigree and puts up the stats to surge up the list. Saquon Barkley and Bryce Love are worth considering, but this should be Mayfield's trophy.
Greg Wallace
Remember September, when Barkley was the clear-cut Heisman Trophy winner? Boy, that was fun. But Penn State’s electric back has managed more than 96 combined rushing and receiving yards just once in his last four games, and he has plenty of company chasing the stiff-arm trophy. It isn’t too late, but Barkley might have lost his best chance to lock down the award, because Mayfield has been excellent, throwing for 3,226 yards with 28 touchdowns against five interceptions on the season. And after torching Oklahoma State for 598 yards and five scores, he gets another prime-time spotlight against TCU. The Horned Frogs defense is better than OSU's, but Mayfield will take advantage of the opportunity, throwing for 350 yards and three scores to cement his front-runner status.
